Netflix has bought a historic Los Angeles film lot at a steep discount, a rare big bet on a local industry that has been shrinking.

Business: United States

Netflix announced on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it is buying Radford Studio Center, a film lot in Studio City, a neighbourhood of Los Angeles, for a reported US$380 million. The deal came on the day of a foreclosure auction, a forced sale after unpaid debt, for the lot where Seinfeld and other long-running sitcoms were filmed.

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Netflix said it is hopeful that the purchase, “with the partnership of the State of California and the City of Los Angeles,” will be “the start of a meaningful new investment in California’s film industry.” Netflix says it is purchasing the lot, and trade reports say the sale closed on Tuesday, though no recorded deed has been confirmed.

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Key Facts Who. Netflix, the US streaming company, buying Radford Studio Center from lenders led by Goldman Sachs.

What. A Los Angeles film lot, sold by its lenders on the day of a foreclosure auction.

When. Announced Tuesday 24 November 2026; Netflix did not itself disclose the price.

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

Netflix has bought a historic Los Angeles film lot at a steep discount, a rare big bet on a local industry that has been shrinking.

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The sellers are lenders led by Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street investment bank, who took the lot after its owner defaulted on a US$1.1 billion mortgage, with a notice of default recorded in January 2026. That owner, Hackman Capital Partners, a Los Angeles real estate firm focused on studios, bought the site from ViacomCBS, then the parent of CBS, in 2021 for US$1.85 billion.

The price is about 79% below that figure. The lenders took the lot back on the day of the foreclosure auction and sold it to Netflix, which reportedly paid US$380 million.

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Divided by the lot’s area of about 55 acres (about 22 hectares), the price is roughly US$6.9 million an acre, against about US$34 million an acre then. Both figures are simple division of the reported prices.

The lot opened in 1928. Seinfeld, Gunsmoke, Gilligan’s Island, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and That ’70s Show were all filmed there.

The Seinfeld diner set, on display at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Tracie Hall, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons)

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It was more recently known as CBS Studio Center. Netflix plans to keep it running as a working production studio, with productions already filming there continuing.

The company added that the studio will keep operating, which rules out a closure of the lot for now, and it has not said what changes it plans. Netflix says more than 45 of its shows and films are confirmed to film across Los Angeles this year.

Netflix said it was founded in California and opened its first Los Angeles office more than two decades ago. Its statement named Grace and Frankie, GLOW, Nobody Wants This and The Lincoln Lawyer among the shows it has made in Los Angeles.

Netflix said the purchase would “strengthen our investment in Los Angeles and California.” It also said: “This city is home to us.”

Netflix already leases space at Sunset Studios, a studio complex in Hollywood, with leases running to 2031. The company has not said whether it will give up any of that space.

Netflix is buying into a local industry that has shrunk. FilmLA, the office that issues local filming permits, reports that shoot days fell 4.8% in the third quarter of 2026 against a year earlier.

California raised its annual film and TV tax credit cap from US$330 million to US$750 million in 2025, and on 2 November 2026 Governor Gavin Newsom proposed lifting it to at least US$1 billion. The state says the credit is meant to keep productions and jobs in California.

Netflix, which trades on Nasdaq, a US stock exchange, under the ticker NFLX, reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of US$12.9 billion, up 12%, on 20 October 2026. At that pace the price of the lot is under 3% of one quarter’s sales.

ZVantage, the entertainment advisory division of Zello, will support the transition of the lot, and Cinelease, a production equipment supplier, will serve it. Both roles were named in the announcement.

Netflix has not said how it will use the lot beyond keeping it a production facility, or what it will spend there. It also did not say whether the move changes its spending outside the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Netflix buying a studio matter to US readers?

It is one of the largest recent investments in Los Angeles production at a time when local film work has been weak. It also shows that distressed studio property is attracting buyers with deep pockets.

Will shows still film at the lot?

Netflix plans to keep it a working production studio, and current shoots continue. How it will use the space beyond that has not been announced.

Is the deal finished?

Netflix says it is purchasing the lot, and trade reports say the sale closed on Tuesday. We have not seen a recorded deed.

Sources Netflix announcement of 24 November 2026 (about.netflix.com) · Netflix third-quarter 2026 results, 20 October 2026 · FilmLA third-quarter 2026 shoot-day report · Governor of California, film and TV tax credit announcements of 2 July 2025 and 2 November 2026 · California Film Commission.

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