As of 12:45 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:45 a.m. Brasília, Saturday 21 November 2026 · exchange rates to Friday’s latest published rate, storm outlook issued 1:00 a.m. ET, prediction markets at 12:35 a.m. ET
The Short Version
In short: Colombia’s official dollar rate jumped again for the weekend, and the Brazilian, Mexican and Argentine currencies also ended Friday weaker, so check your rate before you move money. Monday 23 November is a national holiday in Argentina, so plan any bank or office errand there for before then.
01
Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
Colombia’s official rate is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 from today through Monday. That is 1.37% weaker than Friday’s 3,415.10, so COP 1,000,000 now buys about US$289 instead of about US$293. Money Today
02
Brazil published no official dollar rate on Friday’s holiday. A market-data feed shows the real at 5.9488 per US$1, so R$1,000 buys about US$168, while the last official rate, the central bank’s PTAX reference rate, was 5.8889 on Thursday. Money Today
03
The Florida storm watch has faded to a 20% chance. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government’s storm forecaster, still expects heavy rain in northeastern Florida today and coastal flooding along the US East Coast into next week. Weather Watch
What changed since yesterday: The NHC cut its formation chance from 30% (48 hours) and 60% (7 days) to 20% for both. The Colombian peso slid further and Argentina’s wholesale peso weakened 0.83%. Status Board
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Colombia Today
MoneyThe official rate in force through Monday is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,415.10 on Friday. Money Today
VisaThe 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax
Mexico Today
MoneyThe peso closed at 19.145 per US$1 on Friday, so MXN 10,000 buys about US$522 instead of about US$524 on Thursday. Money Today
Argentina Today
AuthoritiesMonday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, moved from Friday 20, so finish bank and office errands before then. Visas, Residency and Tax
MoneyThe blue (informal) rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Friday, against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today
Brazil Note
AuthoritiesFriday’s Black Consciousness Day holiday is over, and offices, banks and Federal Police (the immigration authority) desks return to weekday hours on Monday. Visas, Residency and Tax
MoneyThe last official PTAX rate is 5.8889 reais per US$1 from Thursday, and a market feed showed 5.9488 on Friday. Money Today
Peru Note
MoneyThe sol closed at 3.4543 per US$1 on Friday, slightly weaker than Thursday’s 3.4478. Money Today
Florida and the US Southeast Today
WeatherHeavy rain and flash flooding are possible in northeastern Florida today, so check your airline before you travel. Weather Watch
01Weather Watch
Large Low Off the Southeast US Coast Is Unlikely to Turn Tropical Outlook
AreaThree low-pressure centers over the Gulf of America, northern Florida and the western Atlantic
StatusAll three are non-tropical, and the Atlantic one moves north past the Carolinas on Sunday
ChanceFormation chance 20% (low) through 48 hours and 20% (low) through 7 days
PacificNo tropical cyclone formation is expected in the eastern and central North Pacific for 7 days
Next update7:00 a.m. ET outlooks
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. The large system off the southeast US coast could still gain subtropical or tropical traits over the next day or two, but the center says the chances continue to decrease.
Whether or not it develops, the NHC expects gusty winds, dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding along parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic US coasts into early next week. Heavy rain and flash flooding threaten northeastern Florida today and spread north through the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic this weekend.
Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued 1:00 a.m. ET Saturday 21 November 2026 (Atlantic) and 1:00 a.m. ET (eastern Pacific)
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Saturday is quiet for data releases, so the NHC outlooks set the day’s rhythm.
7:00 a.m. ET7:00 a.m. Miami
NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific.
Details in Weather Watch
All dayColombia
Colombia: the official rate of 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 stays in force through Monday 23 November.
Details in Money Today
1:00 p.m. ET1:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: midday outlooks for both basins.
Details in Weather Watch
7:00 p.m. ET7:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: evening outlooks for both basins.
Details in Weather Watch
03Money Today
These are Friday 20 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies from today. All five currencies weakened against the US dollar, with Colombia’s official rate showing the biggest move.
Brazilian Real BRL
5.9488reais per US$1
Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not an official rate; the central bank published no PTAX (its reference rate) on the holiday, and the last PTAX was 5.8889 on Thu 19 Nov
+0.0139 (+0.23%) vs 5.9349 on Thu 19 Nov · real weaker
R$1,000 ≈ US$168
Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026; Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 21 Nov 2026
Mexican Peso MXN
19.1450pesos per US$1
Market close, Fri 20 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
+0.0600 (+0.31%) vs 19.0850 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$522
Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026
Colombian Peso COP
3,461.92pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov
+46.82 (+1.37%) vs 3,415.10 that applied Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$289
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 21 Nov 2026
Peruvian Sol PEN
3.4543soles per US$1
Market close, Fri 20 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
+0.0065 (+0.19%) vs 3.4478 on Thu 19 Nov · sol weaker
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289
Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026
Argentine Peso ARS
1,575.96pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Fri 20 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,675 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,806.20, both quoted Fri 20 Nov at 3:56 p.m. ET
+12.97 (+0.83%) vs 1,562.99 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$635 at the wholesale rate, US$554 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 21 Nov 2026
Brazil’s central bank published no PTAX rate on Friday because of the holiday. The market-feed figure for the real is therefore indicative, not official.
04Status Board
Brazil Dollar
Thu 19 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8889 reais per US$1 and the market feed closed at 5.9349Fri 20 Nov: no PTAX on the Black Consciousness Day holiday, and the market feed closed at 5.9488Real weaker by 0.23% on the market feed; the next official PTAX comes Monday 23 November
Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX; same market feed as in Money Today, 20 Nov 2026
Mexico Peso
Thu 19 Nov: the market close was 19.0850 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: the market close was 19.1450, a 0.31% weaker pesoThe dollar has risen since Tuesday 17 November in our feed; we found no official statement on the cause
Source: same market feed as the Brazilian real card, 20 Nov 2026
Colombia Official Rate
Wed 18 Nov: the TRM was 3,309.55 pesos per US$1, and it was 3,415.10 on Fri 20 NovSat 21 to Mon 23 Nov: the TRM is 3,461.92Up three days in a row and 4.60% since Wednesday, so the peso is at its weakest of the week
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 21 Nov 2026
Argentina Dollars
Thu 19 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,562.99 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: wholesale 1,575.96, blue sell 1,675 and CCL sell 1,806.20Peso weaker by 0.83% at the wholesale rate; the blue rate sits 6.3% above it
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi, 20 Nov 2026
Brazil Fiscal Package
Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 45 votes to 31Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished voting on the bill and sent it on 19 November to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower houseNext step is the Chamber; Brazilian press reports the Chamber could take it up on Tuesday 24 November, but we found no official date
Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance
Argentina Holiday Monday
Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, moves from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays.
Source: Argentine government holiday calendar (argentina.gob.ar), 2026
Brazil Holiday Over
Brazil made 20 November a national holiday, Black Consciousness Day, under Law 14,759 of 2023. Offices that closed for it return to normal weekday hours on Monday 23 November.
Source: Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency), Law 14,759 of 21 December 2023
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
As of 12:35 a.m. ET (2:35 a.m. Brasília), 21 November 2026
Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 84.5%, a 0.25-point cut 5.9%, a 0.25-point rise 4.1%. US$132,905 traded in total.
Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change 97.5%, a 0.25-point cut 2.9%. US$34,216 traded in total.
Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change 64.5%, a 0.25-point rise 30.7%. US$46,661 traded in total.
Argentina Annual Inflation 2026Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% 95.0%, and 35% to 39.9% 3.0%. US$106,923 traded in total.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since larger cuts and rises also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket, 21 Nov 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
Mon 23 Nov
Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)
Mon 23 Nov
Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate, the first since Thursday 19 November
Tue 24 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.51% for the half-month and 3.92% for the year, against 0.41% and 3.62% before
Thu 26 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.36% for the month and 4.80% for the year, against 0.32% and 4.62% before
Thu 26 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: October unemployment rate from INEGI; calendar forecast 2.7%, against 2.8% before
Thu 26 Nov
United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed
Fri 27 Nov
6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: November IGP-M, a general price index from FGV, a business school and think tank; calendar forecast 0.90%, against 1.47% before
Fri 27 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE; calendar forecast 5.1%, against 5.2% before
Fri 27 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Santiago Chile: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from INE, the statistics institute; no forecast in the calendar
Mon 30 Nov
10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: October unemployment rate from DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency; 8.0% before
Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 21 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments
08Frequently Asked Questions
How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia This Weekend?
The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,461.92 pesos per US$1 from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 November 2026. That is 46.82 pesos weaker than the 3,415.10 that applied on Friday.
Is Monday 23 November a Holiday in Argentina?
Yes, Argentina moves its Sovereignty Day holiday from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026. Government offices and banks are generally closed on national holidays.
Is a Hurricane Threatening Latin America Today?
No tropical cyclone is active in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s 1:00 a.m. ET outlook on Saturday 21 November. It gives a large system off the southeast US coast a 20% chance of becoming tropical or subtropical.
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Presidência da República (Brazil’s presidency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.