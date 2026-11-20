Peru’s president left China with US$22.5 million in aid against El Niño and moved on to Japan for talks at the top.

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PERU · DIPLOMACY

Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori announced US$22.5 million in Chinese aid after a summit in China and flew on to Japan. She met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Tuesday 17 November 2026, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ week, a forum of 21 economies.

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For US readers, the trip shows how a copper-rich ally balances its biggest customer, China, against ties with Washington. Our guide to Peru news tracks what follows.

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Key Facts The country Peru, a major copper exporter, is led by conservative President Keiko Fujimori.

China She met Xi Jinping on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and announced US$22.5 million in aid.

The aid US$15 million in cash and US$7.5 million in machinery against El Niño.

Japan She visits 19 and 20 November 2026, to meet the Emperor and prime minister.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s president left China with US$22.5 million in aid against El Niño and moved on to Japan for talks at the top.

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What Happened in Shenzhen

China’s Foreign Ministry says Xi received Fujimori on the afternoon of 17 November 2026, as she attended APEC. Both leaders marked the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Peru and China.

Fujimori has led Peru since July 2026. The Chinese readout says Peru holds to the one-China principle, under which it recognises Beijing and not Taiwan.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What China and Peru Said

The Chinese ministry says China has been Peru’s largest trading partner and export market for 12 years in a row. It adds that an upgrade to the two countries’ free-trade agreement took effect in early November.

It also points to the Chancay Port, a deep-water port north of Lima built with Chinese companies, as a boost to trade between Asia and Latin America. Xi also proposed four priorities for the two countries.

They are closer political exchanges, work on infrastructure, energy and artificial intelligence, cultural and tourism links, and joint action at the United Nations and APEC. Peru’s president told Xi in turn that she wants the free-trade upgrade to bring more trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Fujimori told Xi that the Chancay Port and other projects play an important role in Peru’s economy. The readout adds that Peru welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest there.

The Aid for El Niño

On Tuesday 17 November, Fujimori thanked Xi publicly for US$22.5 million in support, in money and machinery, for Peru’s efforts against El Niño. She said US$15 million is a grant that need not be repaid and US$7.5 million is machinery.

El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that can bring floods and landslides to Peru’s coast. She also raised the disaster threat from El Niño in her talks with Tokyo’s governor.

The Japan Leg

Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Fujimori visits from 19 to 20 November 2026. She is to make a State Call on the Emperor, a formal courtesy visit to the head of state, and hold a summit with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

At the start of her visit she met Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, according to the Peruvian presidency. Fujimori asked to learn how Tokyo strengthens buildings against earthquakes and stops urban floods with underground storage tanks, since Lima and Tokyo both face quakes.

Japan calls Peru its first diplomatic partner in Latin America, since 1873, linked by the Nikkei community of Japanese emigrants and their descendants. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says the two countries have had relations for more than 150 years.

What It Means for You

If you hold Peruvian copper miners or bonds through US funds, the trip signals that Lima keeps China as its biggest customer while seeking help from Japan. China’s own readout shows how deep the link already is, with Chancay Port and the upgraded trade deal in force.

Travellers face no new rules from these talks. The El Niño effort matters most for Peru’s coast, where the government is seeking foreign help against possible floods.

What Is Not Known

The outcome of the Emperor audience and the Takaichi summit, planned for Friday 20 November 2026, was not public when this article was written. Any agreements signed in Tokyo, and any Japanese money for El Niño, are not yet known.

It is also not known when the Chinese machinery will arrive or how the US$22.5 million will be split between agencies. The full list of agreements from the trip is not yet public.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Peru Get From China?

The president said China will give US$22.5 million, made up of US$15 million in cash and US$7.5 million in machinery. The money is meant to help Peru face El Niño.

Who Is Keiko Fujimori Meeting in Japan?

Japan’s Foreign Ministry says she will make a State Call on the Emperor and hold a summit with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. She also met Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the start of the visit.

What Is El Niño and Why Does Peru Fear It?

El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean. It can bring floods to Peru’s coast, and Fujimori thanked China for help to address it.

Does the Trip Affect US Investors?

It could matter for investors in Peruvian copper, bonds and funds, because China is Peru’s largest trading partner. The El Niño aid and any cooperation deals with Japan are the details to watch.

Sources: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, meeting of President Xi Jinping and President Fujimori, 17 November 2026; Presidency of Peru, statements and messages by President Keiko Fujimori, 17 to 20 November 2026; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, announcement of the visit of the President of Peru, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error