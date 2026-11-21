A late long-range goal turned a game Uruguay had twice trailed into a first-round win, and two group matches remain.

File photo, 2012. The Tribuna Olimpica and the Torre de los Homenajes at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

FOOTBALL · UNDER-17 WORLD CUP

Uruguay’s under-17 team beat Saudi Arabia 3-2 in Doha on Thursday 19 November 2026, in the opening Group D match of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. The South Americans trailed twice before Facundo Rodríguez scored a long-range goal late in the game at Aspire Zone, a sports complex in the Qatari capital.

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The win leaves Uruguay second in the group on three points after one round of matches. It matters to anyone following the next generation of football talent, because FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, stages this tournament as its showcase for the youngest players.

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Key Facts Who. Uruguay’s under-17 team and Saudi Arabia’s, in Group D of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

What. Uruguay won after trailing twice; Facundo Rodríguez scored the late winner.

Where. Aspire Zone, a sports complex in Doha, Qatar.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

A late long-range goal turned a game Uruguay had twice trailed into a first-round win, and two group matches remain.

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Saudi Arabia took the lead in the 38th minute from a penalty kick by forward Faris Bu Shaqraa. Uruguay answered shortly before half-time to make it 1-1.

The Saudis went ahead a second time, again from a penalty by Bu Shaqraa, this one awarded after a video review. In a video review the referee studies the incident on a screen before deciding whether to point to the spot.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Uruguay levelled once more in the second half, and the match stayed open into its final minutes. Then Rodríguez struck from long range with about four minutes left, and the result stood.

Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, seen from the river. File photo. photo, December 2016. Central Montevideo and the Palacio Salvo tower seen from the Rambla Presidente Wilson on the River Plate shore. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Luis Machín is Uruguay’s goalkeeper. The Uruguayan side was behind twice in this match.

France leads Group D after beating Haiti 3-1 on Thursday. Uruguay is second on three points, Saudi Arabia is third with no points, and Haiti is fourth on goal difference.

Uruguay plays Haiti on Sunday 22 November. Saudi Arabia meets France on the same day, so the Saudi side faces the group leader with no points yet.

Uruguay then plays France on Wednesday 25 November, which closes the group stage. The Uruguayan Football Association, the national football association, runs the team.

Under the tournament format, the top two teams in each group advance to the round of 32. They are joined by the eight best third-placed teams, which leaves some room for error but does not make Uruguay’s place safe.

The two countries have a recent history at the top level. At the senior World Cup, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay drew 1-1 in the group stage in Miami on 15 June 2026, local time.

Saudi Arabia led from the 41st minute through Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araújo equalised ten minutes from time, as reported at the time. Saudi Arabia finished bottom of Group H with two points.

The youth match followed a similar shape, with the Saudi side ahead and Uruguay finding a way back. Saudi Arabia has now led Uruguay at both levels this year without winning.

Accounts of the match differ on who scored Uruguay’s second equaliser and when, so this report does not credit that goal to anyone. More from the country is on the Uruguay page.

Whether Uruguay reaches the round of 32 depends on the games against Haiti and France and on how the third-placed teams compare. A second win on Sunday would put the team in a strong position before the meeting with the group leader.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Uruguay still miss the round of 32?

Yes, because progress depends on the remaining group games and on how the third-placed teams compare across the groups.

Who does Uruguay play next?

Haiti, which lost its opener to the group leader. That game comes before the meeting with France that ends the group stage.

Why does the under-17 tournament matter?

It shows which young players may later reach senior national teams, and it also lets national federations measure their youth programmes against the rest of the world.

In depth World Cup 2026: the complete guide

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error