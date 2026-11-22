Two people died in a small-plane crash on farmland outside Culiacán, and the cause, the owner and the pilot’s licence status are still unknown.

View over Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, from Canal 3 Hill (Photo: FAL56, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Accident: Mexico

A Cessna light aircraft crashed on farmland near Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state in north-western Mexico, in the late afternoon of Saturday 21 November 2026. Two people died when the plane caught fire after it hit the ground.

Red Cross paramedics and state officials confirmed both deaths. Investigators have not said why the plane fell.

Key Facts What. A Cessna light aircraft crashed near Culiacán, Sinaloa, and two people died.

Where. Carboneras, a rural area in the Sanalona district, close to the state capital.

Cause. Not established; officials believe the occupants were making test flights.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 22 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Two people died in a small-plane crash on farmland outside Culiacán, and the cause, the owner and the pilot’s licence status are still unknown.

The aircraft came down in the rural area of Carboneras, about 9 km from Culiacán. The spot lies in the Sanalona district, a sindicatura, which is a sub-district of the municipality of Culiacán.

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The wreck lay between the villages of Carboneras and Ejido Plan de Oriente. An ejido is a block of communal farmland, a common form of rural land holding in Mexico.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A call to 911, Mexico’s emergency number, alerted the authorities. Rescuers and firefighters came to the scene, where the aircraft burned, and Red Cross paramedics confirmed that two people were dead.

A Cessna 206H, a single-engine light aircraft of the Cessna family. File photo; the aircraft in Saturday’s crash was a different plane.

The plane fell on private farmland known as Campestre Santa Rosa, about 700 m south of the local road between the two villages. No one was reported on that property, so there were no further victims.

State Civil Protection, the agency that manages emergencies, believes the occupants were making test flights from an airstrip in the area. Reports say both occupants died at the scene.

Why the plane fell has not been established by any official body. Officials have not said whether the pilot held a valid licence or whether the flight had clearance.

Officials have also not said who owns the plane or who used the airstrip before. The aircraft’s registration, the identification code every civil aircraft carries, is not known.

The exact model is unclear, with a Cessna 210 named in one account, so it is described here only as a Cessna, without a number. Cessna is a United States maker of light aircraft.

Early accounts gave conflicting names and ages for the dead. Authorities have not settled the point, so identities are treated as unconfirmed.

The state’s forensic investigators, the Dirección General de Investigación Pericial, are doing the field work at the site. State investigative police also attended the scene.

The bodies go to the Forensic Medical Service for autopsy before release to their families. An autopsy examines how people died, which is a separate question from why an aircraft fell.

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AFAC, Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency and the regulator of civil aircraft, publishes notices of aircraft accidents. No notice on this crash had appeared by 07:00 GMT on Sunday 22 November 2026.

The crash came on a day of heavy security news in Sinaloa. The Defence Ministry said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that four soldiers and seven suspected gunmen died in a raid in Guasave on Friday night that ended with the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias Chapo Isidro.

Meza Flores is a cartel leader on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list (raid details). Nothing links that operation to the plane crash.

No link to organised crime has been reported in the plane crash, and none should be assumed. The Guasave operation took place in another part of Sinaloa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the plane crash?

The cause has not been established. Civil Protection officials believe the occupants were making test flights from an airstrip in the area.

Who is investigating?

The state’s forensic investigators and investigative police handle the case file and the field work. AFAC, the federal civil aviation regulator, publishes notices of aircraft accidents.

Is the crash linked to organised crime?

No link has been reported. Officials have not connected the crash to the security operations elsewhere in Sinaloa.

Related coverage: Four Soldiers Die in Cartel Boss Raid · Mexico news

Sources Sinaloa authorities (state Civil Protection, Red Cross and forensic services), 21 November 2026 · Defence Ministry (Defensa), 21 November 2026 · AFAC accident notices

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