Ukraine Peace Talks Odds Reach 97%
Russia · Ukraine · Prediction Markets
Key Facts
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange: talks by 30 November 96.6%, up 28.6 points in 7 days (8 November, 6:25 p.m. ET).
- Trigger. Moscow confirmed on 3 November that it will join US-mediated talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on 10–11 November.
- Next. Talks open on Tuesday, 10 November; Moscow’s lead negotiator is Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin.
- Venue. Polymarket gives the United Arab Emirates, the host country, a 97.2% price.
- Volume. US$2.4 million traded overall, but only about US$14,000 in 24 hours: thinly traded.
Traders now treat a Russia-Ukraine meeting as almost certain, because the Kremlin, Russia’s presidency, has confirmed that its delegation will travel to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Prediction markets now put the chance of a Russia-Ukraine meeting before the end of the year at almost 97%, with the date only days away. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, the contract for talks by 30 November stood at 96.6% at 6:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, 8 November, up 28.6 points in a week.
For US readers the question matters because Washington is the go-between: US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the round, and its outcome could shape sanctions, military aid and energy prices. Traders are betting that talks happen, not that they succeed.
In Plain English
Prediction market: a site where people bet real money on whether an event happens; the price, from 0% to 100%, is the crowd’s implied probability.
Polymarket: a crypto-based prediction exchange. Kalshi: a rival exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC, the federal derivatives regulator.
Vladimir Medinsky: an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
What Prediction Markets Say
The contracts below all ask the same question: will Russian and Ukrainian representatives hold an official meeting by the date shown? Prices are Polymarket’s, read at 6:25 p.m. ET on 8 November 2026.
- Talks by 30 November: 96.6%, up about 1 point in 24 hours and 28.6 points in 7 days.
- Talks by 31 December: 96.9%, down 0.5 points in 24 hours, up 22.9 points in 7 days.
- Talks by 15 November: 96.5%, a contract with only about US$10,000 traded in total.
- Host country: the United Arab Emirates at 97.2%; “no talks by 31 December 2027” at 2.4%.
- Volume: about US$2.36 million across the whole event, about US$13,800 in the last 24 hours.
We found no matching Kalshi market on this read. Trading in the last 24 hours was well under US$50,000, so this market is thinly traded and a single large order can move it.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Why the Odds Moved
The jump follows two announcements. Late on Monday, 2 November, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said talks would be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November, covering security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian issues.
On Tuesday, 3 November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia would take part and that Medinsky would lead its delegation. A week earlier, the 30 November contract was near 68%.
We did not find a further announcement after 3 November that explains the last climb to 96.6%. The price rose as the date came closer, which is common when a scheduled event looks hard to cancel.
Earlier rounds did not end the war. US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on 23–24 January and 4–5 February, and in Geneva in mid-February, produced no deal.
Our earlier reports tracked the build-up: talk odds hit 90% on 2 November and ceasefire odds fell on 5 November. For background on who holds power in Kyiv, see our Ukraine politics explainer.
Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market Board
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Crypto — Live Market Board
-0.74%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|74,035
|-0.74%
|-29.29%
|74,585
|75,453
|73,869
|22,152,480,768
|ETH
|2,094
|-1.29%
|-41.54%
|2,121
|2,156
|2,085
|12,074,040,320
|SOL
|85.69
|-0.64%
|-47.89%
|86.24
|88.21
|85.38
|2,507,580,160
|XRP
|1.09
|-1.78%
|-53.93%
|1.11
|1.12
|1.09
|2,409,539,584
|BNB
|676.31
|-1.02%
|-32.12%
|683.29
|690.35
|675.39
|1,445,550,336
|ADA
|0.17
|-1.10%
|-70.12%
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|205,295,536
|DOGE
|0.07
|-0.48%
|-61.82%
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|681,655,808
|AVAX
|7.87
|-0.62%
|-55.74%
|7.92
|8.08
|7.84
|218,347,280
|LINK
|10.27
|-1.09%
|-35.51%
|10.39
|10.60
|10.24
|250,457,440
|DOT
|0.86
|-0.55%
|-73.54%
|0.86
|0.88
|0.85
|56,965,892
|LTC
|50.05
|+0.08%
|-54.54%
|50.01
|51.05
|49.92
|183,711,152
|BCH
|237.30
|-0.47%
|-52.85%
|238.41
|242.79
|236.89
|157,388,512
|TRX
|0.32
|-0.83%
|+8.80%
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|296,107,456
|XLM
|0.14
|-0.77%
|-49.30%
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|118,447,560
|HBAR
|0.07
|+0.63%
|-62.76%
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|45,488,188
|NEAR
|3.50
|-1.99%
|+14.07%
|3.57
|3.65
|3.49
|584,341,824
|ATOM
|1.31
|+0.98%
|-55.99%
|1.30
|1.33
|1.30
|27,872,824
|AAVE
|127.76
|+1.49%
|-39.78%
|125.89
|130.66
|125.73
|213,835,872
3.50
-1.99%
1.09
-1.78%
127.76
+1.49%
2,094
-1.29%
0.17
-1.10%
10.27
-1.09%
676.31
-1.02%
1.31
+0.98%
What the Bet Actually Covers
Polymarket’s rules call for an in-person meeting between authorised representatives of Russia and Ukraine, aimed at a ceasefire, peace agreement or similar de-escalation. Meetings through mediators count if both governments know about them.
Phone calls and talks limited to humanitarian issues do not count. A meeting must also be publicly acknowledged by a government or reported by credible media.
A meeting is far from a settlement. Polymarket contracts on Ukraine signing a peace deal with Russia by 31 December 2026 trade at about 7.5%, and on Ukraine agreeing to cede territory by the same date at about 4.9%.
What It Means for US Readers
The talks put the United States at the table as mediator, which ties the result to American policy choices on sanctions relief, military aid and diplomacy with Moscow. A first round on its own changes none of them.
For investors, the market’s message is that a meeting is priced in, while a deal is not. Sanctions, energy prices and defence stocks would be more likely to move on a signed agreement than on the opening of talks.
What It Means for Latin America and Africa
Russia is a major exporter of grain and fertiliser, and Ukraine of grain, so buyers in both regions watch any sign of calmer trade. Brazil, a large buyer of Russian fertiliser, and many African wheat importers would feel a durable settlement first through food and farm costs.
What Is Not Known
Reports we reviewed did not name Ukraine’s delegation or confirm the format of the meeting. Direct contact, or indirect contact through US mediators, would both count for the market.
Nobody has said what the sides will accept, and the parties remain far apart on terms. Whether a second round follows after 11 November is also unconfirmed.
Prediction market prices are bets, not polls, and can change within minutes. Readers should treat them as one signal next to official statements.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are prediction markets saying about Russia-Ukraine talks?
On Polymarket, the contract for a Russia-Ukraine meeting by 30 November stood at 96.6% at 6:25 p.m. ET on 8 November 2026, up 28.6 points in seven days. The contract for 31 December stood at 96.9%.
When and where are the talks planned?
Russia confirmed on 3 November that it will join US-mediated talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 10 and 11 November 2026. Polymarket gives the UAE as host a 97.2% price.
Does a 97% price mean a peace deal is close?
No. The market only asks whether an official meeting takes place. Polymarket contracts on an actual peace deal with Russia by 31 December 2026 trade at about 7.5%.
What counts as talks in this market?
An in-person meeting of authorised representatives of Russia and Ukraine, aimed at a ceasefire, peace terms or similar. Indirect meetings through mediators count; phone calls and humanitarian-only talks do not.
How reliable is this price?
It is a bet, not a poll. Only about US$13,800 changed hands in the last 24 hours, so the market is thinly traded and one large order can move it.
Sources
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, statement of 3 November 2026 · US special envoy Steve Witkoff, 2 November 2026 · Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 8 November 2026, 6:25 p.m. ET) · Polymarket contract rules.
Connected Coverage
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error