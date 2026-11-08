Ukraine Peace Talks Odds Reach 97%

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Prediction Markets World

Ukraine Peace Talks Odds Reach 97%

By · · 6 min read
Mariinskyi Palace, a state residence in Kyiv, Ukraine
Mariinskyi Palace, a state residence in Kyiv. (File photo) Photo: Roman Naumov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Russia · Ukraine · Prediction Markets

Key Facts

  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange: talks by 30 November 96.6%, up 28.6 points in 7 days (8 November, 6:25 p.m. ET).
  • Trigger. Moscow confirmed on 3 November that it will join US-mediated talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on 10–11 November.
  • Next. Talks open on Tuesday, 10 November; Moscow’s lead negotiator is Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin.
  • Venue. Polymarket gives the United Arab Emirates, the host country, a 97.2% price.
  • Volume. US$2.4 million traded overall, but only about US$14,000 in 24 hours: thinly traded.

Traders now treat a Russia-Ukraine meeting as almost certain, because the Kremlin, Russia’s presidency, has confirmed that its delegation will travel to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

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Prediction markets now put the chance of a Russia-Ukraine meeting before the end of the year at almost 97%, with the date only days away. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, the contract for talks by 30 November stood at 96.6% at 6:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, 8 November, up 28.6 points in a week.

For US readers the question matters because Washington is the go-between: US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the round, and its outcome could shape sanctions, military aid and energy prices. Traders are betting that talks happen, not that they succeed.

In Plain English

Prediction market: a site where people bet real money on whether an event happens; the price, from 0% to 100%, is the crowd’s implied probability.

Polymarket: a crypto-based prediction exchange. Kalshi: a rival exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC, the federal derivatives regulator.

Vladimir Medinsky: an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Prediction Markets Say

The contracts below all ask the same question: will Russian and Ukrainian representatives hold an official meeting by the date shown? Prices are Polymarket’s, read at 6:25 p.m. ET on 8 November 2026.

  • Talks by 30 November: 96.6%, up about 1 point in 24 hours and 28.6 points in 7 days.
  • Talks by 31 December: 96.9%, down 0.5 points in 24 hours, up 22.9 points in 7 days.
  • Talks by 15 November: 96.5%, a contract with only about US$10,000 traded in total.
  • Host country: the United Arab Emirates at 97.2%; “no talks by 31 December 2027” at 2.4%.
  • Volume: about US$2.36 million across the whole event, about US$13,800 in the last 24 hours.

We found no matching Kalshi market on this read. Trading in the last 24 hours was well under US$50,000, so this market is thinly traded and a single large order can move it.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why the Odds Moved

The jump follows two announcements. Late on Monday, 2 November, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said talks would be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November, covering security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian issues.

On Tuesday, 3 November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia would take part and that Medinsky would lead its delegation. A week earlier, the 30 November contract was near 68%.

We did not find a further announcement after 3 November that explains the last climb to 96.6%. The price rose as the date came closer, which is common when a scheduled event looks hard to cancel.

Earlier rounds did not end the war. US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on 23–24 January and 4–5 February, and in Geneva in mid-February, produced no deal.

Our earlier reports tracked the build-up: talk odds hit 90% on 2 November and ceasefire odds fell on 5 November. For background on who holds power in Kyiv, see our Ukraine politics explainer.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 9, 2026 · 05:34

Bitcoin · benchmark
74,035
-0.74%
L 73,869day rangeH 75,453

-29.29% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
24% advancing

4 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,094
-1.29%

Solana
85.69
-0.64%

Gold
4,109
+0.83%

USD / BRL
5.51
+0.02%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 74,035 -0.74% -29.29% 74,585 75,453 73,869 22,152,480,768
ETH 2,094 -1.29% -41.54% 2,121 2,156 2,085 12,074,040,320
SOL 85.69 -0.64% -47.89% 86.24 88.21 85.38 2,507,580,160
XRP 1.09 -1.78% -53.93% 1.11 1.12 1.09 2,409,539,584
BNB 676.31 -1.02% -32.12% 683.29 690.35 675.39 1,445,550,336
ADA 0.17 -1.10% -70.12% 0.17 0.18 0.17 205,295,536
DOGE 0.07 -0.48% -61.82% 0.07 0.07 0.07 681,655,808
AVAX 7.87 -0.62% -55.74% 7.92 8.08 7.84 218,347,280
LINK 10.27 -1.09% -35.51% 10.39 10.60 10.24 250,457,440
DOT 0.86 -0.55% -73.54% 0.86 0.88 0.85 56,965,892
LTC 50.05 +0.08% -54.54% 50.01 51.05 49.92 183,711,152
BCH 237.30 -0.47% -52.85% 238.41 242.79 236.89 157,388,512
TRX 0.32 -0.83% +8.80% 0.32 0.32 0.32 296,107,456
XLM 0.14 -0.77% -49.30% 0.15 0.15 0.14 118,447,560
HBAR 0.07 +0.63% -62.76% 0.07 0.07 0.07 45,488,188
NEAR 3.50 -1.99% +14.07% 3.57 3.65 3.49 584,341,824
ATOM 1.31 +0.98% -55.99% 1.30 1.33 1.30 27,872,824
AAVE 127.76 +1.49% -39.78% 125.89 130.66 125.73 213,835,872

Largest moves today
NEAR
3.50
-1.99%
XRP
1.09
-1.78%
AAVE
127.76
+1.49%
ETH
2,094
-1.29%
ADA
0.17
-1.10%
LINK
10.27
-1.09%
BNB
676.31
-1.02%
ATOM
1.31
+0.98%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 4 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while NEAR lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What the Bet Actually Covers

Polymarket’s rules call for an in-person meeting between authorised representatives of Russia and Ukraine, aimed at a ceasefire, peace agreement or similar de-escalation. Meetings through mediators count if both governments know about them.

Phone calls and talks limited to humanitarian issues do not count. A meeting must also be publicly acknowledged by a government or reported by credible media.

A meeting is far from a settlement. Polymarket contracts on Ukraine signing a peace deal with Russia by 31 December 2026 trade at about 7.5%, and on Ukraine agreeing to cede territory by the same date at about 4.9%.

What It Means for US Readers

The talks put the United States at the table as mediator, which ties the result to American policy choices on sanctions relief, military aid and diplomacy with Moscow. A first round on its own changes none of them.

For investors, the market’s message is that a meeting is priced in, while a deal is not. Sanctions, energy prices and defence stocks would be more likely to move on a signed agreement than on the opening of talks.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Russia is a major exporter of grain and fertiliser, and Ukraine of grain, so buyers in both regions watch any sign of calmer trade. Brazil, a large buyer of Russian fertiliser, and many African wheat importers would feel a durable settlement first through food and farm costs.

What Is Not Known

Reports we reviewed did not name Ukraine’s delegation or confirm the format of the meeting. Direct contact, or indirect contact through US mediators, would both count for the market.

Nobody has said what the sides will accept, and the parties remain far apart on terms. Whether a second round follows after 11 November is also unconfirmed.

Prediction market prices are bets, not polls, and can change within minutes. Readers should treat them as one signal next to official statements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prediction markets saying about Russia-Ukraine talks?

On Polymarket, the contract for a Russia-Ukraine meeting by 30 November stood at 96.6% at 6:25 p.m. ET on 8 November 2026, up 28.6 points in seven days. The contract for 31 December stood at 96.9%.

When and where are the talks planned?

Russia confirmed on 3 November that it will join US-mediated talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 10 and 11 November 2026. Polymarket gives the UAE as host a 97.2% price.

Does a 97% price mean a peace deal is close?

No. The market only asks whether an official meeting takes place. Polymarket contracts on an actual peace deal with Russia by 31 December 2026 trade at about 7.5%.

What counts as talks in this market?

An in-person meeting of authorised representatives of Russia and Ukraine, aimed at a ceasefire, peace terms or similar. Indirect meetings through mediators count; phone calls and humanitarian-only talks do not.

How reliable is this price?

It is a bet, not a poll. Only about US$13,800 changed hands in the last 24 hours, so the market is thinly traded and one large order can move it.

Sources

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, statement of 3 November 2026 · US special envoy Steve Witkoff, 2 November 2026 · Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 8 November 2026, 6:25 p.m. ET) · Polymarket contract rules.

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