A passenger jet slid off the paved surface in southern Ecuador and nobody was reported hurt. No authority has yet said why it happened.

File photo, 2020. Aerial view of Quito, Ecuador's capital.

Ecuador

An airliner arriving from Quito, reported to be a Boeing 737-500, left the runway while landing at Santa Rosa, in El Oro province in southern Ecuador, on the night of Friday 20 November 2026. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but no authority has yet said what caused it.

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People. Local officials put the passengers at 63 and 65; no injuries or deaths reported.

Cause. Not established; the mayor points to a burst tyre in a preliminary account.

As of. 21 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

A passenger jet slid off the paved surface in southern Ecuador and nobody was reported hurt. No authority has yet said why it happened.

Santa Rosa Regional Airport serves the town of Santa Rosa in El Oro province, near the Peruvian border. The flight was domestic, and the aircraft left the paved surface during landing.

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Larry Vite Cevallos, the mayor of Santa Rosa, said the aircraft lost the runway apparently because a tyre burst on landing. That is the only explanation on record, and it is preliminary: it is one local official’s account, not a finding by aviation investigators.

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The mayor said 63 people were aboard. Leonel Tenesaca, the airport supervisor, put the number of passengers at 65, and the crew count has not been published.

ECU 911, Ecuador’s national emergency service, reported no injured and no dead in the early hours of Saturday 21 November and described the event as a forced landing. Firefighters from Santa Rosa and Machala, the provincial capital, went to the airport.

File photo: downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador, with an airliner in the sky.

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Preliminary accounts name Aeroregional, an Ecuadorian airline, as the operator. We found no statement from the airline or the airport operator, and no official has confirmed the flight details.

The DGAC (Dirección General de Aviación Civil, Ecuador’s civil aviation authority) issued two NOTAMs, formal notices to pilots, between the night of 20 November and the early hours of 21 November. The last, at 01:48 on Saturday, closed a runway until Saturday night because of the incident, and the DGAC has not said which runway or what caused it.

Aviation regulators call this kind of event a runway excursion, meaning an aircraft leaves the paved surface while landing or taking off. Many end without serious injury, as this one appears to have.

In such cases investigators normally examine the tyres, brakes and wheels, the flight recorders, the crew’s actions, and the runway surface and weather. Rain was reported in Santa Rosa that night, but no official has linked it to the incident, so the tyre explanation should be read as a first lead only.

The people most affected are the passengers and crew who lived through the emergency, and anyone booked to or from Santa Rosa while a runway is closed. Damage to the aircraft and whether an investigation has been opened have not been stated by any official.

For readers in the United States, the route was domestic, and no reports of foreign passengers have emerged, although the nationalities of those aboard have not been published. More reporting on the country is on our Ecuador page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone hurt when the plane left the runway?

No injuries or deaths have been reported, ECU 911 said in the early hours of Saturday 21 November. The passenger count differs between two local officials.

What caused the plane to leave the runway?

The cause is not established. The mayor of Santa Rosa said a tyre apparently burst on landing, which is a preliminary account that still needs technical evaluation.

Is a runway closed after the incident?

The civil aviation authority closed a runway until Saturday night 21 November because of the incident. It has not said which runway or when normal flights resume.

Sources: Municipality of Santa Rosa (mayor Larry Vite Cevallos), airport supervisor Leonel Tenesaca, ECU 911 (Ecuador’s emergency service), DGAC notices to pilots (NOTAM).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error