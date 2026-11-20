Whether a deal of this size can skip a public tender is now a question for the city's audit court. The mayor says speed justifies it, and critics say speed alone proves nothing.

Luz station in central São Paulo. (File photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brazil Politics

São Paulo’s mayor, Ricardo Nunes, has authorised a downtown tram project estimated at R$2.8 billion (about US$472 million) that the city plans to build without a public tender. The city’s plan is to add the work to the bus contract of TransVida, a consortium that runs downtown bus lines, and that amendment has not been signed.

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The project is called Bonde SP, and bonde is the Portuguese word for tram. The city says this route is faster and more advantageous than a tender, but the studies behind that claim have not been made public.

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Key Facts Who. Mayor Ricardo Nunes and TransVida, a consortium running downtown bus and trolleybus lines

What. A R$2.8 billion (about US$472 million) tram, added to a bus contract with no tender

Money. City pays R$2.48 billion (about US$418 million); consortium R$365 million (about US$62 million)

Next. The amendment is unsigned and the city audit court is still reviewing it

As of. 20 November 2026, 02:30 GMT; R$5.93 per US$ (19 November close)

Whether a deal of this size can skip a public tender is now a question for the city’s audit court. The mayor says speed justifies it, and critics say speed alone proves nothing.

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Nunes signed the authorisation on Friday 13 November 2026. The city’s plan is to extend the consortium’s concession by 15 years, which is how the tram would be added without competition from other firms.

TransVida has run bus and trolleybus lines in São Paulo since 2019, and it was the only bidder in that year’s tender. The city would carry the bulk of the cost, while the consortium would invest R$365 million.

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The vehicle is an electric light vehicle with no physical rails. It runs on tyres among cars and pedestrians and follows its route with a digital system and magnets.

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The city promises the first stretch by December 2027. The amendment must be signed before works can start.

In a statement, the city said the amendment speeds up contracting, brings benefits to residents sooner and uses the operator’s local experience. It also says the choice respects municipal law and that its studies show the option is more advantageous.

Specialists say the law allows contracts without competition but add conditions. Vitor Hugo Covolato, who chairs the administrative law commission of the São Paulo bar association, said that finishing the work faster is not enough on its own to show an advantage.

Cristiano Pavini of Transparência Brasil, a watchdog group, called for a specific study comparing this option with estimated prices from a tender. He said legal opinions on the existing contract are not enough.

Vera Cristina Monteiro, an administrative law professor at the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) law school in São Paulo, said the law and the case law of Brazil’s Supreme Court allow new investments inside existing contracts. She added that the technical studies must be public and prove both the advantage and the operator’s record.

The city has sent its reasons for skipping a new tender to the Municipal Audit Court, known as the TCM, whose technical staff is still analysing them, according to the TCM. It has said the choice depends on showing that the investment is advantageous, including savings for the public purse.

The sector is already under scrutiny: Milton Leite, a former president of the city council, was arrested in September in an investigation into alleged infiltration of public transport by the PCC, the Primeiro Comando da Capital criminal group. He denies the allegations, and the reports on that case do not link it to the tram amendment.

The next step is the signing of the amendment, followed by the start of works. The TCM’s review has no announced end date, so the first checkpoint is whether the auditors report before the signature.

For readers abroad, São Paulo is Brazil’s richest city. The case tests how it justifies spending public money on a large project without competition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the tram being built without a tender?

The city says an amendment to the existing bus contract is quicker and uses the operator’s local experience. It has not published the studies it says prove the option is better value.

Is the amendment final?

No. It is unsigned, and the city audit court, the TCM, is still analysing the documents the city sent.

Sources: City of São Paulo statement on Bonde SP (November 2026); Municipal Audit Court of São Paulo (TCM); São Paulo bar association and watchdog statements; exchange rate: R$5.93 per US$ (RT close of 19 November 2026).

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