Boca Captain Paredes Faints After Cup Win
The scare came after Boca’s title win, and no medical report has been published.
Argentina: Sports · Brief
Leandro Paredes, captain of Argentina’s Boca Juniors, collapsed during a live television interview in Barranquilla, Colombia, after Boca won the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday 21 November 2026. He later went to a private clinic for precautionary tests and posted that he was fine.
Boca beat Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro 2-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier club tournament run by the football confederation Conmebol, the match report of TUDN, a Spanish-language sports network, shows. Paredes, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, was talking about his joy and his wish to celebrate with teammates when he lost consciousness, El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, reported on 21 November.
Key Facts
- Who. Leandro Paredes, Boca Juniors captain and 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina.
- What. He fainted in a live TV interview after Boca won the Copa Sudamericana final.
- Where and when. Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia, evening of Saturday 21 November 2026.
- Condition. Taken to a private clinic for precautionary tests; Paredes says he is fine.
- As of 22 November 2026, 12:18 GMT.
The scare came after Boca’s title win, and no medical report has been published.
The interviewer was Marcelo Benedetto of DSports, a South American sports channel, according to El Tiempo on 21 November. DSports commentator Pablo Giralt said on air that Paredes’ blood pressure had dropped, Infobae, an Argentine news site, reported on 22 November.
Diego Monroig, a reporter for the sports network ESPN, said Paredes later left in an ambulance with a drip for a private clinic, where doctors wanted tests as a precaution, Infobae reported on 22 November. El Día Online, a regional Argentine news site, repeated that account on 22 November.
Paredes wrote on Instagram from the clinic, “We are fine. Go Boca, today and always,” Infobae reported on 22 November.
In a later post he called it “just a dizzy spell from so many turns in a row.” El Tiempo put the temperature near 30°C (86°F) on 21 November, with a heat index, the temperature it feels like, of 39°C (102°F) and high humidity.
It called heat and physical exhaustion the apparent cause, and no doctor has confirmed that.
Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said at the post-match press conference that Paredes felt dizzy towards the end of the first half and asked to be substituted, Semana, a Colombian news magazine, reported on 21 November. Substitute Tomás Belmonte replaced him in the 58th minute, TUDN’s match report shows.
No doctor has been quoted, and no outlet names the clinic or says when Paredes was discharged. What is known comes from reporters and from Paredes himself.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Leandro Paredes all right?
Paredes wrote on Instagram that he was fine and called it a dizzy spell. He was taken to a clinic for precautionary tests, and no medical report has been published.
What caused Paredes to faint?
The broadcast described a drop in blood pressure, and El Tiempo pointed to heat and exhaustion. No doctor has confirmed a cause.
Sources
El Tiempo (Bogotá), report on the collapse, 21 November 2026; Semana (Bogotá), report with the coach’s remarks, 21 November 2026; TUDN, match report, 21 November 2026; Infobae (Argentina), reports of 21 and 22 November 2026 citing ESPN reporter Diego Monroig, Arruabarrena’s press conference and Paredes’ Instagram posts; El Día Online (Argentina), 22 November 2026. No club or medical statement was available at publication.
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