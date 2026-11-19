A yearly threats hearing turned into a sharp exchange over who answers for killings linked to immigration enforcement.

File photo, 2015. Aerial view of the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, where House members have offices. (Photo: USCapitol, US government work, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Puerto Rico

Pablo José Hernández, Puerto Rico’s non-voting member of the US House of Representatives, clashed with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin at a House hearing on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Hernández pressed Mullin, who runs the federal department behind immigration enforcement, for updates on deaths caused by federal immigration officers.

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Mullin replied by turning to “angel families”, a term the Trump administration uses for relatives of people killed by someone in the country illegally. The exchange matters to US readers because Puerto Ricans are US citizens, and their delegate questions the officials who run the Department of Homeland Security.

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Key Facts Who. Pablo José Hernández, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Congress, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

What. Hernández asked about deaths caused by federal immigration officers; Mullin cited “angel families”.

When. Wednesday 18 November 2026, at a House committee hearing.

Status. Mullin said he cannot discuss ongoing investigations.

A yearly threats hearing turned into a sharp exchange over who answers for killings linked to immigration enforcement.

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What Was Said

Hernández asked Mullin for updates on the investigations into the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Both were shot in January in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers, Good by an officer of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal immigration agency, and Pretti by personnel of the Border Patrol, the federal border agency.

Mullin replied: “I cannot talk about ongoing investigations, but I can talk about the angel families.” Hernández asked whether that comparison justified the killings, and Mullin began to say it never does.

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The Objection

Hernández then objected that the comparison was “very disrespectful to those people”. Mullin told him to talk about the angel families instead.

In a separate exchange, Representative LaMonica McIver, a member of the committee, said agents are “killing people”, and Mullin rejected that with “No ma’am. That’s your opinion.”

The hearing also covered flight disruptions and other immigration questions.

The Hearing

The House Homeland Security Committee, the panel that oversees the Department of Homeland Security, titled the session “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11”. Its page lists the date as Wednesday 18 November 2026 and the witnesses as Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia.

The Director of National Intelligence coordinates the country’s spy agencies, and the FBI is the federal police and domestic intelligence service. The committee has posted the witnesses’ written testimony on its website.

File photo. The US Capitol in Washington at dusk. Photo: Martin Falbisoner, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Who Is Hernández

Hernández is the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico, the island’s elected representative in Washington. He can take part in House committee work but cannot vote on the House floor.

He sits on the Homeland Security Committee, which is why he could question Mullin directly. Puerto Ricans are US citizens, so the department’s conduct bears on the people he represents.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, the exchange shows that oversight of immigration enforcement is being fought inside the House committee that oversees the department. It also shows that two January deaths in Minneapolis still draw questions ten months later.

For readers in Puerto Rico and other US territories, it shows how a non-voting delegate uses committee seats to press federal officials. Those seats, not floor votes, are where such members have influence.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which body will report on the Good and Pretti investigations or when. Mullin said he could not discuss them, and no timeline was given at the hearing.

The exact wording of the exchange differs slightly between accounts of the hearing. The quotes above are the words Hernández and Mullin used, as reported by the Associated Press.

In Plain English

Resident commissioner: Puerto Rico’s elected, non-voting delegate in the US House of Representatives.

Puerto Rico’s elected, non-voting delegate in the US House of Representatives. Angel families: A term used by the administration for relatives of people killed by someone in the country illegally.

A term used by the administration for relatives of people killed by someone in the country illegally. Homeland Security Department: The federal agency that runs immigration enforcement, border security and cyber defence.

The federal agency that runs immigration enforcement, border security and cyber defence. Worldwide threats hearing: The committee’s yearly session where officials describe security risks to the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Hernández and Mullin?

At a House hearing on 18 November 2026, Hernández pressed Mullin on deaths involving immigration officers. Mullin said he could not discuss investigations and cited “angel families”.

Who is Pablo José Hernández?

He is Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner and a non-voting member of the US House. He sits on the Homeland Security Committee.

What are angel families?

It is a term the Trump administration uses for relatives of people killed by someone in the country illegally. Mullin used it to answer a question about investigations.

Did Mullin discuss the investigations?

He said he could not talk about ongoing investigations and told Hernández to talk about the angel families instead. He gave no timeline.

Sources House Committee on Homeland Security hearing record, 18 November 2026 · Hearing page · Written testimony (PDF)

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