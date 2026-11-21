FRANCE · ANALYSIS

France is heading into a crowded presidential race, and the woman leading it has already been convicted of embezzlement. Marine Le Pen of the National Rally, the conservative nationalist party, tops every poll we found ahead of the vote on 18 April 2027.

For US readers the stakes are large: France is a NATO ally, holds a seat on the UN Security Council and runs the euro area’s second-largest economy. This analysis, which follows the Paris item in the Europe Intelligence Brief, explains who is running, how the vote works and what the polls say.

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Key Facts What happened France votes 18 April 2027, and Marine Le Pen leads every poll we found.

Why it matters The next president leads a NATO ally and the euro area’s second-largest economy.

The numbers Le Pen polls 30.5% to 37%, ahead of Jean-Luc Mélenchon at 17.5% to 20%.

What to watch Sponsorship deadline 12 March, first round 18 April, runoff 2 May 2027.

Prediction markets Polymarket bets give Le Pen 46.8% to win, Lisnard 17.2% (21 Nov 2026, 5:16 p.m. ET).

Le Pen leads, Mélenchon is second in most polls, and a crowded centre and right could still reshuffle the field before April.

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How the Vote Works

The first round is on Sunday 18 April 2027, a date set by the French cabinet on 1 July 2026. If no candidate wins an absolute majority, the top two meet in a runoff on Sunday 2 May 2027.

Each candidate needs 500 sponsorships, called parrainages, from elected officials. They must come from at least 30 départements (France’s administrative areas) or overseas territories, and no more than a tenth from any one of them.

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The deadline for collecting them is 12 March 2027, according to the government’s election calendar, and the official candidate list follows on 26 March 2027 (Vie-publique, the government’s civic information site). Emmanuel Macron’s second term ends in May 2027, so the presidency is open.

Who Is in the Race

No official list exists yet. The names below are those the pollsters test, and the parties behind them.

Marine Le Pen, National Rally (RN). She announced her candidacy on 7 July 2026, the day of her appeal ruling.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, France Unbowed (LFI), the hard-left party.

Édouard Philippe, Horizons, a centre-right party and a former prime minister.

Raphaël Glucksmann, Place publique, a centre-left movement.

David Lisnard, Nouvelle Énergie, the conservative mayor of Cannes, whose polling is rising.

Dominique de Villepin, a former prime minister under President Jacques Chirac, was due to speak at the Maison de l’Amérique latine, a Paris cultural centre, at 11:00 on Friday 20 November 2026 where he was expected to set out his plans. In October he said he had passed 300 of the 500 sponsorships he needs (LCP, the parliamentary channel).

We do not know what he said on 20 November, or whether he will reach 500.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who polls second, speaking to reporters at a book fair in Paris (file photo). photo: ActuaLitté, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Le Pen Question

On 7 July 2026 the Paris Court of Appeal upheld her conviction in the parliamentary assistants case, which concerned the use of European Parliament funds. It set 45 months of ineligibility, 30 of them suspended, and she remains eligible to run for now.

She has appealed to the Cour de cassation, France’s highest court of appeal. The date of its ruling is unconfirmed.

What the Polls Say

Most surveys we found have Le Pen first and Mélenchon second, and these are first-round figures. Pollsters test several scenarios, so each result is a range.

Ifop, a Paris polling firm, for the broadcaster LCI: Le Pen 37%, Mélenchon 17.5%, Philippe 15%.

Cluster17, another French polling firm, 9–10 November 2026, 1,164 people: Le Pen 30.5%, Mélenchon 20%, Philippe 13.5%, Glucksmann 11%, Lisnard 10%.

The Ifop-Fiducial wave of 18 November also pointed to a Le Pen–Mélenchon runoff in its most likely scenario, but we could not confirm its figures. Head-to-head runoff polls, the numbers that matter most for investors, were not confirmed either.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, where users bet real money on outcomes, the market on the next French president priced Le Pen at 46.8%, David Lisnard at 17.2% and Mélenchon at 14.5%, on US$181 million traded (read 21 November 2026, 5:16 p.m. ET). A separate Polymarket market on who will make the ballot put Mélenchon at 96.7% and Le Pen at 92.5%. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Three Scenarios, Not Forecasts

In the first, the polls hold and Le Pen meets Mélenchon in the runoff. Markets would face a clear contest, and the winner’s budget plans would matter more than the name.

In the second, the centre-right consolidates behind one name, as Lisnard’s rise suggests it might. In the third, the Cour de cassation bars Le Pen before April, and the race loses its poll leader.

What It Means for You

For US readers, France shapes Europe’s line on Ukraine and trade, so the next president’s platform is worth reading once manifestos appear. We did not research any candidate’s stance on NATO, Ukraine or trade.

For holders of French assets, a candidate’s budget plan will tell you more than the first-round ranking. The runoff matchup is the marker to follow.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the date of the Cour de cassation ruling, the final list of candidates or the runoff polling. We also did not research bond spreads, credit ratings or market reactions to the polls.

What to Watch

12 March 2027: deadline for sponsorships.

26 March 2027: official list of candidates.

Early 2027: Cour de cassation ruling on Le Pen, date unconfirmed.

18 April 2027: first round. 2 May 2027: runoff.

Further declarations and withdrawals are likely given the size of the field. Treat any single poll with caution until runoff numbers are published.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the French presidential election in 2027?

The first round is on Sunday 18 April 2027. A runoff between the top two candidates follows on Sunday 2 May 2027 if no one wins an absolute majority.

Who is running for president of France in 2027?

Pollsters test Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Édouard Philippe, Raphaël Glucksmann and David Lisnard, among others. No official list exists yet.

Can Marine Le Pen run in 2027?

She remains eligible for now after a 7 July 2026 appeal ruling set 45 months of ineligibility, 30 suspended. Her appeal to the Cour de cassation is pending, with no confirmed ruling date.

What do polls say about the French election?

Le Pen leads at 30.5% to 37% in first-round polls, with Mélenchon second at 17.5% to 20%. Runoff head-to-head polls were not confirmed.

How many sponsorships does a French presidential candidate need?

A candidate needs 500 sponsorships from elected officials in at least 30 départements (France’s administrative areas) or overseas territories. No more than a tenth may come from one territory.

Sources: info.gouv.fr, vie-publique.fr, lcp.fr, commission-des-sondages.fr, polymarket.com. Retrieved 21 November 2026.