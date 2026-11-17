File photo, 2008. A Pemex pipeline on a steel bridge over the Atoyac River in Puebla, Mexico. Photo: Isaacvp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · POLITICS AND ENERGY

A Mexican newspaper column says the name of Luz Elena González, the energy secretary, is circulating again for the top job at the Finance Ministry. The column, by Mario Maldonado, a Mexican newspaper columnist, ran on Monday 16 November 2026.

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Maldonado writes that the idea is discussed in the cabinet and the financial sector, citing unnamed sources. We found no announcement from the presidency, the energy ministry or the Finance Ministry, and no denial in November.

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The Finance Ministry, known as Hacienda, is now led by Édgar Amador. González chairs the boards of Pemex, the state oil company, and CFE, the state power utility, so any move would touch both firms.

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Key Facts What Energy secretary Luz Elena González is being talked about for the Finance Ministry; nothing is confirmed.

Who Édgar Amador leads Finance now; González chairs boards of state oil firm Pemex and utility CFE.

Money Pemex lost 10.8 billion pesos (US$584 million) in July to September.

Status Unnamed sources only; no official announcement and no denial found in November.

Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A newspaper column revives talk of a cabinet move for Mexico’s energy secretary. No official has confirmed it, and no denial has appeared.

What the Column Says

The column, titled “Luz Elena González, entre Pemex, CFE y Hacienda”, says her name “vuelve a circular” (is circulating again) for the Finance Ministry. It says a relief of Amador is among the options and describes the move as something “que se comenta en el gabinete y en el sector financiero” (discussed in the cabinet and the financial sector).

The column gives a logic: González was once a Finance undersecretary for spending, and her successor in that post, Bertha Gómez Castro (now the ministry’s spending undersecretary), worked under her. It names no date for any change.

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File photo. Towers along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City.

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Why It Matters

The energy secretary sits over Pemex and CFE, and the column puts their approved programmable (budgeted) spending for 2026 at 1.07 trillion pesos (about US$57.8 billion at 18.50 pesos per US$). That is the column’s figure, and we have not verified it.

In our reading, a move would put the official who defended the sector’s accounts in charge of the budget that supports them. Holders of Pemex debt and Mexican state suppliers are among those who would follow it.

What Pemex Reported

Pemex posted a net loss of 10.8 billion pesos (about US$584 million) for July to September 2026, in its quarterly results published on 30 October 2026.

What González Told the Senate

A Mexican newspaper reported on Thursday 12 November 2026 that González told the Senate Energy Committee that the Pemex Dos Bocas refinery has had problems but has been “satanizado” (demonised) too much. She also said Pemex lacks deep-water experience and needs outside partners, “tal vez un método mixto” (perhaps a mixed model).

In Plain English Hacienda: Mexico’s Finance Ministry, which writes and runs the federal budget.

Programmable spending: budget money the government can direct to chosen uses.

What It Means for You

Treat this as talk, not a decision, until the presidency or the ministries speak. Anyone following Pemex or CFE should wait for an official statement, because none has been issued.

More: Mexico news and our earlier report on Pemex’s refining targets.

What Is Not Known

The column names no one behind the Hacienda talk, citing only a circulating version and unnamed people in the cabinet and the financial sector. No official has confirmed or denied a move in November.

Whether Amador would leave, who would run the energy ministry and when any change might come are all open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Luz Elena González the next finance minister?

No, nothing is confirmed. A column published on Monday 16 November 2026 says her name is circulating, citing unnamed sources, and we found no official announcement or denial.

Who is Luz Elena González?

She is Mexico’s energy secretary and chairs the boards of Pemex and CFE, the column says. She was earlier a Finance undersecretary for spending.

Who runs the Finance Ministry now?

Édgar Amador leads it now, the column says. We found no announcement of a change.

Sources: Column by Mario Maldonado, 16 November 2026 (single source for the core claim); Pemex, quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026, 30 October 2026; Senate appearance of the energy secretary, 12 November 2026, as reported by a Mexican daily. Exchange rate used: 18.50 pesos per US$ on 17 November 2026.





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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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