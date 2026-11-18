Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Our pick for Wed 18 Nov is a walk through Centro’s free museums, which works whatever the sky does.
The day rests on venues with confirmed opening hours, with no concert or match to build around.
Wall Street ended the last session lower and the fear gauge jumped, while Brazilian stocks edged up.
The day in one line: culture in Centro until 6pm, green space only after 11am.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|169,817
|+0.31%
|USD/BRL
|5.7797
|-0.07%
Source: market close, 17 November 2026.
01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A gentle, free, indoor-friendly Wednesday in the old centre.
02
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN RIO
A free-museum day in Centro
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro. It is open Wed 18 Nov from 9am to 8pm and entry is free.
Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro. It is open on weekdays from 1pm to 5pm, free, and only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries.
Next, the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, also in Centro, is open 10am to 5pm and free.
The metro single fare is R$7.90. Stations Uruguaiana, Carioca and Cinelândia put you within a short walk of these doors.
Do not plan on the Museu do Amanhã or the MAR today. Both are closed on Wed 18 Nov and reopen Thu 19 Nov.
The Jardim Botânico, in Jardim Botânico, opens at 11am on Wednesdays and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free to enter. Check its opening hours on the day.
We name no café or coworking space for this brief. Check opening hours with the venue before you carry a laptop across town.
For an ornate indoor alternative, the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro offers guided visits. Ask at the box office for days, times and prices.
Tour times are set by the theatre.
No concert, match or festival is confirmed for the evening. The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm, which gives you one last free hour indoors.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, free; the longest opening hours on our list
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — weekdays 1pm–5pm, free; partial reopening
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon–Fri 10am–5pm, free; a historic library
Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — ask the box office for days and prices; an ornate interior
Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free entry; check hours on the day
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.31%
169,816.64
+0.31%
70,388.96
-1.15%
10,477.22
-0.46%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.16%
|+8.27%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.76
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.98
|-0.09%
|+33.76%
|44.02
|44.75
|43.90
|23,688,600
|VALE3
|60.34
|-0.59%
|-7.48%
|60.70
|61.35
|60.34
|17,081,600
|ITUB4
|40.89
|-0.99%
|+4.51%
|41.30
|41.66
|40.52
|32,247,000
|BBDC4
|14.41
|+1.26%
|-25.41%
|14.23
|14.50
|14.24
|40,276,800
|BBAS3
|14.62
|-2.21%
|-35.02%
|14.95
|15.03
|14.56
|65,832,100
|B3SA3
|14.65
|-1.08%
|+3.46%
|14.81
|15.13
|14.51
|42,491,000
|ABEV3
|15.93
|+0.38%
|+15.77%
|15.87
|16.01
|15.81
|28,604,400
|WEGE3
|51.15
|+1.49%
|+16.33%
|50.40
|52.07
|50.22
|7,540,000
|PRIO3
|63.96
|+2.12%
|+60.50%
|62.63
|64.73
|62.78
|7,096,200
|SUZB3
|55.39
|-0.20%
|+14.21%
|55.50
|56.49
|55.31
|6,107,500
|RENT3
|29.66
|+1.19%
|-31.29%
|29.31
|30.34
|29.15
|8,782,900
|AZZA3
|15.64
|-3.10%
|-46.14%
|16.14
|16.47
|15.64
|3,935,800
|CSNA3
|3.77
|+2.45%
|-54.85%
|3.68
|3.94
|3.68
|23,433,400
|GGBR4
|24.69
|+0.37%
|+32.03%
|24.60
|25.06
|24.52
|6,165,300
|ENEV3
|26.69
|+1.10%
|+37.65%
|26.40
|27.04
|26.36
|8,026,500
15.64
-3.10%
3.77
+2.45%
14.62
-2.21%
63.96
+2.12%
51.15
+1.49%
14.41
+1.26%
29.66
+1.19%
26.69
+1.10%
03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$7.90. Check the Metrô and VLT apps for disruption before you leave.
Centro’s museums sit within walking distance of each other. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually climb, so the metro is the safer bet.
04
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry photo ID for the Jardim Botânico, where foreigners pay R$80 and residents R$40. Cards are widely accepted, but keep a little cash for small kiosks.
Centro empties after office hours, so avoid quiet side streets around the museums after dusk and take the metro or a ride app home once the CCBB closes at 8pm.
05
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street fell in the last session and the market fear gauge rose sharply. Brazil’s main stock index edged higher, and the real strengthened slightly against the dollar.
Gold slipped and US government bond yields eased, which points to investors seeking safety. Every level and percentage sits on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
Markets are closed at weekends, so the next settled session after Fri 20 Nov is Mon 23 Nov.
06
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
WED 18 — Centro museum loop: CCBB and Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, both free; Jardim Botânico from 11am.
THU 19 — Museu do Amanhã (Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm) and MAR (11am–6pm, R$20) reopen.
FRI 20 — Last weekday for the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, Centro, 10am–5pm, free; the Theatro Municipal offers guided visits.
SAT 21 — Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro, is open 10am–6pm.
SUN 22 — Jardim Botânico from 8am (R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners) or free Parque Lage.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: One Confirmed Show in Botafogo.
07
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are open in Rio on Wed 18 Nov?
The CCBB and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are open, both in Centro and both free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open 10am to 5pm.
The Museu do Amanhã and the MAR are closed and reopen Thu 19 Nov.
How much is a single metro ride?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
Do foreigners pay more at the Jardim Botânico?
Yes. Foreigners pay R$80 and residents pay R$40. On Wednesdays the garden opens at 11am, not 8am.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.
Read More from The Rio Times