A busy quarter and higher fares absorbed most of a steep jump in jet fuel costs, but not all of it.

Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

PANAMA · AIRLINES

Copa Holdings, the Panama-based company that owns Copa Airlines, earned US$175.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, 1.4% more than a year earlier, even though its fuel expense rose 84%. The airline recovered 86% of the higher fuel bill through higher revenue, the company said on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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Copa’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange as CPA, and its hub is Tocumen International Airport in Panama. The company now expects a 2026 operating margin of 16% to 17%.

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Key Facts Who. Copa Holdings, a Panama airline group listed in New York as CPA, reported on 18 November 2026.

Margin. The operating margin (profit as a share of revenue) fell to 18.6% from 23.2%.

Fuel. Fuel cost US$434.7 million, up from US$236.8 million; the 2026 margin outlook is now 16% to 17%.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

A busy quarter and higher fares absorbed most of a steep jump in jet fuel costs, but not all of it.

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Revenue rose 31.9% to US$1.2 billion as capacity, measured in available seat-miles (seats offered times miles flown), grew 16.3% and the share of seats filled reached 88.7%, up 0.7 points. The figures come from the company’s results release, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 18 November 2026.

Operating profit rose 5.7% to US$224.4 million, but costs grew faster than revenue. The average all-in fuel price rose 61.5% to US$3.94 per gallon, from US$2.44 a year earlier.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Copa said it recovered 86% of the increase in fuel-related costs through higher revenue. Revenue per seat-mile rose 13.5% to 12.6 US cents, and yield, revenue per passenger mile, rose 13.8% to 13.5 US cents.

Copa cancelled about 295 flights on 9 and 10 October 2026 after an earthquake affected Panama and briefly disrupted Tocumen International Airport, according to the release. Copa estimates a net hit of US$12 million to US$14 million to fourth-quarter operating profit and has built it into its outlook.

The company expects an operating margin of 16% to 17% for 2026, against 22.6% in 2025, with capacity growth of about 14.5%. Its release says fuel prices “have increased relative to the assumptions incorporated in the Company’s prior outlook,” and it now assumes about US$3.90 per gallon.

For 2027, Copa preliminarily expects capacity growth of 8% to 9% and unit costs excluding fuel, per available seat-mile, of 5.7 to 5.8 US cents. Its board ratified a fourth dividend for 2026 of US$1.71 per share on 18 November 2026, payable on Tuesday 15 December 2026 to holders of record on Monday 30 November 2026.

Copa held US$1.6 billion in cash and investments on 30 September 2026, equal to 38% of its revenue over the previous twelve months. Its net debt was US$1.02 billion, or 0.8 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

For investors in the New York-listed shares, the quarter shows a carrier passing on most of a fuel shock while its margin still fell by 4.6 points. For travellers, the release shows revenue per passenger mile up 13.8%; our reports on a US flight halt that disrupted Copa travel and on its busy Venezuela flights cover other recent pressures.

The release does not say whether fuel will stay near the price on which the new forecast rests. Copa’s own assumption is slightly below the US$3.94 it paid in the third quarter.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Did Copa Holdings Do in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Profit edged up even though fuel became much more expensive. The operating margin fell, and the company now expects 16% to 17% for 2026.

Where Can US Investors Trade Copa Shares?

Copa Holdings is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPA. The company reported its results on 18 November 2026.

When Does Copa Pay Its Next Dividend?

Copa pays US$1.71 per share on Tuesday 15 December 2026. Holders of record on Monday 30 November 2026 receive it.

Sources: Copa Holdings, third-quarter 2026 results release (Form 6-K, exhibit 99.1), SEC EDGAR, 18 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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