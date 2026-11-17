A Peruvian court has convicted the man who once ran the country’s police of giving false information to prosecutors. The Special Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court announced its verdict against Juan Carrasco Millones on Friday, 13 November 2026, and the three judges were unanimous.

Carrasco was a provincial prosecutor in Lambayeque, in northern Peru, when he joined the cabinet of then-President Pedro Castillo as Interior Minister in July 2021. The Interior Minister runs the national police and domestic security.

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He received 2 years and 7 months in prison, suspended, and must pay S/40,000 (Peruvian soles, about US$11,700) in civil reparation. The court also ordered him to report to a judge every two months.

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Key Facts Verdict. Peru’s Supreme Court convicted ex-Interior Minister Juan Carrasco of false statements, unanimously.

Sentence. 2 years 7 months, suspended, plus S/40,000 (Peruvian soles, about US$11,700) to the State.

Next. The full written judgment is to be read on Friday, 20 November 2026; no appeal reported yet.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 7:00 a.m. ET.

A suspended sentence keeps Peru’s former Interior Minister out of jail while he obeys the court’s conditions. The judges found he misled the prosecutors’ service on his way into the cabinet.

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Big Picture

Carrasco was sworn in as Interior Minister on Thursday, 29 July 2021, while still holding his post as a prosecutor. He filed his resignation letter to the Public Ministry, Peru’s prosecutors’ service, only on Monday, 2 August 2021, so he held both roles for several days.

Prosecutors accused him of deliberately altering the truth in two filings and asked for 4 years of effective prison, meaning no suspension. The state attorney’s office of the Council of Ministers, which defends the government’s legal interests, asked for S/100,000 in civil reparation (about US$29,300 at 3.4085 soles per US dollar, the 16 November 2026 close from the market-data provider RT).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The chamber gave a lighter outcome than the prosecutors sought: a suspended term and S/40,000 in total. It also declared a second charge, illegally accepting the ministerial post, time-barred, so he has no criminal conviction on it, though it still ordered S/30,000 of civil reparation for that count.

The case follows the fall of Castillo’s government, which we covered when Castillo was jailed. Carrasco’s defence said he learned of the post on 28 July and wrote the letter that day, an account the court rejected.

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What the Court Found

The chamber convicted Carrasco of falsedad genérica, which means giving false information in official documents. It found that two filings to the Public Ministry were deliberately misleading.

File photo: the Palacio de Justicia in Lima, the building that houses Peru’s Supreme Court (Wikimedia Commons).

The Two Filings Behind the Case

The first was a request for unpaid leave dated Monday, 26 July 2021, which gave “personal reasons”. The chamber found it concealed that he was about to become a minister, and the prosecutors’ registry and evaluation office approved it the next day.

Silvia Karina Ávila Lam, who manages that office, testified at trial that it would have questioned the request had it known the real purpose. The court also weighed testimony from Castillo that Carrasco had been called and assessed for the ministry beforehand.

The second was a resignation letter filed on Monday, 2 August 2021 and notarised that day, but dated Wednesday, 28 July 2021, the day before he was sworn in. The chamber rejected the account that it was written on 28 July, because the Public Ministry’s online filing desk was open on Friday, 30 July, the first working day after two national holidays.

Sentence and Conditions

Carrasco may not leave his place of residence without the judge’s permission. He must also report to the court every two months to explain his activities.

Of the S/40,000 (about US$11,700), S/10,000 (about US$2,900) is for the false-statement offence. The other S/30,000 (about US$8,800) relates to the time-barred charge.

In Plain English

Suspended sentence: a prison term he does not serve while he obeys the court’s conditions.

a prison term he does not serve while he obeys the court’s conditions. Time-barred: too much time has passed for the charge to be punished.

too much time has passed for the charge to be punished. Civil reparation: money paid to the State as compensation, separate from prison.

money paid to the State as compensation, separate from prison. Plenary vote: a vote of the full Congress, which must approve charges against a former minister.

Why It Matters

The Interior Ministry commands Peru’s police, and a court has now found that the person chosen to lead it misled the prosecutors’ service on his way in. The judges set a suspended term of 2 years and 7 months against the 4 years of prison prosecutors sought, and S/40,000 against the S/100,000 the state attorney asked for.

In June 2023 Congress’s plenary, the full chamber, approved a constitutional accusation, a parliamentary charge against a former minister, over the same two offences. It rejected a proposal from its Permanent Commission, a smaller committee, to bar him from public office for five years.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Friday, 20 November 2026, when the chamber is due to read the full judgment at 2 p.m. in Lima. The second is whether Carrasco or the prosecutors appeal, which has not been reported.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether Carrasco will appeal or whether he has commented since the verdict. The full written reasoning will only be public once the judgment is read.

What It Means for You

There is no direct US consequence from this verdict. It matters most to Peruvians, who see a former security chief found to have misled the prosecutors’ service, and to readers following Castillo-era cases through our guide to Peru’s key political players and our Peru news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Juan Carrasco convicted of?

Peru’s Supreme Court convicted him of falsedad genérica, giving false information in official documents. The verdict was announced on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Will Carrasco go to prison?

Not while he follows the court’s conditions. His sentence of 2 years and 7 months is suspended.

How much must he pay?

He owes the State S/40,000 (about US$11,700) in civil reparation. Of that, S/10,000 is for the offence and S/30,000 for a charge declared time-barred.

When is the full judgment?

The chamber is due to read it on Friday, 20 November 2026, at 2 p.m. in Lima. An appeal has not been reported.

Sources: Peru’s Supreme Court, Special Criminal Chamber, verdict announced on 13 November 2026; Peru’s Congress press office; the Public Ministry. Exchange rate: RT close for soles per US dollar on 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error