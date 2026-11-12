Ruto Orders Review of Kenya School Funding

A street in Mombasa Old Town, on the coast where Kiswahili developed, pictured in 2010. Photo: Mutisya Maingi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

KENYA · EDUCATION

Kenya’s President William Ruto has ordered the Education Ministry to review capitation, the per-pupil grant the state pays public schools, and to deliver a report by January 2027 so that he can decide what to change. He gave the order at the annual meeting of the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association, a body of school principals, in Mombasa this week.

Ruto has put primary school capitation at about Ksh2,300 per learner (Ksh means Kenyan shillings; about US$18 at 129.9 shillings to the dollar), while press accounts give the current rate as anywhere from Ksh2,238 to Ksh2,340. The Teachers Service Commission, the state body that recruits, deploys and manages public school teachers, was also told to look at the numbers again, according to press accounts.

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Key Facts Order President Ruto told the Education Ministry to review capitation, the per-pupil state grant.

Deadline A report is due on his desk by January 2027, before he decides.

Who Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission, which manages public school teachers.

Funding plan Primary and junior school capitation is to be brought together in a single funding model.

Not decided No new capitation rate or cost estimate has been announced.

What Ruto Ordered

Ruto told the Education Ministry and the Teachers Service Commission to look at the capitation numbers again, citing inflation and other pressures. He said he expects a report on his desk by January next year so that he can decide which way to go.

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Press accounts say the review could raise capitation, with the final figure depending on the recommendations. No amount has been named.

Schoolchildren walking home from school in Nairobi. Photo: Ninara / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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How Capitation Works and What Is Changing

Capitation is the amount the government pays a public school for each pupil to help cover running costs. A higher rate would raise the bill that Kenya’s treasury has to fund, which is why the review matters to the budget as well as to schools.

Ruto also said primary and junior school capitation will be brought together in a single funding model for comprehensive schools. Junior school is the stage of Kenya’s new school curriculum that follows primary school.

In Plain English Capitation: the per-pupil grant the state pays to public schools each year.

Teachers Service Commission: the state body that recruits, deploys and manages public school teachers.

Comprehensive school: a school that combines primary and junior grades, which Ruto wants funded through one model.

Why It Matters

Capitation sets how much money each public school has to run classes, and Ruto’s own figure for primary schools is about Ksh2,300 (US$18) per learner. A review by January gives parents and school heads a date for when a decision could come.

The merger of primary and junior school funding is the structural change to follow, because it would alter how money reaches schools. Our reporting on Kenya’s cost-of-living pressures on Ruto shows why household budgets are part of this debate.

What It Means for You

Parents of public school pupils in Kenya should watch for the January report, because it will signal whether per-pupil funding rises. Donors and investors in Kenyan education should follow the merger of primary and junior school funding, which shapes how money reaches classrooms.

Readers abroad can place the story in the run-up to Kenya’s 2027 election, a theme in our coverage of a new poll on Kenya’s 2027 presidential race. More from the country is on our Kenya page.

What Is Not Known

No new capitation rate, cost estimate or start date has been announced, and the January report is only an input to Ruto’s decision. Which groups will sit on the review beyond the Ministry, head teachers and the commission is not stated.

Reports give different figures for the current primary rate, from Ksh2,238 to Ksh2,340. How the merger would change the money each school receives has not been explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is school capitation in Kenya?

It is the per-pupil grant the government pays public schools towards running costs. Ruto has ordered a review of the amounts.

When must the capitation review be ready?

Ruto said he expects the report on his desk by January next year, which press accounts put at January 2027. He will then decide what to change.

What is a comprehensive school?

A comprehensive school combines primary and junior grades. Ruto said capitation for the two levels will be brought together in a single funding model, but details and costs have not been published.

Will capitation go up?

No decision has been made. Press accounts say the review could raise capitation, depending on the recommendations.

Sources: President William Ruto, address to the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association annual general meeting, Mombasa, November 2026, as carried in Kenyan press; Ministry of Education of Kenya: https://www.education.go.ke. The primary documents were not available online at the time of writing.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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