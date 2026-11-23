Four touchdowns before half-time put Minnesota behind early, and two turnovers kept it there.

File photo, 2026. A drone view of Mexico City's Estadio Banorte, the Azteca stadium, after its 2026 renovation. (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · NFL · BRIEF

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday 22 November 2026 at Estadio Banorte, the Mexico City stadium long known as Estadio Azteca. The National Football League (NFL) game was Sunday Night Football, its prime-time slot on US television.

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The 49ers were the designated home team in a regular-season game the NFL staged in Mexico City, covered in our Vikings v 49ers game page. Kick-off was at 8:20 p.m. Eastern (7:20 p.m. Mexico City time).

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Key Facts Result 49ers 35, Vikings 10, in Mexico City on Sunday 22 November 2026.

Standings 49ers 9-1, best record in the National Football Conference (NFC); Vikings 7-3, third in NFC North.

Turning point A pick-six, an interception returned for a touchdown, made it 28-10 before half-time.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting market, gives the 49ers 34.5% for the NFC title (23 Nov, 12:10 am ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Four touchdowns before half-time put Minnesota behind early, and two turnovers kept it there.

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File photo: Estadio Banorte, formerly Estadio Azteca, in southern Mexico City, host of the NFL game on 22 November 2026. Photo: Arne Müseler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de).

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Tight end George Kittle’s 17-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Brock Purdy ended the opening drive and made it 7-0. Running back Aaron Jones ran 11 yards for Minnesota to tie it at 7-7 later in the first quarter.

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Kittle caught an 8-yard score in the second quarter, and kicker Will Reichard’s 48-yard field goal cut it to 14-10. 49ers receiver Mike Evans then caught a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:09 left before half-time.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On the next snap 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted a pass from Kirk Cousins, the Vikings quarterback, aimed at Vikings receiver Tai Felton and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown, known as a pick-six. It made the score 28-10.

Purdy finished 21 of 26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns with no interception, while Cousins managed 26 of 38 for 235 yards and no touchdown. The Vikings also lost a fumble by receiver Justin Jefferson early in the third quarter, forced by 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, and trailed 2-0 in turnovers.

Running back Christian McCaffrey sealed the win early in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run that capped a 13-play, 98-yard drive. Minnesota never scored again after the first half.

The result leaves San Francisco 9-1, level with the Buffalo Bills for the NFL’s best record and alone at the top of the NFC. Minnesota fell to 7-3, third in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, both 8-2.

San Francisco tackle Colton McKivitz left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury. The extent was not known when this was written.

San Francisco hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday 29 November, the NFL schedule shows. Minnesota hosts the Atlanta Falcons the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

More: our Vikings v 49ers game page, Mexico City’s 3,300-officer security plan and Mexico news in English.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does the 49ers Win Matter for the NFC Playoff Race?

It gives San Francisco the best record in the NFC. It also leaves Minnesota third in its division behind the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, both 8-2.

Why Was an NFL Game Played in Mexico City?

The NFL plays a regular-season game in Mexico City as part of its international schedule. It aired in the US as Sunday Night Football, starting at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Sources: National Football League (NFL) scores and standings pages, 22-23 November 2026; San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings official scoring summaries, 22 November 2026; Polymarket market pages, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error