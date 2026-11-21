Cerimedo, who worked on Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz's campaign, stays in the Chonchocoro maximum-security prison after a court refused to end his detention in a money-laundering case.

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BOLIVIA · JUSTICE

A court in La Paz refused on Friday 20 November 2026 to free Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentine political consultant, so he stays in a maximum-security prison. The same day, a judge in Cochabamba jailed two foreign inmates over a shooting at a former prosecutor held in another Bolivian prison.

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Both rulings come as Bolivian courts handle several politically sensitive cases at once. The next steps are a new defence request for Cerimedo and the formal case against the inmates.

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Key Facts Who Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentine campaign consultant held in Bolivia since August 2026.

Ruling A La Paz court denied his request to end pretrial detention on Friday 20 November.

Next His lawyers plan a new request once two witnesses have testified; no date is set.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Cerimedo, who worked on Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz’s campaign, stays in the Chonchocoro maximum-security prison after a court refused to end his detention in a money-laundering case.

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Cerimedo is a political consultant from Argentina who worked on the campaign of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz. Police arrested him on Tuesday 18 August 2026, a day after gunmen shot his former partner, the lawyer Nadia Beller, in a Santa Cruz de la Sierra hotel.

Beller survived the attack on Monday 17 August and accused him of planning it. Prosecutors charged him with attempted femicide, the attempted killing of a woman because of her gender, and a judge ordered pretrial detention in August.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Pretrial detention is jail before trial. Bolivian judges can order it when they see a risk that a suspect would flee or interfere with witnesses.

On Friday a pretrial court in La Paz heard a request in a separate money-laundering investigation, in which prosecutors cite “legitimación de ganancias ilícitas”, the Spanish legal term for laundering illegal gains. The judge rejected the request to end detention.

Prosecutors had pointed to procedural risks, and the court said the defence had not shown that they had gone away. The judge also said some steps still have to be completed before his legal situation could change.

Cerimedo attended the hearing in person. He is also held in pretrial detention in the separate attempted-femicide case.

Margarita Arce, who spoke for the defence, said the court rejected the request and that the team will ask again to remove the procedural risk that prosecutors pointed to. She said two witnesses still have to testify before the defence files that new request.

Cerimedo remains in Chonchocoro, a maximum-security prison near La Paz. No date for the new request in the laundering case has been published.

The second court news of the day came from Cochabamba, in central Bolivia. On Wednesday 18 November, about ten bullets hit the door of the room believed to be that of Alberto Zeballos, a former prosecutor held in pretrial detention since 4 October in El Abra, a prison near Cochabamba city, as our earlier report described.

Zeballos survived, and police seized a 9 mm pistol and about 10 phones. Police detained four inmates, three of them Brazilian and one Bolivian.

On Friday a pretrial judge sent two of the detained inmates to six months of preventive detention for attempted murder. Rolando Vera, head of the Cochabamba branch of the Felcc, Bolivia’s special crime-fighting police, said they go to Chonchocoro and to Palmasola, a large prison in Santa Cruz.

A third detainee was not brought before the judge because he was left out of the formal charge. Investigators have not said who fired or why.

Mexico later gave Beller diplomatic asylum in its embassy in Bolivia. Bolivia granted her a safe-conduct to leave, as our report on her asylum explains, and she has since left for Mexico.

For investors and companies with Bolivian exposure, the rulings are a reminder that sensitive cases are moving through the courts. Neither ruling decides guilt.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Cerimedo Still in Prison?

The court said the defence had not shown that the risks prosecutors cited had gone away. He is also held in pretrial detention in a separate attempted-femicide case.

Can He Ask for Release Again?

Yes, his defence says it will file a new request after two witnesses testify. No hearing date has been announced.

Sources: Pretrial court of La Paz, hearing of 20 November 2026; Departmental Prosecutor’s Office of Cochabamba and Bolivian Police (Felcc, special crime-fighting force), statements of 18 and 20 November 2026; statements by the defence lawyer, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error