Puebla’s mayor, José Chedraui Budib, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that every city permit needed to start the Cablebús, a planned cable-car transport system, has now been issued. The state government of Puebla, the Mexican state around the city, is building the system.

Puebla city is the capital of the state of the same name, a major industrial region of central Mexico. For US readers, the project is a local transport story with no direct market impact.

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What. Puebla’s mayor says all city permits for the state cable-car system are now issued.

Who. José Chedraui Budib, mayor of Puebla city, said so on 17 November 2026.

Next. The state government is building the system; no opening date has been published.

As of 18 November 2026, 03:30 GMT (UTC)

The city says its paperwork is finished. Building and running the cable cars is now the state’s job.

The Big Picture

On Wednesday 21 October 2026, Karina Romero Sainz, the city’s urban development secretary, told the city council that four transfer stations had alignment certificates, official street numbers, land-use approvals and major-works construction licences. The council had earlier agreed to lend city parkland to the state, including the sites of three city parks: Parque Biblioteca, Parque Juárez and Cerro de Amalucan.

The state’s plan has four cable-car lines and nine stations. Chedraui said he reviewed the project, especially where passengers get on and off, and that the stations meet quality and safety standards.

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Why It Matters

Chedraui asked residents who object to the project to reconsider. Cable cars already operate in several Latin American cities, which he cited as a reason for confidence.

Opponents include environmental groups worried about public parks. The mayor’s statement removes the city as a legal obstacle but does not answer their concerns.

Puebla Cathedral in the city’s historic centre, Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What It Means for You

Visitors to Puebla’s historic centre should expect building work near the stations as construction proceeds. Press accounts give differing cost estimates, so we do not state one.

What Is Not Known

The mayor gave no opening date, cost or route length in his remarks. Whether court or community challenges will slow construction is also open.

For background, see our Puebla city guide, our report on stalled Puebla investments and the Mexico hub. None of these pages is a source for this story.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Chedraui in this story?

José Chedraui Budib is the mayor of Puebla city. He is a local politician, and the story is about city permits, not a company.

Who is building the Puebla cable-car system?

The Puebla state government builds it on land and with permits supplied by the city. The city council handed over park land for stations on loan.

When will the cable cars run?

No opening date has been published in the mayor’s remarks. Officials have previously pointed to 2029 or later for the full system.

Why do some residents object?

Environmental groups and some neighbours oppose the stations in public parks. The mayor asked them on 17 November to reconsider.

Sources Puebla city mayor José Chedraui Budib, remarks of 17 November 2026; Puebla city council session of 21 October 2026 (Ayuntamiento de Puebla); Puebla state government cable-car project (Gobierno de Puebla).

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