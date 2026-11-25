Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 28.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Palmeiras a 68% chance to win the Copa Libertadores, as of November 24, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras v Estudiantes is set for Saturday — the Copa Libertadores final is a single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time (20:00 GMT).

Boca Juniors are already champions of South America’s second tournament — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla on Saturday 21 November.

Mexico’s top-league (Liga MX) playoffs are under way — four knockout ties opened this week, and the second legs follow at the weekend.