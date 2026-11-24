A Zimbabwean preacher is in custody before trial while prosecutors and defence lawyers clash over bail, and the court is due to continue on Wednesday.

Photo: Suesen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Courts: Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel, 48, founder of the Spirit Embassy church, appeared in the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday 24 November 2026 while prosecutors argued that he should stay in custody. Magistrate Francis Mapfumo deferred the bail hearing to the next day, and Angel was sent back to jail until then, due to spend the night at Harare Remand Prison.

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Angel has not pleaded, and the allegation against him is untested in court. His lawyers say he faces one charge of aggravated indecent assault, a serious sexual offence under Zimbabwean law that, the prosecution says, carries 15 to 20 years in prison.

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Key Facts Who. Uebert Angel, 48, founder of the Spirit Embassy church, has not pleaded.

What. The prosecution opposes bail; the defence says only one charge of aggravated indecent assault stands.

Next. The bail hearing resumes on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at Harare Magistrates Court.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

A Zimbabwean preacher is in custody before trial while prosecutors and defence lawyers clash over bail, and the court is due to continue on Wednesday.

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Police arrested Angel on Sunday 22 November 2026 during a service at the church’s Harare Hippodrome venue in Braeside, where, his lawyers say, armed officers handcuffed him in front of the congregation. Investigating officer Munyaradzi Chifamba told the court he had attended two Sunday services before the arrest, dressing like church staff on the second.

In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Prof Lovemore Madhuku said his client faces one formal charge of aggravated indecent assault, not sodomy, over an alleged incident in 2025. The church said in a statement on 23 November that Angel was ready to answer the allegations through the legal process.

File photo: the Harare skyline seen from Chiremba Road. The picture does not show anyone involved in the case.

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Prosecutor Clemence Chimbari of the National Prosecuting Authority, the state prosecution service, told the court on Tuesday that the State’s chances of proving the case beyond reasonable doubt were “as bright as the sunlight”. He urged the court to weigh the seriousness of the offence together with the strength of the State’s case.

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The prosecutor said the sentence range of 15 to 20 years is the same as for rape, and the charge falls under Section 66 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Zimbabwe’s criminal code. The magistrate must now decide whether the State’s arguments justify keeping Angel in custody.

The State, as the prosecution is called in Zimbabwean courts, argues that Angel is a flight risk because he holds two passports. The first was issued on 20 May 2022, is valid to May 2027 and lists an address in Chishawasha Hills, Harare, which police verified, while the second was issued in October 2026 and lists a Mabelreign address where, the State says, he does not live.

The prosecutor argued that Angel is wealthy enough to live comfortably abroad and asked whether he is a man of fixed abode, calling his address details a “red flag”. Chifamba also told the court that Angel promised to hand over both passports and his national identity card but did not.

The State also says the complainant and witnesses received threats by text message and phone call, and that Angel is likely to interfere with them if released. Nobody has been named as the sender, and these are the State’s claims, not findings of the court.

Madhuku’s central point is that only one charge stands and that sodomy is not part of it. He and fellow defence lawyer Admire Rubaya also protested the armed arrest in front of worshippers.

The court granted the State’s application to withhold the names of the complainant and witnesses, and the defence did not oppose it. The complainant is therefore not named here.

A bail ruling is a narrow decision: it settles whether Angel waits for trial in custody or at liberty, not whether the allegation is true. The defence has not been reported as answering the State’s passport and address points.

Whether bail is granted, when a trial would start and what Angel will plead are all unknown. The next step is the hearing at Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 November 2026, and no trial date has been set.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Uebert Angel accused of?

The State alleges aggravated indecent assault, and his lawyers say that is the only charge. He has not pleaded, and the allegation has not been tested in court.

What will the bail ruling decide?

It decides whether he waits for trial in custody or at liberty. It says nothing about guilt.

Why is the complainant not named?

The court granted the State’s request to withhold the names, and the defence did not oppose it. The order also covers the witnesses.

Sources: Harare Magistrates Court hearing of 24 November 2026; National Prosecuting Authority; Spirit Embassy church statement.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error