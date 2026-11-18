Our pick for Wed 18 Nov is a walk through Centro’s free museums, which works whatever the sky does.

The day rests on venues with confirmed opening hours, with no concert or match to build around.

Wall Street ended the last session lower and the fear gauge jumped, while Brazilian stocks edged up.

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The day in one line: culture in Centro until 6pm, green space only after 11am.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Wednesday, November 18, 2026. File photo.





Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,817 +0.31% USD/BRL 5.7797 -0.07%

Source: market close, 17 November 2026.

01

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro — open Wed 18 Nov 9am–8pm, free — Also open: Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Centro — weekdays 1pm–5pm, free, partial reopening — Garden: Jardim Botânico opens at 11am on Wed 18 Nov; R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners — Closed: Museu do Amanhã and Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) reopen Thu 19 Nov — Markets: see the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — The day for: slow museum-hopping in Centro A gentle, free, indoor-friendly Wednesday in the old centre.

02

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE A free-museum day in Centro Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro. It is open Wed 18 Nov from 9am to 8pm and entry is free. Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro. It is open on weekdays from 1pm to 5pm, free, and only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries. Next, the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, also in Centro, is open 10am to 5pm and free. The metro single fare is R$7.90. Stations Uruguaiana, Carioca and Cinelândia put you within a short walk of these doors. Do not plan on the Museu do Amanhã or the MAR today. Both are closed on Wed 18 Nov and reopen Thu 19 Nov.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IN JARDIM BOTÂNICO The Jardim Botânico, in Jardim Botânico, opens at 11am on Wednesdays and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free to enter. Check its opening hours on the day.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We name no café or coworking space for this brief. Check opening hours with the venue before you carry a laptop across town.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — THEATRO MUNICIPAL For an ornate indoor alternative, the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro offers guided visits. Ask at the box office for days, times and prices. Tour times are set by the theatre.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM No concert, match or festival is confirmed for the evening. The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm, which gives you one last free hour indoors.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, free; the longest opening hours on our list Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — weekdays 1pm–5pm, free; partial reopening Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon–Fri 10am–5pm, free; a historic library Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — ask the box office for days and prices; an ornate interior Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free entry; check hours on the day

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.78 -1.46% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

-1.15%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Antalya Climate Summit Faces a Divided Draft Read →

03

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90. Check the Metrô and VLT apps for disruption before you leave.

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Centro’s museums sit within walking distance of each other. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually climb, so the metro is the safer bet.

04

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry photo ID for the Jardim Botânico, where foreigners pay R$80 and residents R$40. Cards are widely accepted, but keep a little cash for small kiosks.

Centro empties after office hours, so avoid quiet side streets around the museums after dusk and take the metro or a ride app home once the CCBB closes at 8pm.

05

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street fell in the last session and the market fear gauge rose sharply. Brazil’s main stock index edged higher, and the real strengthened slightly against the dollar.

Gold slipped and US government bond yields eased, which points to investors seeking safety. Every level and percentage sits on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

Markets are closed at weekends, so the next settled session after Fri 20 Nov is Mon 23 Nov.

06

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 18 — Centro museum loop: CCBB and Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, both free; Jardim Botânico from 11am. THU 19 — Museu do Amanhã (Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm) and MAR (11am–6pm, R$20) reopen. FRI 20 — Last weekday for the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, Centro, 10am–5pm, free; the Theatro Municipal offers guided visits. SAT 21 — Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro, is open 10am–6pm. SUN 22 — Jardim Botânico from 8am (R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners) or free Parque Lage.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: One Confirmed Show in Botafogo.

07

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio on Wed 18 Nov?

The CCBB and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are open, both in Centro and both free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open 10am to 5pm. The Museu do Amanhã and the MAR are closed and reopen Thu 19 Nov.

How much is a single metro ride?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Do foreigners pay more at the Jardim Botânico?

Yes. Foreigners pay R$80 and residents pay R$40. On Wednesdays the garden opens at 11am, not 8am.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.