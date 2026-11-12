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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Petrobras Buys Logum Ethanol Pipeline Firm

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of oil storage tanks and process units at the Henrique Lage refinery in São José dos Campos, Brazil
Storage tanks and process units at the Henrique Lage refinery (Revap) in São José dos Campos, São Paulo state (file photo, not current operations; Photo: Fontela01, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL ENERGY · DEALS

Published Thursday, 12 November, 7:54 a.m. ET · Source: Petrobras statement to the market

Key Facts

  • The deal On 12 November, Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, agreed to buy the 70% of ethanol pipeline firm Logum it lacks.
  • The price R$620 million (about US$111 million), paid in three parts over two years.
  • The catch Cade, Brazil’s antitrust regulator, must approve the deal before it can close.
  • What it means for you Holders of Petrobras’s New York-listed shares (PBR) gain a stake in a growing ethanol route.

Brazil’s state-run oil giant is buying the pipes that carry ethanol from its mills to its biggest cities. The price is R$620 million, about US$111 million.

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Brazil’s biggest oil company is buying the road that its ethanol travels on. Petrobras, the state-run energy group, agreed on Thursday 12 November 2026 to buy the 70% of Logum Logística, an ethanol pipeline operator, that it does not already own.

At R$620 million (about US$111 million at 5.60 reais per dollar, RT rate of 12 November), it is a modest purchase for one of the largest companies in Brazil’s economy. Cade, the antitrust regulator, must still approve it.

Who Sold, and How Will Petrobras Pay?

The sellers are Raízen Energia (30%), Copersucar (30%) and Uniduto Logística (10%, a minority shareholder). Raízen is a large Brazilian fuel and sugar-ethanol producer, and Copersucar is a major sugar and ethanol trader.

Petrobras already holds the other 30%. It will pay R$300 million (US$54 million) at closing, then R$160 million (US$29 million) after 12 months and R$160 million after 24 months, subject to contract adjustments.

Raízen is also in the middle of a debt overhaul. A São Paulo court approved its out-of-court restructuring plan on 30 July 2026, covering about R$61.4 billion (US$11 billion) of debt.

What Does Logum Actually Do?

Logum runs ethanol pipelines of more than 1,000 kilometres. Its terminals sit in Uberaba (Minas Gerais state) and in Ribeirão Preto and Paulínia (São Paulo state), where mills deliver the fuel.

A Brazilian fuel station with gasoline and ethanol pumps under a green canopy
A Brazilian fuel station with an ethanol pump, in a file photo. Ethanol reaches such stations by pipeline, truck and ship. photo; Photo: Paulo rsmenezes, CC BY-SA 3.0 br, via Wikimedia Commons

From the terminals, the fuel flows to distribution hubs in Barueri, Guarulhos, São Caetano do Sul and São José dos Campos in São Paulo state, and to Duque de Caxias in Rio de Janeiro state. A marine terminal at Ilha d’Água in Rio loads tankers for coastal shipping and exports.

Petrobras says it will link the pipelines to its own logistics system and to the Ilha d’Água port terminal. It points to rising ethanol demand, especially corn ethanol from Brazil’s Centre-West grain belt.

In 2018, Cade cleared the sale of stakes held by the Brazilian construction groups Odebrecht and Camargo Corrêa, leaving Petrobras, Raízen and Copersucar with 30% each. Eight years later, Petrobras is moving to own all of it.

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Why Does This Matter for US Readers?

The likely winner is Petrobras, which gains control of a route for a fuel that is growing. For holders of its New York-listed shares (ADRs, US-traded receipts of Brazilian shares, ticker PBR), the price is small, and the strategic gain depends on Cade’s approval.

Brazil is the world’s second-largest ethanol producer after the United States, so pipeline control affects a market that American farmers and fuel traders watch. The open question is whether rival fuel distributors that use Logum keep fair access once Petrobras owns it.

What Is Not Known

No closing date has been given, and Cade approval is still required. It is not known whether Raízen’s restructuring played a part in the sale.

A Cade approval would confirm the deal and trigger the first payment of R$300 million (US$54 million). A rejection or conditions would reshape it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Petrobras agree to buy?

It agreed to buy the 70% of Logum Logística it does not own, from Raízen, Copersucar and Uniduto. Logum runs ethanol pipelines of more than 1,000 kilometres in São Paulo and Minas Gerais states.

How much will Petrobras pay for Logum?

The total is R$620 million, about US$111 million. It is paid in three parts: R$300 million at closing, then R$160 million after 12 months and R$160 million after 24 months, subject to contract adjustments.

Sources: Petrobras, statement to the market of 12 November 2026; Cade, Brazil’s antitrust regulator; São Paulo bankruptcy and restructuring court, Raízen ruling of 30 July 2026; RT (USD/BRL, 12 November 2026).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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