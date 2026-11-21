The federation wants CAF to investigate as the Court of Arbitration for Sport nears its ruling on the last big African walk-off.

Martyrs' Square in Tripoli. (Photo: Lojain HB, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa Cup Qualifying

The Libyan Football Federation is reported to be preparing an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s governing body, after Tunisia’s players protested a penalty by leaving, or threatening to leave, the pitch during a 1-1 draw in Tripoli on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It wants CAF to open a formal investigation and to document the incident so that the usual disciplinary steps follow.

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We could not confirm that the complaint has been filed, and we found no CAF statement on it. We did not see a statement from the federation itself.

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Key Facts Who. The Libyan Football Federation, the national governing body, and Tunisia’s national team.

What. Libya is reported to be preparing a complaint to CAF, Africa’s football body, over a walk-off.

Where. Tripoli, in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Group H (four teams).

When. Match on Tuesday 17 November 2026, ended 1-1.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

The federation wants CAF to investigate as the Court of Arbitration for Sport nears its ruling on the last big African walk-off.

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The match was the fourth round of Group H in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Africa’s national-team championship run by CAF, and our match report has the full account. Tunisia led through Anis Ben Slimane in the 3rd minute, and Libya equalised from a penalty in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Tunisia’s players protested the penalty and threatened to leave the pitch. Accounts differ on whether they briefly left it and for how long, which we could not confirm, but play resumed and the match was finished.

Tripoli, Libya’s capital. (File photo)

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The draw left Libya on 5 points and Tunisia on 3, on the Group H table as it stood after the match. Libya had won 2-0 in Sfax, Tunisia, on Friday 13 November, its first win of the campaign, with a penalty in the 44th minute and a second goal in the 62nd.

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Uganda qualify automatically as co-hosts, so only one other team from Group H goes to the finals. Tunisia had earlier drawn 1-1 with Uganda and 2-2 with Botswana, which is also in the group.

CAF has a fresh precedent from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on Sunday 18 January 2026. Senegal’s players and staff left the pitch for roughly a quarter of an hour in protest at a late penalty for hosts Morocco, then returned.

Morocco forward Brahim Diaz missed the kick, and Senegal won 1-0 in extra time. CAF’s appeals panel nonetheless ruled in mid-March 2026 that Senegal had breached Article 82 of the tournament regulations and applied Article 84 to record a 3-0 forfeit win for Morocco, which it declared champion.

Senegal’s federation appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the sport’s final court of appeal, on 25 March, and CAS heard the case in Lausanne on 8 October. Senegal argues that the referee’s decision is final and that he allowed the match to be completed.

After the 8 October hearing CAS said it would rule within days, then announced a full reasoned award that “will require several weeks”, expected “at the end of November 2026”. Earlier, in late January, CAF’s disciplinary process fined Senegal’s federation and others more than US$1 million in total.

The two cases differ: the Senegal players were off for roughly a quarter of an hour, while reports of the Tunisian stoppage range from a brief protest to several minutes before play resumed. Whether CAF would treat a shorter walk-off in a qualifier the same way is untested, and no ruling on Libya’s complaint exists.

CAF’s January sanctions also banned Senegal’s coach, Papa Thiaw, for five matches, along with several Senegalese and Moroccan players. Separately, a Moroccan court jailed 18 Senegalese supporters for between three months and a year on hooliganism charges.

We found no public response from Tunisia’s football federation or from its coach. Their reasons for the walk-off, beyond the protest at the penalty, are not on record.

The next dated step is the CAS award, due at the end of November 2026 by its own statement. No date is confirmed for any CAF handling of the Libyan complaint or for the next Group H matchday, and our Libya coverage will carry the outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Libya filed a complaint?

We could not confirm it. The federation is reported to be preparing one, and we found no CAF statement.

What happens next?

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to rule on Senegal’s walk-off at the end of November 2026. No date is confirmed for CAF to handle the Libyan complaint.

Does the Senegal case apply?

It is the closest precedent, but the two walk-offs differ in length and in stage of the competition. CAF has made no ruling on Libya’s complaint.

Sources: CAF tournament regulations (Articles 82 and 84) and CAF appeals panel decision of March 2026; Court of Arbitration for Sport statement of October 2026; Libyan Football Federation (no statement seen).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error