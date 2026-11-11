Kenya Prices Test Ruto’s Re-Election Bid

Politics: Kenya

Kenya’s annual inflation rate rose to 7.3% in October 2026, the highest since July 2023, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the official statistics agency. The figure lands nine months before President William Ruto, in office since September 2022, asks voters for a second term on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

Kenya is a major non-NATO ally of the United States, a security-partner status Washington gave it in 2024, so a leader squeezed by prices matters to American investors and travellers. The test is simple: can Ruto hold the line on the cost of living?

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. President William Ruto, in office since September 2022, is seeking a second term.

What. Inflation hit 7.3% in October, up from 6.8% in September, the highest since July 2023.

Why. Transport prices rose 17.1% and food 10.2%; core inflation, excluding food and fuel, was 4.3%.

What is next. Kenya votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027; the fuel regulator sets new pump prices in mid-November.

As of. 11 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Rising fuel and food costs have pushed Kenya’s inflation to a three-year high, giving President Ruto’s rivals a fresh argument nine months before the vote.

What the Inflation Data Shows

KNBS said on Friday 30 October that the annual rate reached 7.3% in October, against 6.8% in September. Prices rose 0.7% in the month alone, as its consumer price index moved from 156.47 to 157.60.

Transport prices climbed 17.1% over the year, food and non-alcoholic drinks 10.2%, and housing, water and fuels 3.7%. Those three groups make up more than 57% of the basket the bureau tracks.

File photo. Farmland and homes in the Rift Valley seen from Iten, western Kenya, 2016. Photo: Appleslerp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Individual items show the pressure. Diesel rose 32.5% and petrol 22.8% over the year, and Irish potatoes jumped 34.9%.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Fuel Matters So Much

Kenya’s fuel regulator, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), raised the maximum pump price of super petrol by KSh12.93 (Kenyan shillings; about US$0.10) per litre and diesel by KSh9.90 (about US$0.08) from 15 October. In Nairobi that put petrol at KSh226.96 (about US$1.75) and diesel at KSh227.76 (about US$1.75) a litre, converted at about KSh130 per US$.

EPRA said higher import costs drove the rise, with the landed cost of super petrol up 11.81% between August and September. Kenya’s food and transport groups both outpaced the headline rate of 7.3%.

Why It Matters for Ruto’s Second-Term Bid

Rising prices make the cost of living a likely test of Ruto’s record as he seeks a second term. Kenya’s election commission, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has set the vote for Tuesday 10 August 2027.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel, was only 4.3%, while non-core inflation (food, fuel and energy) reached 15.1%. That gap points to a squeeze concentrated in items households buy every week.

The 7.3% reading sits just below the 7.5% upper limit of the government’s target band (5% plus or minus 2.5 points). Kenya’s central bank held its benchmark rate at 8.75% on 7 October.

What to Watch Next

EPRA is due to publish its next monthly pump-price review on or around 14 November, the first checkpoint for fuel. KNBS is due to publish the November inflation reading around the end of that month, which will show whether October was the peak.

What Is Not Known

We found no published poll that links Kenyans’ voting intentions to inflation, so the electoral effect is still unmeasured. It is also unclear whether October is the peak, because the fuel and food drivers have not yet eased.

A High Court in Malindi ruled in 2026 that the 2027 election date was unconstitutional, but suspended its decision, and the electoral commission says 10 August 2027 stands.

What It Means for You

Travellers should budget a margin for ground transport, since transport costs are rising faster than prices overall. Investors in Kenyan assets can watch the November data and the central bank’s next decision to see whether its hold on rates continues into the election year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kenya’s inflation rate?

Kenya’s annual inflation was 7.3% in October 2026, up from 6.8% in September. It is the highest reading since July 2023, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

When is Kenya’s next election?

Kenya votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027, the date set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. President William Ruto is seeking a second term.

How much does fuel cost in Nairobi?

From 15 October, the maximum is KSh226.96 (about US$1.75) a litre for super petrol and KSh227.76 (about US$1.75) for diesel. EPRA reviews the caps monthly, with the next review due in mid-November.

Sources: Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Consumer Price Indices and Inflation Rates, October 2026 (30 October 2026); Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, maximum pump prices notice (14 October 2026); Central Bank of Kenya, monetary policy committee, press release of the meeting of 7 October 2026 (7 October 2026); Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Related: Kenya opposition and the US midterms, who can challenge Ruto in 2027, Ruto’s teacher promotions.