Guyana Cuts Bills 50% for Blackout Victims
The credit answers a two-day power failure in East Berbice, and the president says a full investigation into its cause has begun.
Energy: Guyana
Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali ordered a 50% cut in November electricity bills on Sunday 22 November 2026 for customers hit by a 45-hour blackout in East Berbice (Region Six, the coastal administrative region in eastern Guyana). In a video message, he called the outage unacceptable and said a full investigation had begun.
The government says the outage affected about 15,000 customers, 38.5% of electricity customers in East Berbice. For readers in the United States, Guyana is the South American oil producer whose offshore output draws US companies and investors, so grid reliability matters to them.
Key Facts
- Who. President Irfaan Ali; Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the national electricity utility.
- What. Every affected customer gets a 50% reduction on the November electricity bill.
- When. The outage ran over 45 hours on 20 and 21 November 2026; Ali spoke on 22 November.
- As of. As of 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.
The credit answers a two-day power failure in East Berbice, and the president says a full investigation into its cause has begun.
Ali said the credit “cannot undo the inconvenience and losses experienced” but “provides relief and recognises the serious failure.” Every customer in the affected areas will get it on the November bill, the government says.
The blackout lasted more than 45 hours across Friday 20 and Saturday 21 November, hitting the Berbice coast from Mara through New Amsterdam to Williamsburg, and power returned in stages on Saturday. GPL said the fault was an insulation failure in the panel housing the grounding transformer (a device that helps protection systems isolate faults) at its Canefield substation.
Ali said a full investigation has been launched, but the value of the credit, who pays for it, how it will be applied to bills and when the investigation will report have not been stated. The outage followed an earlier blackout that GPL said it suspected was deliberate interference.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who gets the 50% reduction?
The president said every customer in the affected areas will receive the reduction on the November electricity bill. The government has not yet explained how it will be applied.
What caused the blackout?
Guyana Power and Light says an insulation failure in a panel at its Canefield substation caused the fault. The president says a full investigation is under way.
Sources
Source: Statements by President Irfaan Ali and the Department of Public Information (DPI), Guyana’s government news service, 22 November 2026; Guyana Power and Light · Department of Public Information (DPI), Guyana’s government news service · Guyana Power and Light
Connected Coverage
Guyana news · Guyana to Review 45-Hour Berbice Blackout · Guyana Utility Blames Sabotage for Blackout
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