Africa Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026 photo. Rivers State Government Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt, 2025. Photo: ABORISADEADETONA, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Nigeria — withheld judgment · protest DR Congo — army strain · death sentences South Africa — police probe · talent flight Guinea — expelled miners · diplomatic anger The Gambia — veteran challenger · third term

Africa wakes today in a mood of legal suspense and institutional strain, with Nigerians waiting on a single piece of paper, Congolese soldiers facing their own army’s courts and South Africans watching a commission question the police. The feeling is less panic than distrust, the sense that rules are being applied in ways that decide who may compete, who may fight and who may stay.

The register is procedural and defensive, with petitions, denials and promises to wait for official documents standing in for open argument. Premium Times reported on 11 November that Joash Amupitan, chairman of Nigeria’s electoral commission, said the body would not act on social media reports, a caution typical of institutions that know every move will be read as political.

The through-line is power exercised through process. From Abuja to Walikale to Conakry the contest is over who controls the verdict, the paperwork or the border, and whether those on the losing side still believe the process belongs to them.

Key Facts —Nigeria. A Federal High Court judge voided David Mark’s ADC chairmanship on 5 November, including all 2027 nominations. —DR Congo. A military court sentenced 66 soldiers to death after a trial of twelve hearing days. —Guinea. More than 8,000 Burkinabè artisanal gold miners were expelled after a mining ban in the north-east. —South Africa. The Madlanga Commission resumed public hearings on 9 November after three weeks of in-camera sessions. —The Gambia. Presidential election is on 5 December; candidate nominations close on 14 November.

Nigeria: A Ballot Held Hostage By A Missing Paper

The Forum of ADC Candidates gathered at the Abuja court gate at about 9am today, to demand the certified true copy of the judgment that they say is their only route to an appeal. Their insistence that they are not protesting against the judiciary shows how carefully an opposition under legal threat must speak.

The group alleges that the ruling APC is pressing the electoral commission to implement the ruling, which the party denies, so both sides argue about intent while the document itself is withheld. A US reader should read this as a fight over timing, because a candidate list that cannot be defended in court before the 2027 elections is effectively erased.

Nigeria’s Ruling Camp: Hardship Admitted, Rulings Resisted

The APC unveiled its 2027 manifesto on 10 November, defending President Tinubu’s reforms while acknowledging hardship, a tone that concedes public pain without conceding policy. Imo governor Hope Uzodimma refuses on 11 November, to surrender the party’s Imo West senatorial ticket despite a ruling by Justice Obiora Egwuatu that Sahara Reporters covered on 29 October.

Together they show a governing camp that wants to look empathetic yet treats court orders as negotiable when seats are at stake. The Imo West seat is due to be contested on 16 January 2027, so the dispute is an early test of whether judgments bind the party in power.

DR Congo: An Army Disciplining Itself Under Pressure

Radio Okapi reported on 8 November that the soldiers of the 3415th FARDC regiment were charged with military revolt, refusal to obey and cowardice in the face of the enemy. Military authorities said the trial aimed to reinforce discipline, which suggests a command more worried about its own ranks breaking than about outside criticism.

Africanews headlined on 10 November that an offensive is putting the Congolese army under pressure on several fronts, and the sentences read as a symptom of that stress. A US reader should treat them as a sign of battlefield strain, which complicates any Washington effort to back stability in the east.

South Africa: Scrutiny Of The State, Attrition Of Talent

EWN reported on 9 November that the commission questioned Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, described as an alleged crime kingpin, on links to senior police. South Africans are watching an institution turn on itself in public, with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, on special leave, among witnesses EWN named for later.

The mood mixes appetite for exposure with fatigue about outcomes, and Africanews reported on 11 November that Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith is switching allegiance to the Netherlands, citing “financial and practical challenges”. A US reader should see a state that investigates itself openly while struggling to keep its best people, a combination investors and partners weigh carefully.

Guinea And Burkina Faso: Gold, Dignity And Angry Neighbours

Burkina Faso’s security minister Mahamadou Sana said, as Africanews reported on 5 November, that the expelled miners suffered “inhumane and degrading treatment” and that Ouagadougou received no advance notice. Africanews added on 11 November that the miners have started leaving an assembly site in Mali, so the displacement now touches three states.

The resentment is about dignity as much as income, since artisanal mining sustains thousands who now carry the cost of a ban imposed in Conakry. A US reader should read it as friction inside a fragile Sahel neighbourhood, where displaced and aggrieved young men are a security concern for every capital involved.

The Gambia: A Veteran Challenger, A Third-Term Bid

Africanews reported on 10 November that opposition leader Ousainou Darboe has entered the presidential race, and Le Soleil said the 78-year-old UDP leader has filed his candidacy papers. President Barrow is seeking a third term, backed by an NPP–GDC pact signed on 29 July, according to Dubawa.

Polling is contested, since The Point reported that the UDP disputed an August survey putting Darboe at 25% and Bensouda at 19%. A US reader should see a campaign in which an incumbent seeking a third term and a long-serving opposition leader are testing whether rotation of power still feels credible to voters.

What This Means From Latin America

Guinea’s crackdown and the Sahel’s gold displacement bear on sentiment in a metal that matters to producers in Peru, Colombia and Brazil, though no price move can be tied to them today. Amnesty International urged oil firms on 11 November, to fund Niger Delta cleanup, a call that echoes the environmental liabilities facing Latin American producers.

Court-driven candidate exclusion in Nigeria will sound familiar in a region where electoral courts have repeatedly decided who may stand. Diplomats in Brasília and Bogotá watching Abuja can read it as a reminder that withheld documents and contested rulings, not only ballots, shape political legitimacy.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 12 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: Uganda Interest Rate Decision : the previous rate was 12%. It shows whether Kampala puts prices ahead of growth.

: the previous rate was 12%. It shows whether Kampala puts prices ahead of growth. Saturday, 14 November: Gambia Candidate Nominations Close : the final field will face President Barrow. It fixes the choice voters will have on 5 December.

: the final field will face President Barrow. It fixes the choice voters will have on 5 December. Monday, 16 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria Inflation Rate : October data is due, following 14.63%, with food inflation following 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood that the APC manifesto must answer.

: October data is due, following 14.63%, with food inflation following 19.59%. It sets the cost-of-living mood that the APC manifesto must answer. Wednesday, 18 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Inflation Rate : October data is due with a forecast of 4.8%, following 4.5%. It feeds directly into the central bank’s decision the next day.

: October data is due with a forecast of 4.8%, following 4.5%. It feeds directly into the central bank’s decision the next day. Wednesday, 18 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Ghana Interest Rate Decision : the forecast is 14%, following 14%. It shows whether Accra holds steady.

: the forecast is 14%, following 14%. It shows whether Accra holds steady. Thursday, 19 November: South Africa Interest Rate Decision: Nedbank expects a 25bp hike, according to BusinessTech on 27 October.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nigeria’s ADC opposition protesting at the Abuja court?

On 11 November, the Forum of ADC Candidates wants the certified true copy of the 5 November judgment, which they say they need before they can appeal. The electoral commission has said it will wait for the official document before acting.

Why were 66 Congolese soldiers sentenced to death?

Radio Okapi reported on 8 November that the Goma garrison military court convicted them of offences including military revolt and cowardice in the face of the enemy. Military authorities said the trial aimed to reinforce discipline.

What happened to the Burkinabè gold miners in Guinea?

Africanews reported on 5 November that Guinea expelled more than 8,000 artisanal miners after banning such mining in parts of its north-east. Burkina Faso’s security minister said they suffered inhumane and degrading treatment.

Who is challenging Barrow in The Gambia’s election?

Africanews reported on 10 November that opposition leader Ousainou Darboe has entered the presidential race, and Le Soleil said he filed his papers. Barrow is seeking a third term in the election on 5 December.