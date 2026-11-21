Porto Seguro's last payout from its 2025 profit arrives next week, and only investors who owned the shares at the end of March qualify.

File photo, 2014. The Octávio Frias de Oliveira cable-stayed bridge over the Pinheiros River in São Paulo. Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · BUSINESS

Porto Seguro, a Brazilian insurer listed in São Paulo, must pay shareholders R$567.4 million (about US$95 million) in extra dividends on Friday 27 November 2026. The money is the last instalment of the profit payout for 2025 that shareholders approved on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

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For US readers, the payment shows how a large Brazilian company hands profit back to investors, partly through a tax-linked payout called interest on equity. Only investors who owned the shares at the close of 31 March 2026 are entitled to this cash.

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Key Facts The company Porto Seguro is a Brazilian insurer listed in São Paulo under the code PSSA3.

The payment R$567.4 million (about US$95 million), or R$0.8861 per share (about US$0.15), in extra dividends.

The date Payment is due on Friday 27 November 2026 to shareholders as of 31 March 2026.

The context It is the final 33.56% of the payout approved for 2025 profit.

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Porto Seguro’s last payout from its 2025 profit arrives next week, and only investors who owned the shares at the end of March qualify.

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What Happened

Porto Seguro’s notice to shareholders of 31 March 2026 says the annual meeting approved additional dividends of R$567,390,120.88 (about US$95.4 million at 0.1681 dollars per real, the 20 November close). That equals R$0.88610135766 per share, or about US$0.15.

The company said its shares traded without the right to this dividend from Wednesday 1 April 2026. It also said the payment is subject, in certain cases, to income tax withheld at the source under Law 15,270 of 2025, a Brazilian tax law.

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How the Payout Is Split

The same meeting ratified interest on equity, known in Brazil as JCP, worth R$1.12 billion (about US$189 million) after tax. JCP is a payout that Brazilian companies can deduct from their taxes, and part of it counts toward the minimum dividend that Brazilian law requires.

Together the two pieces come to about R$1.69 billion (about US$284 million) by our sum. Porto Seguro said 66.44% of the total was due by 30 April 2026, and the remaining 33.56%, the R$567.4 million, by 30 November 2026.

The board declared the last JCP batch of 2025 on 19 December 2025, a gross R$344.26 million (about US$58 million), or R$0.5376 per share. Investors who owned the shares on 26 December 2025 qualified, and the annual meeting later ratified the payout.

How It Compares With 2026 Payouts

On 17 June 2026 the board declared new JCP for the second quarter of 2026, a gross R$328.7 million (about US$55 million), or R$0.5128 per share. Owners at the close of 22 June 2026 qualified, and the shares traded without that right from 23 June.

The November payment is about 1.7 times that quarterly amount, both in total and per share. The June payout belongs to 2026 profit, so the two should not be added together when comparing yields.

Why It Matters

A single payment of about US$95 million ends the cycle of payouts for 2025 profit. Investors use such dates to plan cash flows and to judge how much of its earnings an insurer returns each year.

Porto Seguro pays in reais, so the dollar value of the cash depends on the exchange rate on the day it is converted. At the 20 November close of 0.1681 dollars per real, R$1 buys about 17 US cents.

What It Means for You

If you hold Porto Seguro through a Brazil-focused fund, the cash normally stays inside the fund or is passed on to you under that fund’s own rules, so check its distribution calendar. The payout does not by itself change the price or terms of any Porto Seguro insurance policy.

If you plan to buy the shares for the next dividend, note that the right to this payment was fixed on 31 March 2026. New buyers will not receive it.

What Is Not Known

The March notice set a deadline of 30 November 2026, and a later company notice of 19 November 2026 set the payment for 27 November. The amount that reaches each investor after tax withholding also depends on the investor’s own tax status.

It is not known whether the company will declare further payouts for 2026 profit before the year ends. Porto Seguro has not said how it will split future profit between dividends and JCP.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Porto Seguro’s third-quarter profit; Brazil insurer record profit.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Will Porto Seguro Pay the Dividend?

The company said in a notice of 19 November 2026 that it will pay on Friday 27 November 2026. The original deadline, set in March, was 30 November.

How Much Is the Porto Seguro Dividend Per Share?

It is R$0.8861 per share, about US$0.15 at the 20 November 2026 exchange rate. The total is R$567.4 million, about US$95 million.

Who Gets the Porto Seguro Dividend?

Investors who owned shares at the close of 31 March 2026 are entitled to it. Shares traded without the right from 1 April 2026.

Is the Dividend Taxed?

Porto Seguro says the payment is subject, in certain cases, to income tax withheld at the source under Law 15,270 of 2025. The result depends on each shareholder’s tax status.

Sources: Porto Seguro S.A., notice to shareholders after the annual and extraordinary meeting, 31 March 2026; Porto Seguro S.A., notice to the market on the payment date, 19 November 2026; Porto Seguro S.A., notice to shareholders on interest on equity for the second quarter of 2026, 17 June 2026; Exchange rate: RT, BRL/USD close of 20 November 2026. Company profile: Porto Seguro S.A.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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