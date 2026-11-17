Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro is free on Tuesdays, and that is the best value in the city today.
Markets ended Monday in a risk-off mood, and the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every figure.
Spend the day in Centro among the museums, then take a late-afternoon walk in the Jardim Botânico if the sky holds.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|169,295
|-1.83%
|USD/BRL
|5.7839
|+2.05%
Source: market close, 16 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
A verified forecast was not available when this brief was written, so it gives no temperature or rain figure. Check the city’s forecast before you leave the house.
Carry a light rain layer, because the museum route in Centro has short open-air stretches. The plan for the days ahead is built on opening hours, not on weather.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A gallery day: cheap, indoors and walkable.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-1.83%
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,295.41
|-1.83%
|+7.84%
|172,457.76
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.78
|+0.00%
|+9.22%
|5.78
|5.79
|5.78
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.02
|-2.83%
|+33.88%
|45.30
|45.39
|43.65
|30,506,700
|VALE3
|60.70
|-4.41%
|-6.93%
|63.50
|62.95
|60.70
|22,600,000
|ITUB4
|41.30
|-2.29%
|+5.56%
|42.27
|42.30
|41.04
|15,671,600
|BBDC4
|14.23
|-2.00%
|-26.35%
|14.52
|14.52
|14.11
|37,732,200
|BBAS3
|14.95
|-0.99%
|-33.56%
|15.10
|15.14
|14.57
|70,779,600
|B3SA3
|14.81
|-0.54%
|+4.59%
|14.89
|14.84
|14.53
|24,177,300
|ABEV3
|15.87
|+0.51%
|+15.33%
|15.79
|15.97
|15.69
|27,761,200
|WEGE3
|50.40
|-1.77%
|+14.62%
|51.31
|50.82
|50.30
|5,440,500
|PRIO3
|62.63
|-1.06%
|+57.16%
|63.30
|63.47
|62.14
|3,707,600
|SUZB3
|55.50
|+1.33%
|+14.43%
|54.77
|55.94
|54.50
|5,552,900
|RENT3
|29.31
|-2.53%
|-32.11%
|30.07
|29.51
|28.92
|13,462,200
|AZZA3
|16.14
|+1.45%
|-44.42%
|15.91
|16.14
|15.79
|4,687,800
|CSNA3
|3.68
|-1.08%
|-55.93%
|3.72
|3.78
|3.60
|27,831,000
|GGBR4
|24.60
|-0.53%
|+31.55%
|24.73
|24.81
|24.30
|5,208,900
|ENEV3
|26.40
|-1.53%
|+36.15%
|26.81
|26.90
|26.19
|9,790,700
60.70
-4.41%
44.02
-2.83%
29.31
-2.53%
41.30
-2.29%
14.23
-2.00%
169,295.41
-1.83%
50.40
-1.77%
26.40
-1.53%
03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN RIO
Start at Praça Mauá, finish at the Paço Imperial
Begin at Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá, Centro. It opens at 11am and is free today, because Tuesday is its free day.
Walk next door to Museu do Amanhã, open 10am-6pm. Check the ticket price on the museum’s site.
Then head to Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, It is free, though only partly reopened, so check opening hours before you go.
Finish at the Paço Imperial in Centro, open 12pm-6pm and free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, also in Centro, is free and shuts at 5pm.
Take the metro for R$7.90 a single journey. Visit the Gabinete first, because it closes at 5pm.
Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is open 8am-5pm and free. It is the easiest green escape today.
The Jardim Botânico itself is open 8am-5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, so bring your passport.
Café and coworking hours are not listed here.
Plan your work block before the museums open at 10am or 11am, and keep the afternoon free.
If you want quiet, skip Centro and spend the day in Jardim Botânico. Parque Lage is free and opens at 8am.
Add the Jardim Botânico if you want a longer walk, but remember it shuts at 5pm.
The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro is closed today. It reopens Wed 18 Nov at 9am and is free.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — closed Tue 17 Nov; open Wed 18 Nov 9am-8pm, free
Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free, a library worth seeing
Paço Imperial — Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The metro single-journey fare is R$7.90. No disruption on lines 1, 2 or 4 or the VLT was confirmed for today.
If it rains, ride-app prices can rise sharply. Walk between the Praça Mauá museums rather than booking a car.
05
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry your passport for the Jardim Botânico’s foreigner price. Cards and Pix are widely accepted, though a little cash helps at small stalls.
In Centro, streets around the museums empty out after office hours, so take a ride app rather than walking to the metro after dark.
06
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers can start with a free museum visit and chat with other visitors at the Real Gabinete.
07
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
Check the official club pages before planning around a match.
08
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Monday’s session ended in a risk-off mood. US stocks fell, the fear gauge jumped and the Brazilian real weakened.
Most Latin American markets also closed lower, with Peru the weakest of the group. Brazil’s IGP-10 inflation index, a price gauge used in rents and contracts, slowed to 0.76% in November from 1.76% (consensus 0.8%), according to the RT economic calendar (RT).
The board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries all figures. Check it before converting large sums.
09
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
TUE 17 — Free museum day in Centro: MAR, Museu do Amanhã, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Paço Imperial.
WED 18 — CCBB in Centro opens 9am-8pm. Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed.
THU 19 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR reopen. Jardim Botânico opens 8am-5pm.
FRI 20 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open until 5pm, the last weekday it opens this week.
SAT 21 — Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free, 8am-5pm. CCBB is also open.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Monday Samba and a Czech Punk Debut.
10
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is free in Rio today?
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) in Centro is free on Tuesdays and opens at 11am.
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial, Real Gabinete Português de Leitura and Parque Lage are also free.
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
Is the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) open today?
No, it is closed today. It reopens Wednesday 18 November, 9am-8pm, with free entry.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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