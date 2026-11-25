NICARAGUA · SECURITY

Nicaragua’s National Police arrested two men on Tuesday 24 November 2026 over the killing of US citizen Neal Andrew Glenney in San Juan del Sur, a Pacific coast town near the Costa Rica border. The case draws US attention because the victim was American and Washington already urges caution on travel to Nicaragua.

Police named the suspects as Winston Danilo Martínez, 26, and Robert Anderson Jirón Berroterán, 29. Commissioner Karen Obando, of the police public-relations co-directorate, read out the statement, which says the pair were “referred to the competent authorities”.

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Key Facts Who Nicaragua’s National Police, the national law-enforcement agency, and two men held as suspects.

What Arrests over the killing of a US citizen.

Where San Juan del Sur, in the southwestern Rivas department, on the Pacific coast.

When Arrests announced Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of Wednesday 25 November 2026, 07:45 GMT

Police say two men attacked and robbed an American on a coastal farm. A court has yet to rule, and the suspects were referred to the authorities.

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Nicaragua’s 118 emergency line received word at 5:00 p.m. on Friday 20 November 2026 of a lifeless male body on the grounds of the Sonzapote farm in the María Auxiliadora neighbourhood of San Juan del Sur. The dead man was identified as Glenney, an American.

A forensic doctor of the Institute of Legal Medicine, Nicaragua’s forensic medicine institute, found the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, police said. Police date the attack to Thursday 19 November 2026 at 4:30 a.m. on the Sonzapote grounds.

File photo. An avenue and lakeside plaza in Managua, the Nicaraguan capital. Photo: Jairo Cajina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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In the police account, the two men stopped Glenney in order to unlawfully seize his belongings. In Obando’s words, translated from Spanish, “they assaulted him, covered his mouth with a shirt and tied his hands, causing his death”.

Police say the pair took his mobile phone and credit card and fled. The card was found 200 metres south of the Gaspar García Laviana roundabout on the Costanera, the coastal road in San Juan del Sur, and a Galaxy A07 phone was found on the farm grounds.

Police also showed images from video cameras that captured Glenney with the two arrested men. They presented as well the clothing Martínez wore on the day he was seen with Glenney.

The published police statement does not say how long Glenney had been in Nicaragua or where he lived, and it does not say whether the US Embassy was informed. Nor does it say whether more suspects are sought or name any motive beyond robbery.

Both men remain suspects until a court rules. The police have given no date for any hearing.

Visitors are a steady source of income for Nicaragua, where the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN) put inbound tourism income in 2025 at US$527.0 million, up 3.2% from US$510.8 million in 2024, in its Tourism Satellite Account, the bank’s annual accounting of tourism spending, published in April 2026. The bank said a 4.0% rise in average daily spending per visitor drove the gain.

The same BCN account shows non-resident arrivals fell 0.6% in 2025, or 6.4 thousand fewer than in 2024, and that 87.8% of them were tourists staying at least one night. By entry route, the account says 62.1% came by land, 36.6% by air and 1.3% by water.

The US State Department, Washington’s foreign ministry, rates Nicaragua Level 3, “Reconsider Travel”, in its travel advisory. The advisory cites crime and the risk of wrongful detention, and our guides to Nicaragua’s travel advisory and entry rules and to whether Nicaragua is safe for expats explain what that means for US visitors.

The police statement ends with the referral of the two men, and no later step has been dated. Wider context on the country is on the Nicaragua news hub.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Have the suspects been convicted?

No. Police say the two men were referred to the competent authorities, and they remain suspects until a court rules.

What do police say was taken?

Police say the men took the victim’s mobile phone and credit card, and they showed both items as evidence.

Is Nicaragua under a US travel warning?

Yes. The State Department lists Nicaragua at Level 3, Reconsider Travel, and cites crime and wrongful-detention risk.

Sources: Nicaraguan National Police, public statement read by Commissioner Karen Obando, 24 November 2026; Institute of Legal Medicine, cause-of-death finding as read out by police, 24 November 2026; Central Bank of Nicaragua, Tourism Satellite Account 2025, April 2026; US Department of State, travel advisory for Nicaragua, as shown 25 November 2026.