The company says savings from the integration are running ahead of plan for the year, with part of the supplier gains still to show up in coming quarters.

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BRAZIL · MARKETS

Grupo Petz Cobasi, the Brazilian pet-store group formed by combining the Petz and Cobasi chains, said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that adjusted net profit rose 31.1% in the third quarter to R$96.1 million (about US$17.0 million). Reported net profit slipped 1.3% to R$71.4 million (about US$12.6 million).

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For US readers, the quarter is a read on Brazilian consumer spending: same-store sales, which count only stores open for a year or more, rose 6.4% and digital sales reached 42.3% of revenue. The shares trade on B3, Brazil’s main stock exchange in São Paulo, under the ticker AUAU3.

Key Facts Profit Adjusted net profit R$96.1 million (US$17.0 million), up 31.1%; reported profit down 1.3%.

Earnings Adjusted EBITDA, a core operating measure, R$209.1 million (US$37.0 million), 9.9% of gross revenue.

Sales Gross revenue R$2.12 billion (US$375 million), up 6.6%; same-store sales up 6.4%.

The base Year-earlier figures are pro forma, as if Petz and Cobasi had been one company.

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The company says savings from the integration are running ahead of plan for the year, with part of the supplier gains still to show up in coming quarters.

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What the Company Reported

Adjusted net profit was R$96.1 million, against R$73.3 million (about US$13.0 million) a year earlier. Reported net profit was R$71.4 million, against R$72.3 million (about US$12.8 million).

Adjusted EBITDA rose 31.5% to R$209.1 million (about US$37.0 million), and its margin climbed to 9.9% of gross revenue from 8.0%. The company called that the highest level the combined business has recorded.

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In the first nine months of 2026, adjusted net profit was R$220.3 million (about US$39.0 million), up 25.7%. Gross revenue for the nine months was R$6.25 billion (about US$1.11 billion), up 8%.

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How Profit Is Counted in Plain English

Adjusted profit removes one-off items, while reported profit includes them. The company recorded a non-recurring, non-cash charge of R$20.9 million (about US$3.7 million) linked to a change in São Paulo’s sales-tax rules (ICMS) for pet food.

Year-earlier numbers are pro forma, which means they simulate Petz and Cobasi as one company in 2025. All dollar values here use 5.65 reais per US dollar, the market close of 12 November 2026.

Sales, Stores and Online

Gross revenue reached R$2.12 billion (about US$375 million), up 6.6%. Petz brought in R$1.16 billion (about US$205 million), up 6.7%, and Cobasi R$956.6 million (about US$169 million), up 6.4%.

Digital sales were R$895.6 million (about US$159 million), up 8.4%, or 42.3% of revenue. The group opened three stores and closed four in the quarter, ending September with 519.

Cash and Costs

Operating cash flow was R$187.4 million (about US$33.2 million), equal to 90% of adjusted EBITDA. Net cash, meaning cash minus debt, ended the quarter at R$415.1 million (about US$73.5 million), R$129 million (about US$23 million) more than in June.

The company redeemed debentures, a type of corporate bond, early in September, paying R$133.3 million (about US$23.6 million). Operating expenses rose 2.7%, slower than sales, and fell to 30.4% of gross revenue from 31.5%.

Why It Matters

Adjusted EBITDA grew about five times faster than sales (31.5% against 6.6%), and the company credits joint buying from suppliers, unified contracts and lower operating costs after the combination. It also points to own-brand products, which it says grew 15.2% at Petz and 56.8% at Cobasi.

The picture is mixed, because reported profit fell slightly. Investors will watch whether the one-off charges fade in coming quarters.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian stocks through US funds, the report suggests that pet spending held up in the quarter, though that is an inference from one company. Visitors to Brazil will see the two chains in most large cities, and nothing in the results changes prices or services for travellers.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell the shares. Past results do not predict later quarters.

What Is Not Known

The company has not said how much of the supplier savings are still to come, beyond saying some will appear in the next quarters. It also does not put a figure on the synergies captured so far.

It is also not known how much of the gap between adjusted and reported profit comes from the São Paulo tax charge. The company lists several adjustments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Grupo Petz Cobasi Report?

Adjusted net profit for the third quarter of 2026 was R$96.1 million (about US$17.0 million), up 31.1%. Reported net profit was R$71.4 million (about US$12.6 million), down 1.3%.

What Is Adjusted EBITDA?

It is a measure of core operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and certain one-off items. The company’s was R$209.1 million (about US$37.0 million).

How Many Stores Does the Group Have?

It ended September 2026 with 519 stores, 266 under Petz and 253 under Cobasi. It opened three and closed four in the quarter.

Where Do the Shares Trade?

They trade on the B3 exchange in São Paulo under the ticker AUAU3. B3 is Brazil’s main stock exchange.

Sources: Grupo Petz Cobasi, third-quarter 2026 earnings release and filing with Brazil’s securities regulator CVM, 12 November 2026; B3 exchange (b3.com.br), ticker AUAU3; market close of the dollar in Brazil, 12 November 2026.

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