Brazil's Chamber of Deputies takes up Lula's fiscal bill after a 69 to 2 Senate vote, and a watchdog says new 2027 spending lacks US$3.4 billion of room.

The plenary of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies in Brasília during a session of Congress. File photo, 2015. (Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Big Read · Brazil · Sunday 22 November 2026

Brazil's lower house takes up President Lula's fiscal bill this week after the Senate passed it 69 to 2, while a watchdog says his new 2027 spending lacks US$3.4 billion of room.

Key Facts Senate vote. Senate approved the bill 45 to 31 on 12 November and 69 to 2 on 18 November.

Chamber vote. Chamber vote expected 23 or 24 November. Needs 257 of 513 deputies.

Budget gap. Watchdog IFI says new 2027 spending lacks R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) of room.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives vice president Geraldo Alckmin 33.5% to be next finance minister (22 November 2026, 1:05 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil's Chamber of Deputies takes up Lula's fiscal bill after a 69 to 2 Senate vote, and a watchdog says new 2027 spending lacks US$3.4 billion of room.

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In Plain English IFI: The Instituição Fiscal Independente is the Senate’s fiscal watchdog; it reports on budgets but cannot change them.

The Instituição Fiscal Independente is the Senate’s fiscal watchdog; it reports on budgets but cannot change them. Spending ceiling: The 2023 fiscal framework limits real growth of federal spending, meaning growth above inflation, to between 0.6% and 2.5% a year.

The 2023 fiscal framework limits real growth of federal spending, meaning growth above inflation, to between 0.6% and 2.5% a year. Chamber of Deputies: It is the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, with 513 members; a complementary law, which changes a framework law, needs an absolute majority of 257.

It is the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, with 513 members; a complementary law, which changes a framework law, needs an absolute majority of 257. Aneel: It is Brazil’s national electricity regulator; it recommends, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy decides, whether to end a power concession.

It is Brazil’s national electricity regulator; it recommends, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy decides, whether to end a power concession. Polymarket: A prediction market where users bet real money; prices show the implied chance of an outcome.

How Brazil’s Fiscal Bill Reached the Chamber of Deputies

Brazil’s Senate passed a fiscal bill 69 to 2 on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, must now approve it. The bill, known as PLP 299/2026, is a complementary law that amends the 2023 fiscal framework limiting federal spending.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a fourth term in the 25 October 2026 runoff. His government needs the bill to keep spending under the 2023 fiscal framework, the rulebook that limits federal spending growth.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Senate approved the main text 45 to 31 on Thursday 12 November. On 18 November it rejected, 47 to 30, a tougher 0.6% spending cap proposed by Rogério Marinho, the opposition leader from the conservative Liberal Party.

The bill lowers the cap on real spending growth, meaning growth above inflation, from 2.5% to 2% in the year it applies, in years of spending containment. The Chamber vote is expected on Monday 23 or Tuesday 24 November.

The National Congress in Brasília houses both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. File photo. Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0.

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What the Budget Watchdog Says About Lula’s 2027 Spending Promises

The IFI (Instituição Fiscal Independente), the Senate’s fiscal watchdog, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that Lula’s new 2027 spending lacks R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) of room. The IFI cannot change the budget, and it says the 2027 budget bill reached Congress with the ceiling already fully used.

Since the budget was sent, the IFI counts R$40.1 billion (US$6.8 billion) of new spending and R$6.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) of lost revenue. The largest item is a 17 September decree raising Bolsa Família cash payments to poor families by 15.04%, costing R$22.7 billion (US$3.8 billion) next year.

The Planning Ministry plans to move about R$20 billion (US$3.4 billion) between budget items, but the IFI says R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) still needs room. The bill itself opens room of up to R$8.8 billion (US$1.5 billion) under the ceiling by the IFI’s sum, and the government puts it at about R$11 billion (US$1.9 billion).

What the Aneel Pause Means for Enel São Paulo’s Concession

Brazil’s power regulator Aneel halted a vote on Tuesday 17 November 2026 on recommending an end to Enel São Paulo’s electricity distribution concession. Director-general Sandoval Feitosa asked for a pause to review the case, known as a pedido de vista, which halted the vote.

Enel São Paulo is the local arm of the Italian utility Enel and distributes power in São Paulo city and nearby municipalities. Four of Aneel’s five directors favour ending the concession, and the vote was paused after the fourth director’s position on 17 November.

Aneel only recommends, and the final decision belongs to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, led by Minister Alexandre Silveira. Feitosa told reporters on Wednesday 18 November that he needs time to review further arguments Enel sent him directly.

Feitosa said that if he finds Enel’s reasons sufficient he will bring the process back to the agenda. No new date has been set.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows traders split on who will run Brazil’s finance ministry next. Geraldo Alckmin, the vice president, trades at 33.5%, followed by Rogério Ceron, executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, at 21.9% and Rafael Fonteles, the governor of Piauí state, at 20.6%, with US$17,971 traded as of 22 November 2026, 1:05 a.m. ET.

These prices are bets, not polls or official decisions. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Links These Stories

The bill and the IFI report describe one problem: a 2027 budget with no room under the spending ceiling, and a bill that opens too little room. Aneel’s paused Enel vote is a separate case, but like the bill it awaits a further decision in Brasília.

What It Means for US Readers

The real closed at 5.93 per US$ on Thursday 19 November, per RT market data, a market-data provider, and a weaker real trims dollar returns on Brazilian bonds and shares.

Investors will watch whether the Chamber keeps the Senate text, because any change sends the bill back to the Senate. The IFI says the 2027 budget has no spare room under the ceiling, which is why the gap matters to holders of Brazilian debt.

What to Watch Next

The Chamber of Deputies is due to debate and vote on Monday 23 or Tuesday 24 November. If it approves the text unchanged, the bill goes to Lula to be signed into law, and changes would return it to the Senate.

In December the IFI expects Lula and his future finance and planning ministers to present a credible plan for the 2027 budget. Aneel has set no date to resume the Enel vote.

What Is Not Known

Sources differ on the Chamber timing, with the vote expected on Monday 23 or Tuesday 24 November.

How much room the bill really opens under the spending ceiling is not settled, because the government and the IFI use different sums.

Sources

The Rio Times: Lula Calls Brazil Fiscal Bill an Adjustment · The Rio Times: Brazil IFI Budget Gap, Lula Promises 2027 · Congresso Nacional: PLP 299/2026 · Instituição Fiscal Independente (IFI), Senate · Aneel, national electricity regulator · Polymarket: Next Brazilian Minister of Finance

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Senate vote on Brazil’s fiscal bill show?

The Senate approved the main text 45 to 31 on 12 November and finished the vote 69 to 2 on 18 November. The bill now needs an absolute majority of 257 of 513 deputies.

How big is the gap the IFI found in Lula’s 2027 budget?

The IFI says new promises still lack about R$20.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) of room under the spending ceiling, even after a planned R$20 billion (US$3.4 billion) reallocation.

What happens next in the Enel São Paulo concession case?

Aneel paused its vote on 17 November, and no new date is set. Aneel only recommends; the Ministry of Mines and Energy makes the final decision.

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