Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 28.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Palmeiras a 68% chance to win the Copa Libertadores, as of November 24, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras v Estudiantes is set for Saturday — the Copa Libertadores final is a single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time (20:00 GMT).
Boca Juniors are already champions of South America’s second tournament — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla on Saturday 21 November.
Mexico’s top-league (Liga MX) playoffs are under way — four knockout ties opened this week, and the second legs follow at the weekend.
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Today’s headlines November 25, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Result, Saturday 21 Nov
Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in Barranquilla for a third Sudamericana title.
Liga MX playoffs
This week and weekend
Four quarter-final ties are open, with the second legs due on the weekend.
01
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in Saturday’s Libertadores final in Montevideo
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is a single match, played this year on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, set the kick-off at 17:00 Brasília time. That is 20:00 GMT, 15:00 ET and 15:00 in Peru.
Palmeiras are from São Paulo and are one of Brazil’s biggest clubs. Estudiantes de La Plata are from a city near Buenos Aires and have a proud history in the competition.
The Centenario is a historic ground. It staged the first World Cup final in 1930, which gives the night a special feel for neutral viewers.
In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes is a one-off final at the Centenario on Saturday at 17:00 Brasília time (20:00 GMT).
Boca Juniors win the Copa Sudamericana with a 2-0 victory over Atlético Mineiro
Result
Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Saturday 21 November. Midfielder Santiago Ascacíbar scored in the 16th minute and forward Miguel Merentiel in the 48th (TUDN, a Spanish-language sports network, match report, 21 November).
The Sudamericana is the continent’s second-tier club competition, below the Libertadores. It is the third time Boca have won it.
Boca last won a Sudamericana final in 2005, a little over 20 years ago, TUDN, a Spanish-language sports network, noted on 21 November.
Boca captain Leandro Paredes fainted during a live television interview after the match, El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, reported on 21 November. He went to a private clinic for precautionary tests and said he was fine.
In short — Boca Juniors won the Sudamericana 2-0 against Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla on 21 November (TUDN, a Spanish-language sports network, match report).
03
How Estudiantes reached the final: a penalty shoot-out against Flamengo
Football
Estudiantes beat Flamengo, the holders, on penalties in the semi-final.
The final is therefore settled: Palmeiras against Estudiantes. A Brazilian club will lift the trophy only if Palmeiras win.
In short — Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties in the semi-final.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 24, 11:07 p.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Guadalajara 28.5% · Cruz Azul 23.5% · América 17%
Polymarket · US$170,306 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 68% · Estudiantes LP 30.8%
Polymarket · US$44,541 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
ABB 64.3% · GV San José 42.5% · Real Tomayapo 25.5%
Polymarket · US$22,683 traded
Copa do Brasil: 2026 Champion
Palmeiras 69% · Grêmio 30.5%
Polymarket · US$22,292 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Coquimbo 1.5% · Colo-Colo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$12,375 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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