Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro is free on Tuesdays, and that is the best value in the city today.

Markets ended Monday in a risk-off mood, and the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every figure.

Spend the day in Centro among the museums, then take a late-afternoon walk in the Jardim Botânico if the sky holds.

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Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,295 -1.83% USD/BRL 5.7839 +2.05%

Source: market close, 16 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

A verified forecast was not available when this brief was written, so it gives no temperature or rain figure. Check the city’s forecast before you leave the house.

Carry a light rain layer, because the museum route in Centro has short open-air stretches. The plan for the days ahead is built on opening hours, not on weather.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue: Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), Praça Mauá, Centro — Tue 17 Nov, 11am-6pm, free on Tuesdays (normally R$20) — Venue: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — Tue 17 Nov, 10am-6pm, check the ticket price — Venue: Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Centro — Tue 17 Nov, partial reopening, free; check hours before you go — Markets: Monday’s session ended lower on Wall Street, with the fear gauge sharply higher and the real weaker. See Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — Weekend/outlook: Sat 21 Nov — Jardim Botânico opens 8am-5pm, R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners — The day for: a free-museum crawl through Centro A gallery day: cheap, indoors and walkable.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 +0.00% EUR / BRL 6.36 +1.86% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.80 -0.69% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow Read →

03

What to See & Do

TUESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO MUSEUM CRAWL Start at Praça Mauá, finish at the Paço Imperial Begin at Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 11am and is free today, because Tuesday is its free day. Walk next door to Museu do Amanhã, open 10am-6pm. Check the ticket price on the museum’s site. Then head to Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, It is free, though only partly reopened, so check opening hours before you go. Finish at the Paço Imperial in Centro, open 12pm-6pm and free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, also in Centro, is free and shuts at 5pm. Take the metro for R$7.90 a single journey. Visit the Gabinete first, because it closes at 5pm.

OUTDOORS — THE GARDENS Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm and free. It is the easiest green escape today. The Jardim Botânico itself is open 8am-5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, so bring your passport.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO Café and coworking hours are not listed here. Plan your work block before the museums open at 10am or 11am, and keep the afternoon free.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GARDENS OVER GALLERIES If you want quiet, skip Centro and spend the day in Jardim Botânico. Parque Lage is free and opens at 8am. Add the Jardim Botânico if you want a longer walk, but remember it shuts at 5pm.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro is closed today. It reopens Wed 18 Nov at 9am and is free.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — closed Tue 17 Nov; open Wed 18 Nov 9am-8pm, free Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free, a library worth seeing Paço Imperial — Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The metro single-journey fare is R$7.90. No disruption on lines 1, 2 or 4 or the VLT was confirmed for today.

If it rains, ride-app prices can rise sharply. Walk between the Praça Mauá museums rather than booking a car.

05

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry your passport for the Jardim Botânico’s foreigner price. Cards and Pix are widely accepted, though a little cash helps at small stalls.

In Centro, streets around the museums empty out after office hours, so take a ride app rather than walking to the metro after dark.

06

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can start with a free museum visit and chat with other visitors at the Real Gabinete.

07

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the official club pages before planning around a match.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Monday’s session ended in a risk-off mood. US stocks fell, the fear gauge jumped and the Brazilian real weakened.

Most Latin American markets also closed lower, with Peru the weakest of the group. Brazil’s IGP-10 inflation index, a price gauge used in rents and contracts, slowed to 0.76% in November from 1.76% (consensus 0.8%), according to the RT economic calendar (RT).

The board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries all figures. Check it before converting large sums.

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD TUE 17 — Free museum day in Centro: MAR, Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Paço Imperial. WED 18 — CCBB in Centro opens 9am-8pm. Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed. THU 19 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR reopen. Jardim Botânico opens 8am-5pm. FRI 20 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open until 5pm, the last weekday it opens this week. SAT 21 — Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free, 8am-5pm. CCBB is also open.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Monday Samba and a Czech Punk Debut.

10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in Rio today?

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro is free on Tuesdays and opens at 11am. Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial, Real Gabinete Português de Leitura and Parque Lage are also free.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Is the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) open today?