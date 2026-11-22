Police, bag rules and mobile tickets will decide how smoothly fans reach the 49ers v Vikings game in Mexico City on Sunday.

Aerial view of Estadio Banorte, formerly Estadio Azteca, in southern Mexico City, host of the Vikings vs 49ers game on 22 November. Photo: Arne Müseler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

MEXICO · SPORTS · BRIEF

Mexico City will put more than 3,300 police officers around Estadio Banorte on Sunday 22 November 2026, when the San Francisco 49ers meet the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL’s regular-season game there. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm local time (8:20 pm Eastern), at the stadium in the Coyoacán district that most people still call Estadio Azteca.

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The city’s Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), its police ministry, says its “Estadio Seguro” (Safe Stadium) operation will use more than 3,300 officers, 200 vehicles, three drones, two anti-drone systems and a helicopter. About 1,300 of them are Auxiliary Police, a city force that guards venues, who will watch the gates, exits, stands and pitch.

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Key Facts The game San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings, a National Football League (NFL) regular-season game in Mexico City.

When and where Sunday 22 November 2026, kickoff 7:20 pm local (8:20 pm Eastern), Estadio Banorte.

The security The city police ministry says it will deploy more than 3,300 officers in total.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting platform, prices a 49ers win at 61.5%, Vikings 38.5% (22 Nov, 3:20 am ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Police, bag rules and mobile tickets will decide how smoothly fans reach the 49ers v Vikings game in Mexico City on Sunday.

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For US fans making the trip, the entry rules matter most. The NFL says a strict clear-bag policy applies, and its banned list includes most bags, bottles, cans, food, drinks, drones and video-recording devices.

The grounds open to ticketholders from 3:30 pm, and the NFL urges fans to “arrive early to allow time for security screening”. All tickets are mobile, and screenshots, saved barcodes and printed QR codes will not be accepted.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The SSC also asked fans to avoid belts, backpacks, glass and sharp objects, and to agree a meeting point with their group. Its intelligence officers will patrol against ticket resale.

The SSC has not published a crowd estimate, and other reports give slightly different police totals, so figures could change on the day. Fans can follow road updates on X at @OVIALCDMX.

More: our guide to the Vikings v 49ers game, the Telcel outage report and Mexico news in English.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Can I Not Bring to the NFL Game in Mexico City?

Most bags, bottles, food, drinks, drones and video-recording devices are banned. The NFL advises bringing no bag at all, and allows only a clear bag of limited size plus one small purse.

How Do I Get Into the Stadium?

Show a mobile ticket on your phone, since screenshots and printouts are refused. The NFL’s OnePass app is its official event app, and the league advises downloading the ticket there first.

Sources: National Football League, 2026 NFL Mexico City Game gameday guide; National Football League, prohibited items and clear-bag policy; National Football League, getting there and Park & Ride; Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC), “Estadio Seguro” operation announcement, 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error