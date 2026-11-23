Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 31.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Palmeiras a 68.5% chance to win the Copa Libertadores, as of November 22, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
The Libertadores final is five days away — Palmeiras face Estudiantes in one match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November.
Boca Juniors are Copa Sudamericana champions — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in Barranquilla on Saturday, with goals from Boca’s Santiago Ascacíbar and Miguel Merentiel.
Brazil’s league is nearly decided — Flamengo lead Palmeiras by six points with two rounds to play, after the two drew 1–1 on Saturday.
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Today’s headlines November 23, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília time
Palmeiras chase a fourth Libertadores title, Estudiantes a fifth, in one match in Montevideo.
Palmeiras 1–1 Flamengo
Result, Sat 21 Nov
The two leading Brazilian clubs shared the points in round 36 of Série A.
Brasileirão round 36
Table after round 36 matches so far
Flamengo lead Palmeiras by six points with two rounds to play.
Sudamericana final
Result, Sat 21 Nov
Boca Juniors beat Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in Barranquilla to take the trophy.
01
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in a one-off Libertadores final on Saturday
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s Champions League. This year’s final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital.
Palmeiras, from São Paulo, are chasing a fourth Libertadores title. Estudiantes, the Argentine club, are chasing a fifth.
Both reached the final the hard way. Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties in the semi-final, and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved three kicks, according to La Nación. Palmeiras beat Fluminense on penalties in their semi-final.
Kickoff is 17:00 Brasília time, the same as Montevideo time, according to Argentine and Brazilian outlets that cite CONMEBOL’s (South America’s football confederation) confirmation on 31 October.
In short — Palmeiras and Estudiantes, both through on penalties, play for the Libertadores on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo.
Palmeiras and Flamengo draw 1–1 in the match that mattered most in Brazil
Result
Palmeiras drew 1–1 with Flamengo on Saturday 21 November in round 36 of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league. The two clubs have been the main rivals at the top all season.
Saturday’s other results were Bahia 0–1 Coritiba and Chapecoense 1–2 Cruzeiro. On Sunday, Athletico-PR beat Remo 4–2, Fluminense beat Mirassol 1–0 and Bragantino beat Vasco 1–0.
The Brazilian federation (CBF) table lists Flamengo on 80 points, Palmeiras on 74, Cruzeiro on 66 and Fluminense on 63. That leaves Flamengo six points clear with two rounds to play.
In short — Palmeiras and Flamengo shared the points, and Flamengo stay six points clear.
03
The Brasileirão enters its last two rounds
Preview
Flamengo lead the table on 80 points and Palmeiras are second on 74, six points behind with two rounds left. Check the CBF match schedule for any round-36 kick-offs still to come.
The Brazilian federation (CBF) publishes the full match schedule on its site.
Round 37 starts on Saturday 28 November, the day of the Libertadores final.
In short — Flamengo lead Palmeiras by six points with two rounds to play, and round 37 opens on Saturday.
04
Boca Juniors take the Sudamericana with a 2–0 win over Atlético Mineiro
Result
Boca Juniors won the Copa Sudamericana final 2–0 on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Santiago Ascacíbar scored in the 16th minute and Miguel Merentiel added the second in the 48th, according to TUDN.
Before kickoff, previews described Boca as chasing a third Sudamericana title. The Sudamericana is the continent’s second-tier club competition, behind the Libertadores.
Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte in Brazil, were still looking for a first Sudamericana title. They lost the 2025 final to Lanús on penalties, so the wait goes on.
In short — Goals from Ascacíbar and Merentiel gave Boca the Sudamericana, and Atlético Mineiro are still without one.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 22, 11:07 p.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Guadalajara 31.5% · Cruz Azul 23.5% · América 19%
Polymarket · US$166,893 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 68.5% · Estudiantes LP 29%
Polymarket · US$44,225 traded
Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)
Grêmio 61% · Mirassol 20.5% · Palmeiras 2.1%
Polymarket · US$27,316 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
ABB 66.6% · GV San José 41.5% · Real Tomayapo 27.5%
Polymarket · US$22,559 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Coquimbo 1.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1%
Polymarket · US$12,345 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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