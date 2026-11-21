LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Saturday, November 21, 2026

As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Saturday 21 November 2026 · exchange rates to Friday’s latest published rate, storm outlook issued 1:00 a.m. ET, prediction markets at 12:35 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Colombia’s official dollar rate jumped again for the weekend, and the Brazilian, Mexican and Argentine currencies also ended Friday weaker, so check your rate before you move money. Monday 23 November is a national holiday in Argentina, so plan any bank or office errand there for before then. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Colombia’s official rate is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 from today through Monday. That is 1.37% weaker than Friday’s 3,415.10, so COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$289 instead of about US$293. That is 1.37% weaker than Friday’s 3,415.10, so COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$289 instead of about US$293. Money Today 02 Brazil published no official dollar rate on Friday’s holiday. A market-data feed shows the real at 5.9488 per US$1, so R$1,000 buys about US$168, while the last official rate, the central bank’s PTAX reference rate, was 5.8889 on Thursday. A market-data feed shows the real at 5.9488 per US$1, so R$1,000 buys about US$168, while the last official rate, the central bank’s PTAX reference rate, was 5.8889 on Thursday. Money Today 03 The Florida storm watch has faded to a 20% chance. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government’s storm forecaster, still expects heavy rain in northeastern Florida today and coastal flooding along the US East Coast into next week. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government’s storm forecaster, still expects heavy rain in northeastern Florida today and coastal flooding along the US East Coast into next week. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: The NHC cut its formation chance from 30% (48 hours) and 60% (7 days) to 20% for both. The Colombian peso slid further and Argentina’s wholesale peso weakened 0.83%. The NHC cut its formation chance from 30% (48 hours) and 60% (7 days) to 20% for both. The Colombian peso slid further and Argentina’s wholesale peso weakened 0.83%. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Colombia Today Money The official rate in force through Monday is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today

The official rate in force through Monday is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Mexico Today Money The peso closed at 19.145 per US$1 on Friday, so MXN 10,000 buys about US$522 instead of about US$524 on Thursday. Money Today Argentina Today Authorities Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, moved from Friday 20, so finish bank and office errands before then. Visas, Residency and Tax

Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, moved from Friday 20, so finish bank and office errands before then. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Friday, against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today Brazil Note Authorities Friday’s Black Consciousness Day holiday is over, and offices, banks and Federal Police (the immigration authority) desks return to weekday hours on Monday. Visas, Residency and Tax

Friday’s Black Consciousness Day holiday is over, and offices, banks and Federal Police (the immigration authority) desks return to weekday hours on Monday. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The last official PTAX rate is 5.8889 reais per US$1 from Thursday, and a market feed showed 5.9488 on Friday. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4543 per US$1 on Friday, slightly weaker than Thursday’s 3.4478. Money Today Florida and the US Southeast Today Weather Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in northeastern Florida today, so check your airline before you travel. Weather Watch

01 Weather Watch

Large Low Off the Southeast US Coast Is Unlikely to Turn Tropical Outlook Area Three low-pressure centers over the Gulf of America, northern Florida and the western Atlantic Status All three are non-tropical, and the Atlantic one moves north past the Carolinas on Sunday Chance Formation chance 20% (low) through 48 hours and 20% (low) through 7 days Pacific No tropical cyclone formation is expected in the eastern and central North Pacific for 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. The large system off the southeast US coast could still gain subtropical or tropical traits over the next day or two, but the center says the chances continue to decrease. Whether or not it develops, the NHC expects gusty winds, dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding along parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic US coasts into early next week. Heavy rain and flash flooding threaten northeastern Florida today and spread north through the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic this weekend. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued 1:00 a.m. ET Saturday 21 November 2026 (Atlantic) and 1:00 a.m. ET (eastern Pacific)

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Saturday is quiet for data releases, so the NHC outlooks set the day’s rhythm.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch All day Colombia Colombia: the official rate of 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 stays in force through Monday 23 November. Details in Money Today 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: midday outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch

03 Money Today

These are Friday 20 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies from today. All five currencies weakened against the US dollar, with Colombia’s official rate showing the biggest move.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.9488 reais per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not an official rate; the central bank published no PTAX (its reference rate) on the holiday, and the last PTAX was 5.8889 on Thu 19 Nov +0.0139 (+0.23%) vs 5.9349 on Thu 19 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$168 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026; Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 21 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.1450 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.0600 (+0.31%) vs 19.0850 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$522 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov +46.82 (+1.37%) vs 3,415.10 that applied Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$289 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 21 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4543 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 20 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0065 (+0.19%) vs 3.4478 on Thu 19 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289 Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,575.96 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Fri 20 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,675 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,806.20, both quoted Fri 20 Nov at 3:56 p.m. ET +12.97 (+0.83%) vs 1,562.99 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$635 at the wholesale rate, US$554 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 21 Nov 2026

Brazil’s central bank published no PTAX rate on Friday because of the holiday. The market-feed figure for the real is therefore indicative, not official.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar Thu 19 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8889 reais per US$1 and the market feed closed at 5.9349Fri 20 Nov: no PTAX on the Black Consciousness Day holiday, and the market feed closed at 5.9488Real weaker by 0.23% on the market feed; the next official PTAX comes Monday 23 November Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX; same market feed as in Money Today, 20 Nov 2026 Mexico Peso Thu 19 Nov: the market close was 19.0850 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: the market close was 19.1450, a 0.31% weaker pesoThe dollar has risen since Tuesday 17 November in our feed; we found no official statement on the cause Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026 Colombia Official Rate Wed 18 Nov: the TRM was 3,309.55 pesos per US$1, and it was 3,415.10 on Fri 20 NovSat 21 to Mon 23 Nov: the TRM is 3,461.92Up three days in a row and 4.60% since Wednesday, so the peso is at its weakest of the week Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 21 Nov 2026 Argentina Dollars Thu 19 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,562.99 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: wholesale 1,575.96, blue sell 1,675 and CCL sell 1,806.20Peso weaker by 0.83% at the wholesale rate; the blue rate sits 6.3% above it Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi, 20 Nov 2026 Brazil Fiscal Package Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 45 votes to 31Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished voting on the bill and sent it on 19 November to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower houseNext step is the Chamber; Brazilian press reports the Chamber could take it up on Tuesday 24 November, but we found no official date Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance Argentina Holiday Monday Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, moves from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays. Source: Argentine government holiday calendar (argentina.gob.ar), 2026 Brazil Holiday Over Brazil made 20 November a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, under Law 14,759 of 2023. Offices that closed for it return to normal weekday hours on Monday 23 November. Source: Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency), Law 14,759 of 21 December 2023

File photo: the BD Bacatá tower rising above the Santa Fe district of Bogotá, Colombia.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:35 a.m. ET (2:35 a.m. Brasília), 21 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 84.5%, a 0.25-point cut 5.9%, a 0.25-point rise 4.1%. US$132,905 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 97.5%, a 0.25-point cut 2.9%. US$34,216 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 64.5%, a 0.25-point rise 30.7%. US$46,661 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% 95.0%, and 35% to 39.9% 3.0%. US$106,923 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since larger cuts and rises also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 21 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate, the first since Thursday 19 November

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.51% for the half-month and 3.92% for the year, against 0.41% and 3.62% before

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.36% for the month and 4.80% for the year, against 0.32% and 4.62% before

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: October unemployment rate from INEGI; calendar forecast 2.7%, against 2.8% before

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: November IGP-M, a general price index from FGV, a business school and think tank; calendar forecast 0.90%, against 1.47% before

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE; calendar forecast 5.1%, against 5.2% before

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from INE, the statistics institute; no forecast in the calendar

Mon 30 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: October unemployment rate from DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency; 8.0% before

Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 21 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia This Weekend? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 November 2026. That is 46.82 pesos weaker than the 3,415.10 that applied on Friday. Is Monday 23 November a Holiday in Argentina? Yes, Argentina moves its Sovereignty Day holiday from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays. Is a Hurricane Threatening Latin America Today? No tropical cyclone is active in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s 1:00 a.m. ET outlook on Saturday 21 November. It gives a large system off the southeast US coast a 20% chance of becoming tropical or subtropical.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.