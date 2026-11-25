File photo: a roda de samba in Rio, not tonight’s crowd (Photo: Lgjunior, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons). Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 25, 2026.

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Wednesday 25 November 2026, offers a R$25 (about US$4) samba night in the Lapa district and two Latin dance parties in Copacabana, the beachfront district. Samba do Xoxó, a roda de samba, meaning a circle of musicians who play around a table, starts at 9 p.m. at Beco do Rato, a traditional Lapa samba venue, says Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform.

Both Copacabana parties play reggaeton and cumbia, Latin dance-music styles, plus funk, a Brazilian dance style, says Sympla. One lets everyone in free before midnight with a voucher, and the other sells a guest-list ticket until midnight.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather 25.2°C (77°F) with an 86 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.

— Top pick Samba do Xoxó, a Lapa roda: doors 6 p.m., samba 9 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Lapa for the samba; Copacabana for two Latin parties.

— Entry prices Samba R$25 (US$4); Chévere party free before midnight; New Club guest list R$60 (US$10).

Three Wednesday venues pass tonight’s test of a confirmed time and a published price. Other listings stay out until their prices can be read.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Top 3

Samba do Xoxó e Convidados — Lapa The organiser says this roda draws thousands of followers wherever it plays and is back at the traditional Beco do Rato tonight. Convidados means guests, but the Sympla page names no guest artists. When Wednesday 25 November 2026. House opens 6 p.m., samba starts 9 p.m., says Sympla; the listing ends 12:30 a.m.

Where Beco do Rato, Rua Joaquim Silva 11, Lapa, says Sympla.

Entry R$25 (about US$4) unisex advance ticket, first lot while it lasts, says Sympla, read 25 November.

For foreigners Sympla lists one unisex price, with no separate rate for women or men.

Fiesta Latina ¡Chévere! Mixtape — Copacabana Chévere is a Latin party series, and Mixtape is its Wednesday edition, says the Sympla page, mixing reggaeton, cumbia, salsa and merengue with funk and electronic music. It runs at Tau Bar Club on Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, and the page bars anyone under 18. When Wednesday 25 November 2026 from 10 p.m., says the description; the Sympla listing runs 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Where Tau Bar Club, Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana 1417, Copacabana, says Sympla.

Entry Free for everyone who arrives before midnight, with a voucher from Sympla; later door tickets cost R$50 (about US$9), says the page, read 25 November.

For foreigners Entry is barred under 18, and the free voucher must be claimed on Sympla, says the page.

Fiesta Latina at New Club Rio — Copacabana New Club Rio, a Copacabana nightclub, hosts a Latin party with DJ Julio Medina and DJ Cauê Campean, says the Sympla listing. The listing promises free caipirinhas and beers from 11 p.m. to midnight. When Wednesday 25 November 2026, 11 p.m. to 5:45 a.m., says Sympla.

Where New Club Rio, Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana 435, Copacabana, says Sympla.

Entry Guest-list price R$60 (about US$10) until midnight, says the Sympla listing, read 25 November.

For foreigners The listing accepts card and cash as well as Pix, Brazil’s instant bank-transfer system.

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A R$25 Samba Night Opens at Six

Beco do Rato opens its doors at 6 p.m., three hours before the samba begins at 9 p.m., says Sympla. The listing is scheduled to end early on Thursday.

Lapa is a central Rio district, and the organiser calls Beco do Rato traditional. The Sympla page sells the first lot only while it lasts, and its refund rule asks for a request at least 48 hours before the start, a window that has closed for tonight.

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Two Latin Parties Share One Copacabana Avenue

Tau Bar Club stands at number 1417 and New Club Rio at number 435 on Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, say their Sympla pages. Tau’s listing ends at 5 a.m. and New Club’s at 5:45 a.m.

The two pages describe similar music but different door deals. Tau offers free entry before midnight with a voucher, while New Club sells a guest-list ticket until midnight.

New Club Pours Free Drinks From 11 p.m.

The New Club listing names DJ Julio Medina and DJ Cauê Campean as the line-up. It describes the night as a Latin party with reggaeton, cumbia, funk and world music.

The listing is written in Spanish and links the Instagram accounts @RioSessions and @NewClub_Rio. It gives the party’s name as Fiesta Latina.

High Rain Odds Hang Over the Evening

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 27.1°C (81°F) and a 90 per cent rain chance at 6 p.m. in Rio on 25 November, then 25.2°C (77°F) and 86 per cent at 8 p.m. and 25.1°C (77°F) and 90 per cent at 11 p.m. The lowest chance between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. is 84 per cent, at 9 p.m. An umbrella is the safer choice for the walk from a ride drop-off to the door. Rain odds stay high from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Practical Notes

— Transport We did not confirm a metro or bus route to any of the three venues. Check each address above in a maps app before you leave.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8573, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 24 November 2026 (Banco Central do Brasil).

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not read a price for several other Wednesday listings on Sympla. Casa do Choro, a school and venue for choro, a Brazilian instrumental style, lists the Orquestra Furiosa Portátil, a choro orchestra, with the pianist Cristóvão Bastos marking his 80th year, at Rua da Carioca 38 from 7 p.m., and Pink Flamingo, a Copacabana club, lists a Treta party, treta being Portuguese slang for drama, from 9 p.m. at Rua Raul Pompéia 102, but neither shows a price.

Bar da Lapa, a bar at Avenida Mem de Sá 69, promises a live samba roda from 7 p.m., and Bar do Belo, a bar in Recreio, a beach district in west Rio, lists a pagode night, a relaxed sing-along samba style, from 8 p.m. with tickets sold at the door, but neither gives a price. We did not read the agendas of Circo Voador, Vivo Rio or Blue Note Rio, three music venues, so we cannot rule out other shows tonight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Samba do Xoxó in Lapa tonight?

Sympla lists a unisex advance ticket at R$25 (about US$4), first lot while it lasts, read on 25 November. The roda is at Beco do Rato, Rua Joaquim Silva 11.

What time does Samba do Xoxó start on 25 November 2026?

The house opens at 6 p.m. and the samba starts at 9 p.m., says the Sympla page. The listing ends at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Is there a free party in Copacabana tonight?

Tau Bar Club’s Chévere Mixtape is free for everyone who arrives before midnight, with a voucher from Sympla. The party starts at 10 p.m. at Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana 1417, for ages 18 and over.

How much is New Club Rio in Copacabana tonight?

The Sympla listing gives a list price of R$60 (about US$10) until midnight, payable by Pix, card or cash. It promises free caipirinhas and beers from 11 p.m. to midnight.

Sources: Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform (Samba do Xoxó, Chévere Mixtape, New Club Rio, Casa do Choro, Pink Flamingo, Bar da Lapa and Bar do Belo pages, read 25 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, hourly forecast for 22.91°S 43.17°W, 25 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8573, 24 November 2026).









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