Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 31.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Palmeiras a 68.5% chance to win the Copa Libertadores, as of November 22, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

The Libertadores final is five days away — Palmeiras face Estudiantes in one match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November.

Boca Juniors are Copa Sudamericana champions — they beat Atlético Mineiro 2–0 in Barranquilla on Saturday, with goals from Boca’s Santiago Ascacíbar and Miguel Merentiel.

Brazil’s league is nearly decided — Flamengo lead Palmeiras by six points with two rounds to play, after the two drew 1–1 on Saturday.