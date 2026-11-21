Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Saturday 21 November 2026, belongs to Mariah Carey. The US pop star plays the Farmasi Arena, a large concert venue in Barra da Tijuca, the beachfront district of western Rio. The venue lists her on stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets run from R$247.50 (about US$42) for a half-price floor place to R$1,895 (about US$322) for the top VIP package. It is the second and last of her two Brazil dates, after São Paulo on 17 November.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Saturday, 21 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather 25.2°C (77°F) with a 24 per cent rain chance at 9 p.m.

— Top pick Mariah Carey at the Farmasi Arena; doors 6 p.m., show 9 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Barra da Tijuca, the beachfront district of western Rio.

— Entry prices R$247.50 (about US$42) half-price floor to R$1,895 (about US$322) VIP package.

One show passes our test tonight: Mariah Carey in Barra da Tijuca. Anything without a confirmed time and price stays out.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Pick

Mariah Carey, Farmasi Arena Mariah Carey is a US singer and songwriter. The promoters are Itaú, the Brazilian bank, and 30e, a concert company. When Saturday 21 November 2026. The venue’s page lists doors at 6 p.m., a DJ opening act at 8 p.m. and Mariah Carey at 9 p.m.

Address Farmasi Arena, Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno 3401, Barra da Tijuca.

Entry Sold online through Eventim, a ticketing platform. Prices as announced in May. Floor (pista): R$495 full, R$247.50 half (about US$84 and US$42). Premium floor: R$895 and R$447.50 (about US$152 and US$76). VIP package with front-section ticket: R$1,895 and R$1,447.50 (about US$322 and US$246).

For foreigners Children aged 5 to 15 may enter only with a parent or guardian, while 16 and 17-year-olds may enter alone, says the venue. It bans professional cameras, GoPros, tablets, laptops, posters, umbrellas, glass and alcohol.

File photo: Christ the Redeemer and Guanabara Bay, not tonight’s venue. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 21, 2026.

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Half-Price Tickets and the Price Ladder

The promoters list three sectors, each with a full and a half price. Half-price tickets, called meia-entrada, are sold to students, people over 60 and other groups set by Brazilian law.

The floor costs R$495 full and R$247.50 half, the premium floor R$895 and R$447.50, and the VIP package R$1,895 and R$1,447.50. The VIP package includes a ticket to a pit section in front of the premium floor and show items, say the promoters.

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The cheapest place is therefore about an eighth of the top price, a gap of almost eight times between R$247.50 and R$1,895. Many Brazilian concerts price this way, so check which sector you are buying before you pay.

Doors at 4 p.m. or at 6 p.m.

The promoters’ ticket release gave doors as 4 p.m., while the Farmasi Arena’s own page now lists 6 p.m. We use the venue’s page, the later and more specific source, and the 9 p.m. start comes only from that page.

Queues for a stadium-style show can start before doors, so plan to arrive early. The venue’s ticket office also sells any remaining tickets on the day, say the promoters.

Why Barra Hosts the Big Shows

Barra da Tijuca is well away from the Centro, the historic downtown, and Lapa, the nightlife district where many of Rio’s clubs sit. The Farmasi Arena hosts tonight’s only show we could confirm to our standard.

Tonight is also the first night after the Black Consciousness Day holiday of 20 November. Rio’s smaller clubs and bars run their own Saturday programmes, but we could not read their agendas.

Practical Notes

— Transport The venue’s website lists the BRT (bus rapid transit) stations Parque Olímpico and Rio2, and Metro Line 4 to Jardim Oceânico with a BRT link. Ride apps such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, also serve the arena, so plan the ride home for after midnight.

— Parking The arena’s car park charges R$60 (about US$10) for cars, R$95 (about US$16) for vans and buses and R$25 (about US$4) for motorbikes. It says spaces depend on capacity.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 28.1°C (83°F) and a 4 per cent rain chance at 4 p.m., 26.8°C (80°F) and 16 per cent at 6 p.m., 25.2°C (77°F) and 24 per cent at 9 p.m., and 25.1°C (77°F) and 22 per cent at 11 p.m. for Barra da Tijuca on 21 November.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November. No rate was published for the 20 November holiday.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not open Eventim, so we do not know whether any ticket sector is sold out. Local press has reported both an outdoor and a covered stage for the show, and the venue’s page does not say which.

Bosque Bar, an open-air bar in Gávea with a view of Christ the Redeemer, lists a Saturday party on Sympla, a ticket platform, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre 1314. No ticket price loaded for us, so it is not a pick, and we could not read the agendas of other Rio venues.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a Mariah Carey ticket in Rio tonight?

Per the promoters, the floor costs R$495 (about US$84) full price and R$247.50 (about US$42) half price. The VIP package costs R$1,895 (about US$322) full price.

What time does Mariah Carey start in Rio tonight?

The Farmasi Arena’s page lists doors at 6 p.m., a DJ at 8 p.m. and Mariah Carey at 9 p.m. on Saturday 21 November. An earlier promoters’ release gave doors as 4 p.m.

Can children go to the Mariah Carey show in Rio?

Children aged 5 to 15 may enter only with a parent or guardian, says the venue. Teenagers aged 16 and 17 may enter alone.

How do I get to the Farmasi Arena in Barra da Tijuca?

The venue’s website lists the BRT (bus rapid transit) stations Parque Olímpico and Rio2, and Metro Line 4 to Jardim Oceânico with a BRT link. Parking for cars costs R$60 (about US$10).

Sources: Farmasi Arena (event page for Mariah Carey and website pages on getting there and parking, read 21 November 2026), Itaú and 30e, the promoters (release of May 2026 on the Rio show’s sectors and prices), Sympla (Bosque Sábado page, read 21 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 21 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026).





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