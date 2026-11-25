The numbers show a lender recovering from a year-ago loss, even as its loan book shrinks and its income from bonds slips.

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ARGENTINA · BANKS

Grupo Financiero Galicia, a Buenos Aires bank group whose shares trade on the Nasdaq stock market in New York as GGAL, earned 229 billion Argentine pesos (about US$151 million) in the third quarter of 2026. That is 16% less than in the second quarter, but a swing from a loss a year earlier.

The group said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that troubled loans fell to 9.7% of its book, from 10.6% in the previous quarter. For holders of the Nasdaq shares, the result shows credit stress easing while lending shrinks.

Key Facts Who. Grupo Galicia, an Argentine bank group listed on Nasdaq as GGAL, reported on 24 November 2026.

Profit. Third-quarter net income was 229 billion Argentine pesos (about US$151 million), down 16% from the second quarter.

Credit. Troubled loans fell to 9.7% of the portfolio, from 10.6% in the second quarter.

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As of. 25 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

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The numbers show a lender recovering from a year-ago loss, even as its loan book shrinks and its income from bonds slips.

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Net income attributable to the group was 229,002 million Argentine pesos (ARS), against ARS 273,345 million in the second quarter and a loss of ARS 116,964 million in the third quarter of 2025, the company said in its results release filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 24 November 2026. Over nine months the group earned ARS 577,461 million (about US$381 million), 67% more than in the same period of 2025.

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The release cites an exchange rate of ARS 1,517.52 per US dollar, published by Argentina’s central bank for the last business day of September 2026, and we use that single rate for every US$ figure here. Galicia put the quarterly dip down to weaker financial performance.

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Its release says the change was “primarily due to lower financial performance resulting from lower returns on CER-adjusted bonds and a decrease in the interest rate on loans.” CER-adjusted bonds are Argentine government bonds whose value rises with inflation.

Net interest income, the gap between what the bank earns on loans and bonds and what it pays on deposits, fell 13% from the second quarter to ARS 1,534 billion (about US$1.0 billion). The efficiency ratio, which compares costs with income (lower is better), rose to 39.4% from 35.0%, though it was 59.6% a year earlier.

The share of troubled loans, which the release calls non-performing (loans the central bank classes as problematic or worse), fell by 88 basis points (0.88 percentage points) in the quarter. A year earlier the ratio was 6.9%, so credit quality is better than in June but still weaker than in 2025; our report on Argentina’s bank delinquency shows how the whole system has been under strain.

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The cost of risk, a measure of loan-loss charges relative to loans, was 9.6%, against 10.7% in the second quarter. Loan-loss provisions were ARS 777,129 million (about US$512 million), 11% below the second quarter.

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Lending shrank. Net loans and other financing fell 3% from the second quarter and 8% from a year earlier, to ARS 28.1 trillion (about US$18.5 billion), while deposits slipped 1% to ARS 30.4 trillion (about US$20.0 billion).

The release reports a capital ratio of 23.5% for Galicia consolidated with Naranja X, its fintech unit, down from 23.7% in the second quarter. Investors have been watching Argentine assets closely, as our reports on Argentine shares in New York and on Argentina’s country risk show.

For US holders of the Nasdaq shares, the quarter shows two trends pulling apart: fewer troubled loans, but a smaller loan book and lower income from bonds. The release contains no earnings forecast, so the next clue is management’s explanation on the call.

The release does not say whether Galicia expects troubled loans to keep falling or lending to recover. Management takes questions on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at 11:00 a.m. New York time (4:00 p.m. GMT), with Chief Financial Officer Gonzalo Fernández Covaro listed in the presentation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Grupo Galicia Report for the Third Quarter?

It reported a profit lower than in the second quarter but far better than the loss of a year earlier. Troubled loans also eased.

Where Can US Investors Trade Galicia Shares?

The group’s shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker GGAL. They also trade in Buenos Aires on BYMA, the local stock exchange.

What Happens Next for Galicia?

Management discusses the results on a call on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The full release is on the SEC website.

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Sources: Grupo Financiero Galicia, third-quarter 2026 results release (Form 6-K, exhibit 99.1), SEC EDGAR, 24 November 2026; Central Bank of Argentina, Communication “A” 3500 exchange rate as cited in the release, last business day of September 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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