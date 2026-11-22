Mexico's army says it arrested FBI-wanted cartel boss Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa, while migrant caravans and an election dispute press Sheinbaum.

Mexico's army announced the arrest of FBI-wanted cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, while migrant caravans and an election dispute kept pressure on President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Mexico’s Defence Ministry announced on Saturday 21 November 2026 that its forces had arrested Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores in Guasave, a city in Sinaloa state, after an operation on the night of 20 November. The ministry said the operation involved intelligence cooperation with the United States.

Key Facts Arrest. Defence Ministry (Sedena) announced on Saturday 21 November it arrested Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores in Guasave, Sinaloa.

Deaths. Clashes and roadblocks followed in northern Sinaloa; casualty figures remain unconfirmed.

Caravan. A caravan of 1,000 to 1,500 people left Tapachula on Tuesday 10 November; counts differ.

Election Chief. Ricardo Monreal, ruling-party leader in the lower house, expects no permanent election chief before late January.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

File photo, 2022. The tourist lettering in Guasave, Sinaloa. It does not show the arrest or the raid. Photo: Daniel Ramirez, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Big Read · Mexico · Sunday 22 November 2026

Mexico's army says it arrested FBI-wanted cartel boss Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa, while migrant caravans and an election dispute press Sheinbaum.

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How Mexico Arrested FBI Fugitive Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa

Meza-Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, has been on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Ten Most Wanted list since February 2025, and Washington offered up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest. The ministry links his group to the Beltrán Leyva organisation, a criminal network, and he is a suspect until a court rules.

Reports describe gunfire and explosives during the operation. Casualty figures have not been confirmed.

Vehicles burned and roadblocks appeared in several northern Sinaloa towns as forces moved to reopen the roads. Meza-Flores was taken to Mexico City and handed to prosecutors.

Why Migrant Caravans Are Testing Mexico After the US Midterms

About 1,000 to 1,500 people left Tapachula, in southern Chiapas state, on Tuesday 10 November 2026 in a caravan bound for the United States. They set out a week after the US midterm elections of 3 November.

Migrants told reporters they hoped the result would ease US enforcement, though that hope is theirs and not proof the vote caused the march. On Thursday 12 November President Donald Trump warned Mexico on Truth Social that it must stop the caravans or face doubled tariffs.

File photo. A street corner in Culiacán Rosales, the Sinaloa state capital. It does not show the raid. Photo: El Nuevo Doge, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why Mexico Still Has No Permanent Election Chief Until 2027

Mexico will have no permanent head of its National Electoral Institute (INE), the body that runs its elections, before late January or early February 2027, according to Ricardo Monreal. He said so, according to a 19 November report; he leads the governing Morena party’s lawmakers in the lower house.

The opposition National Action Party (PAN) has filed a complaint at the electoral tribunal, demanding that the call for candidates be issued immediately. The previous president, Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, resigned on 26 October 2026, and the INE post is in provisional hands.

What Links These Stories

All of these stories test how much pressure President Claudia Sheinbaum can absorb from Washington while keeping control at home. US President Donald Trump tied a doubling of tariffs to her handling of the caravans.

Sheinbaum has the most to gain from the arrest, which gives her a result to show Washington, though it brought a night of blockades in Sinaloa. Migrants in Chiapas and the parties in the electoral dispute gain little for now, because each waits on decisions made elsewhere.

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What It Means for US Readers

A doubling of tariffs, which Trump threatened on 12 November, would hit the large trade between the two countries directly. The Defence Ministry said the operation involved intelligence cooperation with the United States, so security ties look set to continue.

Travellers to northern Sinaloa should note that blockades and violence followed the arrest.

What to Watch Next

Watch whether Mexican prosecutors announce formal charges against Meza-Flores.

A permanent INE chief is not expected before late January or early February 2027, according to Monreal. Whether the migrant caravans move north is not yet clear.

What Is Not Known

Sources disagree on the size of the first caravan, with counts ranging from about 1,000 to 2,000 people, and no official migration statement from 20 to 22 November was found.

Casualty figures from the Sinaloa raid have not been published by the Defence Ministry.

Sources

The Rio Times, Guasave arrest · The Rio Times, Tapachula caravan · FBI Ten Most Wanted · Mexican Defence Ministry (Sedena) · National Electoral Institute (INE) · The Rio Times: Mexico election chief fight

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Chapo Isidro?

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores is the alleged head of a criminal group based in Guasave. He has been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list since February 2025 and is a suspect until a court rules.

Why are migrant caravans leaving Tapachula?

Migrants say they hope the US midterm result will ease enforcement, though that is their own view. Trump has threatened to double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops them.

When will Mexico have a permanent election chief?

Not before late January or early February 2027, according to Ricardo Monreal, the ruling party’s floor leader. The opposition has filed a complaint at the electoral tribunal.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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In Plain English Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores: Nicknamed El Chapo Isidro, he is the alleged head of a criminal group based in Guasave and a suspect until a court rules.

Nicknamed El Chapo Isidro, he is the alleged head of a criminal group based in Guasave and a suspect until a court rules. FBI Ten Most Wanted list: A list kept by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the national police agency, of its most sought fugitives.

A list kept by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the national police agency, of its most sought fugitives. Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico’s president, who is under pressure from US President Donald Trump to act against cartels and migrant caravans.

Mexico’s president, who is under pressure from US President Donald Trump to act against cartels and migrant caravans. INE: The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs Mexico’s elections.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →