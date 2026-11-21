Gold fell about 4% to a 12-month low and silver about 7% as rate-hike fears and a Wall Street rout led investors to sell metals for cash.

Rio2 Breaks Ground on $235M Fenix Gold Mine in Chile’s Atacama Region.

Key Facts Gold fell about 4% to near US$3,533 , a 12-month low.

, a 12-month low. Silver fell about 7% to US$41.13 , 64.1% below its 28 January high of 114.59.

, 64.1% below its 28 January high of 114.59. Rate-hike fear is the main cause , after hot US inflation data on 12 November.

, after hot US inflation data on 12 November. Friday was a scramble for cash: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%. The gold fund GLD closed at US$322.87 , down 3.67% on the day.

, down 3.67% on the day. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a fall of gold to US$3,500 in November at 84.5% and a rise to US$3,600 at 76.5% (US$263,000 traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Gold closed Friday, 20 November 2026, at its lowest level in at least 12 months, down about 4% on the day. It has now fallen nine sessions in a row, losing 11.86% in 20 sessions and 20.8% in 60. Silver fared worse, sliding about 7% to a 12-month low and shedding 23.69% in 20 sessions. It now sits 64.1% below its January peak, so almost two thirds of the value has gone. The cause is a sharp change in expectations for US interest rates. Hotter-than-expected October inflation, reported on 12 November, raised bets that the Federal Reserve will hike rather than cut. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Friday added panic: US shares fell 3.70% and the VIX, a gauge of market fear, rose to 35.89. Investors sold gold to raise cash, even though safe havens usually gain in such a scare. What matters today. A 9-session losing streak and a fall of more than a third from the January peak make this one of the most violent gold sell-offs in years, and the 3,500 level is now the line everyone watches.

01 The session in one read

Gold, normally the asset people buy when markets wobble, was dumped on Friday, 20 November 2026, alongside almost everything else. It fell about 4%, while silver dropped about 7%.

The gold-tracking fund GLD closed at US$322.87, down 3.67% on the day.

Why it matters: gold pays no interest, so when rates are expected to rise it loses ground to bonds and cash. This week gold also lost its usual role as a refuge.

Assessment — Forced selling on top of a rate shock MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that a genuine rate shock started the slide and a Friday cash scramble turned it into a rout. We are moderately confident, because the usual drivers did not fully explain the last session: the dollar barely moved and yields eased. The variable to watch is the next US inflation reading and whether the Fed signals a hike, since that decides whether the pressure on metals continues.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Silver’s fall was bigger than gold’s because it is a smaller, more volatile market that also depends on industry, so it swings harder in both directions. Over five sessions gold lost 9.01% and silver 15.47%.

Oil, tracked by the USO fund at 139.63, rose 1.12% on the day, so this was not a general commodity collapse. The copper fund has also fallen into a bear market, which points to worries about global growth as well as rates.

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,533/oz about -4% Silver US$41.13/oz about -7%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest, is the rate shock. Hot US inflation figures on 12 November lifted bets on a Fed rate hike, and higher rates make a metal that pays no interest less attractive.

Cause two is the dollar. Because gold is priced in dollars, a stronger currency makes it dearer for buyers elsewhere.

Cause three, and the key one on Friday, is forced selling. The S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX leapt 26.20%, which suggests funds sold gold to meet losses and margin calls elsewhere, a margin call being a demand from a broker for more cash.

The signals conflicted. The dollar index slipped 0.05% to 103.84 and the ten-year Treasury yield fell 10 basis points to 4.94%, both of which should have helped gold. We read that as proof that Friday was liquidation rather than a fresh rate story, with medium confidence.

US consumers’ year-ahead inflation expectations eased to 3.7% from 4.7%, and five-year expectations to 3.3% from 3.5%, in the University of Michigan survey (RT economic calendar). Its sentiment index came in at 51.5, in line with forecasts, up from 48, which does little to cool bets on a Fed rate rise.

04 The trend behind it

Gold peaked at 5,400 on 28 January 2026 and has not made a high since. It is now 34.6% below that peak and 9.01% lower than five sessions ago, which makes this a continuation that has sharpened into a rout.

Silver peaked at 114.59 on the same day. Its slide is steeper, with a 38.1% loss across 60 sessions and only three down sessions in a row so far.

Our own price history since 2007 gives a rare comparison. Gold has fallen as hard as 11.9% in 20 sessions on seven earlier occasions, and 20 sessions later it was higher in five of them, with a median gain of 5.7% and a worst case of a further 4.4% fall.

Silver has had seven comparable falls of 23.7% or more, with five rebounds, a median gain of 1.4% and a worst case of a further 14.8% drop. History is not a forecast, and silver’s worst case shows how far a fall can run.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s top silver producer, with about 173 million ounces in 2025, roughly 20% of global supply, according to the Silver Institute, an industry research group. Its output has fallen three years in a row.

Peru is second, with about 130 million ounces, up 7% in 2025, and it also depends on lead and zinc revenue. Both countries collect mining royalties and taxes, so a silver price 64.1% below its January high weighs on budgets and on mining towns.

Local savers have a mixed picture. Gold held in pesos, soles or reais has fallen with the dollar price, but a weaker local currency softens the blow for anyone who bought earlier.

Mining shares in Mexico City, Lima and São Paulo tend to move with the metals, and the same Fed that is hurting gold also pressures Latin American currencies. Travellers who exchange money should note that a strong dollar makes the region cheaper to visit.

06 The names to watch

Watch the GLD fund, which tracks gold and closed at US$322.87, and its silver twin SLV, which both sit near 14-month lows. Their volume shows whether sellers are exhausted.

Among producers, Mexico’s Fresnillo and Peñoles and Peru’s Buenaventura carry the most silver exposure. The Silver Institute still projects a sixth straight annual silver deficit in 2026, meaning demand exceeds mine and recycled supply, which is the main long-term argument for buyers.

07 What would end it

The nearest support for gold is the 3,533 close itself, then the round 3,500 level. For silver, 41.13 is the floor and the round 40 comes next, while the first real resistance for gold is the round 4,000.

The dated catalysts are the next US inflation report and the Fed’s December meeting. A softer inflation number or a Fed that rules out a hike would lower real yields and could turn the market.

So does this stop? Ninth-day losing streaks tend to exhaust themselves, and calmer equities would help. Without cooler inflation or a weaker dollar, though, a bounce could be only a pause.

08 What to watch

US inflation: The next report decides whether the Fed hikes, and hot data would extend the slide in metals.

The next report decides whether the Fed hikes, and hot data would extend the slide in metals. Fed meeting: The Fed’s December meeting is the next moment the rate path could be clarified.

The Fed’s December meeting is the next moment the rate path could be clarified. Gold at 3,500: A close below this round level would deepen the fall.

A close below this round level would deepen the fall. VIX fear gauge: A fall from 35.89 would signal that forced selling is fading.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where gold will trade in November, with US$263,000 traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a touch of US$3,500 on the way down at 84.5% and of US$3,600 on the way up at 76.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold fall when markets were scared?

Gold usually gains in a scare, but this time investors sold it to raise cash for losses elsewhere. Rate-hike fears also made a metal that pays no interest less attractive.

How far has gold fallen?

It closed at 3,533 on Friday, 20 November 2026, which is 34.6% below its 5,400 high of 28 January and its lowest close in at least 12 months.

Why does this matter for Mexico and Peru?

Mexico produces about 20% of the world’s silver and Peru ranks second. Lower prices cut mining revenue, royalties and company earnings.

Will gold rebound?

Nobody knows. In our own history since 2007, gold was higher 20 sessions later in five of seven comparable falls, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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