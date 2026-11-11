Sabesp Redesigns Water Bill for Tax Reform

IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.39% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.07% USD/CLP984.27— 0.00% USD/COP3,273▼ 0.03% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.05% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.16▼ 0.19% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14% IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 983.78 ▼ 0.05% USD/COP 3,273 ▼ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.15% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Brazil Business

Sabesp Redesigns Water Bill for Tax Reform

By · · 4 min read
A tall white Sabesp water tower with a wide round tank against a blue sky in São Paulo
File photo, 2017. A Sabesp water tower in the Vila Gomes district of São Paulo. Photo: Pedro T. R. Pinheiro, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · WATER UTILITY

Sabesp, the water and sewage utility of São Paulo state, began sending customers a redesigned water bill on Monday 9 November 2026. The company says the new layout meets the requirements of Brazil’s tax reform and shows tax information in more detail.

The price of water has not changed, and neither have the due date or the ways to pay. The change touches households and businesses in Brazil’s most populous state, including foreigners who rent homes there.

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Key Facts

  • Who Sabesp, the water and sewage utility of São Paulo state.
  • What A new bill layout, printed and digital, with tax information shown in more detail.
  • When Sabesp began sending the new bill on Monday 9 November 2026.
  • Unchanged The tariff, the due date the customer chose, payment methods and services stay the same.
  • Warning Sabesp says it sends no activation links and asks for no extra payment.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Changed in the Bill

Sabesp says the new bill comes in both printed and digital form. It organises the tax information differently and in more detail, to meet what the company calls the requirements of the new tax legislation.

Tariffs are still set by the competent regulatory agencies under the concession contracts, Sabesp says. The tax reform behind the new layout is explained below.

Why Brazil Is Changing Taxes on Water

ANA, Brazil’s federal water and sanitation regulator, says the federal revenue taxes PIS/Pasep and Cofins end on 1 January 2027. A new federal consumption tax, the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services), applies in full from then.

Today PIS/Pasep and Cofins are already built into approved water tariffs. CBS and a second new tax, the IBS (a state and municipal goods-and-services tax), will be added on top of the price, so tariff tables need adjusting to avoid counting taxes twice.

Cracked dry bed of the Cantareira reservoir in São Paulo state under a blue sky
Undated file photo. The Cantareira reservoir in São Paulo state at very low water; it is part of the system that supplies Greater São Paulo. Photo: Agência Brasil.
Live Company IntelligenceCompanhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP — the full investor dossierCompany overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What the Regulator Asked For

ANA’s Technical Note 40/2026, a guidance paper for regulators approved on 26 October, recommends that regulators approve and publish tariff tables without PIS/Pasep and Cofins by 15 November. ANA will explain the note to regulators and water companies in an online webinar on Thursday 12 November.

The note covers how to take those taxes out of current tariffs and how to handle the reform’s effect on company costs and finances. It is guidance for regulators, not a new price.

Watch for Scams

Sabesp warns that fraudsters may exploit the change. The company says it does not send links to activate the new bill, does not ask for extra payments and charges no fee for the new document.

Customers who get such a message should ignore it and use official channels. The Agência Virtual on sabesp.com.br is the company’s online service portal.

In Plain English

PIS/Pasep and Cofins are federal taxes on company revenue that are folded into the price of water today. CBS and IBS are the two new consumption taxes created by Brazil’s tax reform.

Sabesp’s shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, and the company has been privatised. Our earlier reports cover its governor’s claim of lower bills after privatisation and its third-quarter results.

What It Means for You

If you rent or own property in São Paulo state, expect the next bill to look different but cost the same for the same use. Compare the due date and the amount with your previous bill before paying, and pay only through official channels.

The bigger change comes in 2027, when regulators adjust tariff tables for the end of PIS/Pasep and Cofins. Investors in Brazilian utilities can follow that process through the regulators’ tariff decisions in Brazil.

What Is Not Known

Whether customers pay less or more once tariffs are adjusted for 2027 is open. The CBS rate itself has not been set, and ANA’s guidance to regulators is advisory.

Each regulator decides its own tariff tables, with ANA recommending 15 November for publication. ANA has said it will re-evaluate parts of the note after a CBS rate proposal, so the timetable could change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Price of Water Changed in São Paulo?

No, Sabesp says the tariff, the due date and the payment methods stay the same. Only the layout and the way tax information is shown have changed.

When Did the New Sabesp Bill Start?

Sabesp began sending the new bill on Monday 9 November 2026. It comes in printed and digital form.

How Can Customers Avoid Bill Scams?

Sabesp says it sends no links to activate the new bill and asks for no extra payment. Customers should use only official channels, such as the company’s online Agência Virtual.

Sources: Sabesp, customer announcement on the new bill layout, 9 November 2026 (sabesp.com.br); ANA (National Water and Sanitation Agency), webinar notice on tariffs and the tax reform, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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