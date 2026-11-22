Senegal: Contemporary Art

On Thursday 19 November 2026, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye opened the 16th Dakar Biennale of Contemporary African Art, known as Dak’Art (a large art show held every two years), in the former Palais de Justice (courthouse) at Cap Manuel. The exhibition runs until 19 December 2026.

Faye called culture a “superstructure of sovereignty” and said Africa captures less than 1% of the global art market. For a reader in the United States, the speech shows an African government treating art as part of economic policy.

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He also said he wants to back a common African art market with the African Union. It is a stated aim, not yet a rule.

Key Facts Opening. President Faye opened the 16th Dak’Art on Thursday 19 November in Dakar.

Scale. 54 artists from 17 African countries in the main show, plus about 22 in a Design section.

Why it matters. Faye backs a common African art market, extending the AfCFTA continental free-trade area.

Guest of honour. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has its own pavilion.

Dates. Runs to 19 December, with about 450 projects in the open OFF programme.

Senegal’s president opened the Dakar Biennale by calling culture a pillar of sovereignty and backing a shared African art market, as 54 artists show work under the theme “(Anti)fragility”.

What Happened at the Opening

The opening took place on Thursday 19 November at Cap Manuel in Dakar. The former Palais de Justice there hosts the international exhibition, the biennale’s main show.

Faye placed the event inside Senegal 2050, the government’s long-term transformation agenda. In his words, culture is a “superstructure of sovereignty”.

“From constraint, African art makes a form. From lack, it makes a work,” Faye said, in our translation from the French.

He added that Africa captures less than 1% of the global art market.

The former Palais de Justice in Dakar, seen during the 2016 Biennale. Archive photo.

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The President’s Market Idea

Faye said he wants to support, together with the African Union (the continental body of African states), a common market for African art. The idea would extend the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the pact meant to create one market for goods and services across the continent.

No timeline or funding was given in the reports we reviewed. For collectors and galleries in the United States and Europe, that means no rule has changed yet, only a direction has been stated.

Who Is Showing and What the Theme Means

The official selection has 54 artists from 17 African countries. A Design section adds about 22 more artists, and three were invited under a carte blanche (a free-hand slot).

The theme is “(Anti)fragility”. Morad Montazami, the biennale’s artistic director, says that being antifragile means “repairing what is damaged, healing wounds”.

Congo as Guest of Honour

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is this year’s guest of honour. The DRC’s culture minister, Yolande Elebe Ma Ndembo, attended the opening.

Its pavilion is titled “Quatrième Temps: le temps comme matière vivante” (“Fourth Time: time as living matter”). It is curated by Steve Bandoma.

Beyond the Main Show

The OFF is the open programme that artists join by registering rather than by selection. It lists about 450 projects in Dakar and other Senegalese cities.

The main exhibition opened to the public on Friday 20 November. Dakar runs on GMT, five hours ahead of New York, so a 10 am start in Dakar is 5 am Eastern.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit, the exhibition has almost four weeks left, until 19 December. Our Dak’Art guide covers venues, tickets and entry rules.

For buyers and investors, the signal is policy talk rather than policy. A shared African market for art is an aim that officials have named, and the next test is whether a timeline and funding follow.

What Is Not Known

The reports we reviewed did not list prizewinners, a budget or visitor numbers. We have not confirmed any of them, so we do not report them.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Dak’Art 2026 run?

The 16th Dak’Art runs from 19 November to 19 December 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. The international exhibition is at the former Palais de Justice at Cap Manuel.

Who opened the 2026 Dakar Biennale?

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye opened it on Thursday 19 November at Cap Manuel. He called culture a “superstructure of sovereignty” and said Africa captures less than 1% of the global art market.

How many artists are in Dak’Art 2026?

The official selection has 54 artists from 17 African countries. A Design section adds about 22 artists, three more were invited under a carte blanche, and the OFF programme lists about 450 projects.

Which country is the guest of honour?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo. The DRC’s culture minister, Yolande Elebe Ma Ndembo, attended the opening, and its pavilion is curated by Steve Bandoma.

Sources Biennale de Dakar · Presidency of Senegal · statements by President Faye and artistic director Morad Montazami at the opening, 19 November 2026.

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