Pedro Sánchez, left, receives Alberto Núñez Feijóo at the Moncloa Palace, the prime minister’s official seat, in Madrid on 17 July 2018. File photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, free use with attribution.

Published Monday, Nov. 16, 1:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. Madrid) · Source: RTVE, Academia de TelevisiónSpain’s two would-be prime ministers will finally share a stage. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo debate face to face on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4:00 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. in Madrid), ten days before the vote in Spain Election 2026.For Sánchez, the Socialist leader trailing in most recent polls, it is the best chance left to change the story.

For Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who leads the conservative People’s Party (PP), it is a test of whether a front-runner can avoid a mistake.

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Who. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a Socialist, faces conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo; María Casado moderates.

Format. Five themed blocks; Feijóo opens and Sánchez closes.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives the conservative People’s Party an 80.5% chance of winning, as of Nov. 16, 1:00 a.m. ET.

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain election 2026. The live odds, the polls and every report on the 29 November vote are in our Spain election 2026 dossier. Latest: Morocco Becomes Issue in Spain's Election

One televised evening, five topics and two leaders: here is when to watch, who moderates and what is still unknown.

In plain English Spain elects a parliament, not a president directly. The party that can build a majority in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, the lower house, forms the government, and its leader becomes prime minister. The debate pits the two men most likely to hold that job against each other, with a moderator and fixed topics.

How to Watch From the United States

RTVE, Spain’s state broadcaster, will carry the debate live on La 1 (its main channel), Canal 24 Horas (its news channel), TVE Internacional (its international channel), the radio network RNE, RTVE.es and the streaming service RTVE Play. It will also run special programmes before and after, with presenter RTVE presenter Pepa Bueno leading the analysis.

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The debate is organised by the Academia de Televisión, a professional body of Spanish television, whose president María Casado moderates. RTVE says it will offer its signal free to media outlets that ask for it.

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Five Topics, One Clear Order

The debate has five blocks: housing; economy and taxation; social policy and public services; the fight against corruption and democratic renewal; and migration and foreign policy. Casado presents each block and hands out the speaking turns.

Feijóo opens the debate and Sánchez closes it. The corruption block reflects the scandals that have shadowed the campaign, as our Pedro Sánchez explainer sets out.

Why the Academy Runs the Show

The Socialists (PSOE) proposed that the Academia organise the debates, and the PP accepted. A Socialist source said the formula “guarantees a neutral and open signal”.

PP sources said the Socialists insisted on excluding private broadcasters. The PP said it wanted to offer Spaniards spaces “to confront ideas and programmes”.

More Debates Before Nov. 29

RTVE will hold a second event on Monday, Nov. 23, at 4:00 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. in Madrid), moderated by RTVE journalist Xabier Fortes. It brings together parliamentary spokespeople of eight parties, among them Ester Muñoz (PP), Patxi López (PSOE) and Pepa Millán (Vox, a conservative party), not the two leaders.

Track every poll on our Spain election polls page.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, gives the PP an 80.5% chance of winning Spain’s election, as of Nov. 16, 1:00 a.m. ET, with about US$572,200 traded on that market. These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and they can move quickly after a debate.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The debate starts at 4:00 p.m. ET, so American viewers can watch live in the late afternoon. RTVE lists TVE Internacional and RTVE.es among its outlets, but availability outside Spain depends on the platform.

Spain is a NATO ally of the United States. A government led by the PP, which Polymarket traders currently expect, would be the first change of prime minister in Madrid since Sánchez took office.

What Is Not Known

Reports do not give the head-to-head’s length or name a venue. They also do not confirm which broadcasters beyond RTVE will carry it.

No second head-to-head between the two leaders has been announced. The date of a four-way debate proposed by the private group Atresmedia is still unsettled in reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Sánchez–Feijóo debate?

It takes place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET, which is 10:00 p.m. in Madrid. Spain votes on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Where can I watch it?

RTVE will carry it on La 1, Canal 24 Horas, TVE Internacional, RNE, RTVE.es and RTVE Play. RTVE offers its signal free to other media outlets.

Sources: RTVE, Academia de Televisión, Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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