Guatemala’s lawmakers enter the final week to pass the 2027 spending plan, with a vote by the full chamber possible this week and a separate procurement bill still under discussion.

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City. Photo: Arielaasturias / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Politics: Guatemala

Guatemala’s Congress has until Monday 30 November 2026 to approve the 2027 national budget, and the full chamber could take it up on Tuesday 24 November. The Finance Ministry’s proposal totals Q192.05 billion quetzales (about US$25.1 billion), 13.8% more than the 2026 budget now in force.

Lawmakers are also weighing a new public procurement law that would replace the 1992 rules. For readers in the United States, the budget matters because Guatemala is Central America’s largest economy by gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy), and US companies, remittances and migration all link to its public finances.

Key Facts Who. Guatemala’s Congress, the Finance Ministry and the Junta Monetaria, the central bank’s governing board.

What. A 2027 budget of about US$25.1 billion, with a projected deficit of 4.4% of gross domestic product.

When. Full chamber could take it up Tuesday 24 November 2026; deadline Monday 30 November 2026.

As of. As of 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Guatemala’s lawmakers enter the final week to pass the 2027 spending plan, with a vote by the full chamber possible this week and a separate procurement bill still under discussion.

The budget proposal totals Q192.05 billion (quetzales, the local currency; Q192,045.1 million), or about US$25.1 billion at 7.64 quetzales per US$ (market-data provider RT market data, 23 November 2026). It is 13.8% above the 2026 budget in force and projects a deficit of 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), though the Finance Ministry is expected to trim it before the floor vote.

On 11 November 2026 the Junta Monetaria, the governing body of Guatemala’s central bank, gave a favourable opinion on issuing Q42.75 billion (about US$5.6 billion) in Treasury bonds to help finance the 2027 budget. Congress must pass the budget itself by 30 November, the deadline at the centre of our earlier report on the deadline.

The Palacio de Justicia and the Torre de Tribunales in Guatemala City, the capital’s court district. Photo: Ingridmp6, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons (file photo).

Congress also has before it the Public Procurement Law (Ley de Contrataciones Públicas), bill 6688, which would replace the 1992 procurement law. Lawmakers have discussed approving it by “urgencia nacional”, a fast-track vote, but business groups objected and lawmakers reportedly set the idea aside, which we could not confirm in official records.

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As of the morning of Monday 23 November, we found no published report from the Congress finance committee (a dictamen) and no vote on the budget. On 16 November the committee’s chair, Guillermo Ralda, said it was still waiting for the Finance Ministry’s cuts and a Junta Monetaria report on borrowing.

Frequently Asked Questions

When must Guatemala’s Congress pass the 2027 budget?

Congress must pass it by 30 November 2026, and the full chamber could take it up on Tuesday 24 November. No committee report and no vote had been reported by the morning of 23 November.

What else is Congress weighing this week?

A bill to replace the existing public procurement law, which lawmakers have discussed passing by a fast-track vote. Press reports say lawmakers dropped the fast-track idea, but we could not confirm it.

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