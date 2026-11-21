São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Saturday 21 November 2026, pairs one big ticketed show with a free street festival. Caetano Veloso, one of Brazil’s best-known singers, plays the Espaço Unimed, a concert hall in the Barra Funda district, at 10 p.m.

Seats run from R$260 (about US$44) for a half-price place to R$980 (about US$166) for the best sector. The city’s free Black Consciousness Festival, a programme of Black culture, adds music at stages across São Paulo.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Tonight at a Glance — Date Saturday, 21 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather 22.3°C (72°F) with a 38 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.

— Top pick Caetano Veloso at the Espaço Unimed; doors 8 p.m., show 10 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus The Centro, São Paulo’s historic downtown, where the free festival stages stand.

— Entry prices Caetano R$260 (about US$44) half-price to R$980 (about US$166); the other picks are free.

Three shows pass our test tonight: one seated concert and two free festival sets. Events with no confirmed time and price stay out.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Top 3

1. Caetano Veloso, “Caetano nos Festivais”, Espaço Unimed Caetano Veloso is a singer and songwriter whose career spans some 60 years. The venue’s own agenda lists this as a single 2026 date on his festival tour, with last tickets left, and the show is seated at marked tables. When Saturday 21 November 2026. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m. (22h).

Address Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru 795, Barra Funda.

Entry Sold through Ticket360, a ticketing platform, or at the venue. Half price: R$260 (about US$44) in the cheapest sectors, up to R$490 (about US$83) in Platinum. Full price: R$520 to R$980 (about US$88 to US$166), and boxes at R$780 and R$980 (about US$132 and US$166).

For foreigners The promoters set an 18-and-over age rating. Professional cameras, team shirts, glass, plastic bottles and alcohol are banned, and the venue’s app box office takes cards or Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system. The app purchase carries no service fee, and it only activates within 500 metres of the hall.

2. Jota. Pê and Os Garotin, Palco São João The festival’s official programme puts both acts on its main stage, called Palco São João, and names them among the festival’s highlights. The musician Jota. Pê plays at 5 p.m. and the group Os Garotin at 7 p.m. When Saturday 21 November 2026, Jota. Pê at 5 p.m. (17h) and Os Garotin at 7 p.m. (19h).

Address Palco São João, Avenida São João 747, Centro.

Entry Free. The festival site says entry is free and lists no ticket for these sets.

For foreigners The stage is outdoors on a main avenue of the historic Centro, so you can walk up without a ticket and leave at any time.

3. Rincon Sapiência, Centro Cultural Grajaú Rincon Sapiência is a Brazilian rapper. The official programme says his show brings a DJ, keyboards, saxophone, percussion and two backing singers, with songs from his 2026 album “Um Corpo Preto” (“A Black Body”). He plays at the Centro Cultural Grajaú, a municipal cultural centre. When Saturday 21 November 2026, 7:30 p.m. (19h30); Eduardo Taddeo, a historic name in national rap, plays the same hall at 9 p.m.

Address Centro Cultural Grajaú, Rua Professor Oscar Barreto Filho 252, in the city’s South Zone.

Entry Free under the festival’s “entrada gratuita” heading. No ticket is listed.

For foreigners The festival labels the hall as South Zone, well away from the Centro stages, so a ride app is the practical way to reach it.

File photo: the Minhocão elevated road in the Centro, not one of tonight’s three venues. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 21, 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in São Paulo › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

More Free Sets in the Centro

The Baile Black dance floor on Avenida Ipiranga 294 runs the soul and samba-rock party Chic Show from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Pista Olido dance floor on Rua Dom José de Barros 329 plays contemporary African pop rhythms at its Afrogroove party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Samba de Dandara, a samba project honouring women, plays at 4 p.m. on the Palco Matriarcas do Samba stage in the Praça do Patriarca. The singer Luciana Mello, nominated for a Latin Grammy for the album “Na Luz do Samba”, plays at 7 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Vila Itororó, Rua Maestro Cardim 60.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Mexico's election chief won't be named before late January” Get the brief

The singer Aristella plays an immersive show at 8 p.m. at the Centro Cultural da Diversidade, Rua Lopes Neto 206. The blues artist Big Chico, celebrating 30 years, plays at 8 p.m. at the Centro Cultural da Penha, Largo do Rosário 20.

A Free Festival and a Premium Night

The city’s Black Consciousness Festival is the free side of tonight. The city government puts it at about 300 activities at more than 70 addresses, and the official programme site lists 85 events for today alone.

Caetano’s show is the premium side, where the same night costs between R$260 and R$980. A visitor can sample both in one evening if they start at the Centro stages and take a ride to Barra Funda for the 10 p.m. start.

Roger Daltrey, the singer of the British rock band The Who, headlines the Best of Blues and Rock festival, held at Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo’s main city park. The festival’s site lists the guitarist Chris Isaak, the guitarist Christone Kingfish and the Brazilian musician Artur Menezes on the same day, and it marks the two Eddie Vedder dates, 20 and 22 November, as sold out.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. The Espaço Unimed is in Barra Funda and the festival stages are in the Centro, so allow extra time between them.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 26.5°C (80°F) and a 69 per cent rain chance at 5 p.m., 22.5°C (73°F) and 54 per cent at 7 p.m., 22.3°C (72°F) and 38 per cent at 8 p.m., and 21.7°C (71°F) and 16 per cent at 10 p.m. on 21 November, so carry a rain jacket for the Centro.

— Schedule All free-set times come from the festival’s official programme site, read on 21 November. Caetano’s times come from the Espaço Unimed’s agenda and the promoters’ release.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November. No rate was published for the 20 November holiday.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not read the price or the set times for Roger Daltrey at Ibirapuera Park, because the ticket seller Ticketmaster did not load for us. The festival’s official site does not mark the 21 November date as sold out.

We did not check whether the free halls ask for sign-up. We also could not read the agendas of other São Paulo clubs.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a Caetano Veloso ticket in São Paulo tonight?

Per the promoters, half-price tickets run from R$260 (about US$44) to R$490 (about US$83) and full price from R$520 to R$980 (about US$88 to US$166). Boxes cost R$780 and R$980 (about US$132 and US$166).

What time does Caetano Veloso start tonight?

The show starts at 10 p.m. at the Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru 795, in Barra Funda, with doors at 8 p.m. The venue’s agenda also lists the 10 p.m. start.

What is free in São Paulo tonight, Saturday 21 November 2026?

The city’s Black Consciousness Festival is free. Jota. Pê plays at 5 p.m. and Os Garotin at 7 p.m. on Avenida São João, and Rincon Sapiência plays at 7:30 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Grajaú.

Is Roger Daltrey playing in São Paulo tonight?

The Best of Blues and Rock festival’s official site lists Roger Daltrey for 21 November at Ibirapuera Park. We could not read his set time or the ticket price.

Sources: Prefeitura de São Paulo, the city government, Festival da Consciência Negra (official programme site, read 21 November 2026), Espaço Unimed (agenda, read 21 November 2026), the promoters of Caetano Veloso at the Espaço Unimed (release on times and ticket prices), Best of Blues and Rock (official site, read 21 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 21 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026).











This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error