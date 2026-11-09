Africa Cup Qualifiers Return on Nov. 12

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 0.10% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.35% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
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Monday, November 9, 2026
Africa Sports

Africa Cup Qualifiers Return on Nov. 12

By · · 4 min read
Egypt's Mohamed Salah dribbles against Senegal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final
Egypt's Mohamed Salah on the ball against Senegal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé, on 6 February 2022. Photo: M. L'incroyable, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Published Monday, 9 November, 2:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. Lagos) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF), PolymarketAfrica’s national teams return on Thursday, Nov. 12, for two more rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and most games kick off in the US morning.

Our AFCON 2027 qualifiers guide has the groups and dates.Key Facts

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

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Latest: Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Set Nov. 12

  • What: The third and fourth rounds of qualifying (Matchdays 3 and 4) run Nov. 12 to 17, with 24 games each.
  • First kickoff: Ghana v Somalia at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12; the last is Niger v Morocco at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
  • Finals: June 19 to July 17, 2027, in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, who qualify automatically as co-hosts of the tournament.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices Morocco at 32.5% and Senegal at 29.1% to win the title (read 9 November).

In plain English

Qualifying is played in 12 groups, and teams meet their group rivals home and away. CAF is the Confederation of African Football, the continent’s governing body. Kickoff times here are US Eastern Time (ET); CAF lists them in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), five hours ahead of ET.

Kickoff Times in Eastern Time

Ghana play Somalia at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 12. Côte d’Ivoire against Gambia, Cameroon against Namibia and Senegal against Sudan follow at 2 p.m. ET the same day.

On Friday, Nov. 13, South Africa play Kenya and Nigeria play Tanzania at 11 a.m. ET, while Mali play Rwanda and Egypt play Malawi at 2 p.m. ET. Morocco face Niger at 3 p.m. ET.

Algeria face Togo at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14. Matchday 4 follows on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17, when the return games are played, with Sudan against Senegal at 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 16.

Senegal players celebrate the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title in Yaoundé
Senegal celebrate their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title in Yaoundé. File photo. Photo: Jeanpierrekepseu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

What Is at Stake in the Groups

In groups that include a co-host, the highest-placed other team qualifies, while elsewhere the top two go through. Qualifying groups are lettered A to L. In Group C, Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia have six points each, and Ghana have none after two games.

In Group K, Mali and Rwanda are unbeaten on six points. In Group L, Guinea-Bissau lead on six points and Nigeria are second on three before two games against co-hosts Tanzania.

In Group B, Egypt and Angola have four points and Malawi three. In Group J, Senegal and Mozambique have four points and Sudan three.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the prediction market, has South Africa are priced at 66.5% to win Group D, Nigeria at 55.5% to win Group L and Egypt at 67% to win Group B. Côte d’Ivoire are at 76% in Group C, with US$12,063 traded there, and the title market has traded US$21,551. Those prices were read on 9 November, and the volumes are small.

They are bets, not forecasts. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Most kickoffs fall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET, so the games can be followed during the US working day. The tournament also leads to the 2027 finals in East Africa next summer.

What Is Not Known

CAF names stadiums only for Côte d’Ivoire v Gambia in Bouaké (Côte d’Ivoire) and the return in Bakau (Gambia), with Mali v Rwanda in Bamako (Mali) and Kigali (Rwanda); other venues are not confirmed. We could not confirm a US broadcaster for these games, and CAF gives no points totals for Groups D to I beyond naming the leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the next AFCON qualifiers start and end?

Matchday 3 begins on Thursday, Nov. 12, with Ghana against Somalia at 10 a.m. ET. Matchday 4 ends on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with Niger against Morocco at 3 p.m. ET.

Which teams have already qualified for the finals?

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the co-hosts, qualify automatically. All other places are decided in the groups.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF), Polymarket.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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