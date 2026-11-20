A Buenos Aires court decides this Friday whether a rock singer who says he acted in self-defence is criminally responsible.

Argentina Courts

A court in Buenos Aires is due to decide on Friday 20 November 2026 whether the Argentine rock singer Cristian “Pity” Álvarez is criminally responsible for the death of Cristian Díaz in July 2018. The three judges are due to announce their decision after hearing the parties’ closing statements.

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Álvarez, who once led the rock bands Viejas Locas and Intoxicados, is not expected in the courtroom to hear it. Since Friday 2 October 2026 he has been held at the Solar Colonial psychiatric clinic in Castelar, a town west of Buenos Aires.

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Key Facts Who. Rock singer Cristian "Pity" Álvarez, charged with aggravated homicide using a firearm.

What. Verdict due in the 2018 killing of Cristian "Gringo" Díaz.

Where. Oral Criminal and Correctional Court 29, a three-judge trial court in Buenos Aires.

When. Friday 20 November 2026, after the parties’ closing statements.

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

A Buenos Aires court decides this Friday whether a rock singer who says he acted in self-defence is criminally responsible.

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Álvarez is charged with aggravated homicide with a firearm in the death of Cristian “Gringo” Maximiliano Díaz. Díaz was shot dead on Thursday 12 July 2018 in Villa Lugano, a district in the south of the city.

The trial opened on Monday 10 August 2026 before Oral Criminal and Correctional Court 29, a three-judge trial court, with judges Gustavo Goerner, Ramos Padilla and Hugo Navarro. It has run for about 18 hearings and heard almost 40 witnesses.

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The defendant spoke for himself on Monday 2 November 2026. He told the court he acted in self-defence.

The National Congress building in the Argentine capital. File photo.

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The three closing arguments then pulled in very different directions. On Friday 6 November, Fabián Améndola, lawyer for the Díaz family, which joins the prosecution as a private party (querella), asked for 11 years and 2 months in prison if Álvarez is convicted.

State prosecutor Sandro Abraldes asked for far more on Wednesday 11 November, namely 18 years and 6 months in prison. He rejected self-defence and told the judges that Álvarez “played God”.

Defence lawyers Javier Baños and Sebastián Queijeiro spoke on Friday 13 November and asked for acquittal on grounds of self-defence. Baños also raised excess of self-defence, a lesser offence, which carries a maximum of five years.

The defence also asked the court to annul the assessment by the Cuerpo Médico Forense, the judiciary’s forensic medical service, that found Álvarez fit for trial. The judges’ ruling on that request is not known.

The judges therefore face three broad choices: convict for aggravated homicide with a firearm, convict for excess of self-defence, or acquit. The choice frames what sentence is possible at all, since the requests on the table run from a fallback of up to five years to the prosecutor’s 18 years and 6 months.

Álvarez’s absence from the verdict has become part of the story. The Solar Colonial clinic advised against further transfers after a toxicology test on Tuesday 3 November came back positive for cocaine.

The defence argues the case is flawed from the start, and the prosecutor rejects self-defence outright. The judges must weigh both positions against the testimony they have heard since August.

The case tests two questions at once: how judges weigh a shooter’s claim of self-defence, and how they handle a defendant held in psychiatric confinement. The written reasons, when published, will show how the judges handled each.

Several points are open. The court has not confirmed when it will publish its written reasons, known as fundamentos, and it is not known whether it will accept the nullity request.

The ruling matters first to the family of Díaz and to Álvarez, who faces a choice between acquittal and a long prison term. Beyond them, it is a high-profile test in Argentina’s rock world of how courts treat self-defence claims and the psychiatric confinement of a defendant.

For wider context, see the explainer on security and crime in Argentina and the Argentina news hub. The latest from the country is in the Argentina news hub, and the Latin America Power Map, a Rio Times ranking of regional power, puts it in regional context.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Pity Álvarez be in court for the verdict?

No. He remains at a psychiatric clinic, which advised against further transfers.

What can the judges decide?

They can convict him of aggravated homicide with a firearm, convict him of excess of self-defence, or acquit him. Each path leads to a very different sentence.

When will the full reasons for the ruling be published?

The written reasons, called fundamentos, are given later. The court has not confirmed the date.

Sources: Infobae (20 Nov 2026); Crónica (20 Nov 2026); Contexto Tucumán (13 Nov 2026); Diario Panorama (11 Nov 2026); Perfil (11 Nov 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error