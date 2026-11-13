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since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Rivers Governor Tells Doubters to Leave

By · · 5 min read

On Thursday 12 November 2026, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, an oil-rich state in southern Nigeria, told supporters unwilling to back a new political alliance to leave his camp, Premium Times, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 13 November 2026. The row matters for Rivers voters and for the 2027 re-election campaign of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s head of state.

Key Facts

Who. Siminalayi Fubara, governor of oil-rich Rivers State in southern Nigeria.

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What. He told backers unwilling to join the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party alliance led by federal minister Nyesom Wike, to leave his camp.

Where. Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at the launch of the Rivers campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Why. The coalition backs President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election across party lines.

As of. 13 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

What Happened in Port Harcourt

Fubara spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, at the inauguration of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition, Premium Times reported on 13 November 2026. The APC is Nigeria’s ruling party, and the council is its local team for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Premium Times quotes Fubara, who spoke at the event, as saying: “anybody who says he is not with me, gently go your way.” The newspaper says his decision to reconcile with Nyesom Wike, the federal minister who governed Rivers before him and backed his rise, is “non-negotiable”.According to Premium Times, Fubara said sub-committees will be set up and the list of council members can be updated.

He urged people left off the list not to be discouraged and thanked Wike and other leaders. Fubara also said the coalition would deliver a stronger vote than in 2023, Premium Times reported.

Wike, who inaugurated the council, commended him for attending.

A street lined with older buildings in Port Harcourt, Nigeria
A street in the old town of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. File photo. Photo: SteadyWins, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What Wike Announced

Wike plans similar structures in all 23 local government areas (LGAs, the districts that make up the state) of Rivers, Premium Times said. He added that the coalition will drop conventional rallies for community gatherings, family meetings and age-grade associations.

Age-grade associations are traditional peer groups. Wike said: “We are going away from that ceremonial campaign style.”

In Plain English

  • Rivers State. An oil-rich state in southern Nigeria. Port Harcourt is its capital.
  • Nyesom Wike. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and governor of Rivers from 2015 to 2023. He is Fubara’s former mentor.
  • Rainbow Coalition. An alliance of actors from several parties, including the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), another Nigerian party, backing Tinubu in 2027.
  • APC. The All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling party.
  • LGA. Local government area, the district level of government in Nigeria.

Why It Matters

Premium Times says the warning suggests that supporters, and not only the two leaders, are expected to embrace the new arrangement. It describes Fubara’s target as people who publicly say they are with him while pursuing other interests.

Premium Times says Wike governed Rivers from 2015 to 2023 and backed Fubara as his successor. Their relationship soured in October 2023 over influence and control of the state legislature, with impeachment moves against Fubara.

In March 2025, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, suspending the governor, his deputy and lawmakers for six months, Premium Times said. They returned in September 2025, and reconciliation gathered pace in 2026 after Wike announced an end to the feud.

Premium Times reports that Fubara has since aligned with the Rainbow Coalition. He endorsed Kingsley Chinda, a Rivers politician, as his preferred successor as governor in 2027 and withdrew from the APC governorship contest, citing peace and stability.

What Is Not Known

The reports do not say how many supporters will actually leave Fubara’s camp. They also do not say whether any have announced it publicly, and Premium Times carries no response from the supporters.

Premium Times cites a report by Punch, a Nigerian daily newspaper, for the event. BusinessDay, a Nigerian business daily, also reported the inauguration on 12 November.

What to Watch Next

Premium Times gives no date for the sub-committees or the updated list of council members. It gives no date either for the similar councils in the 23 LGAs.

Readers can follow our wider coverage on the Nigeria page. Premium Times quotes no critic from inside Fubara’s camp.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Siminalayi Fubara?

Fubara is the governor of Rivers State, an oil-rich state in southern Nigeria. He was backed as successor by Nyesom Wike, who governed Rivers from 2015 to 2023, according to Premium Times.

What is the Rainbow Coalition?

It is an alliance of actors from different parties, including the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backing President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election. Fubara has aligned with it, Premium Times reports.

What did Fubara tell his supporters?

He said those who do not want to join the coalition should leave, in Premium Times’ account. He said anybody not with him should “gently go your way”.

What is Wike changing about campaigning?

Wike said the coalition will replace conventional rallies with community gatherings, family meetings and age-grade associations, Premium Times reported. He called it a move away from a “ceremonial campaign style”.

Sources

Premium Times, 13 November 2026 · BusinessDay, 12 November 2026

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