Peru Prosecutors Seek Double Their Budget

Peru’s Attorney General, Tomás Gálvez, told senators on Thursday 12 November 2026 that his office needs about S/6,900 million (US$2.0 billion) to meet all its obligations in 2027. He said the government’s proposal is about half of that, which he put at S/3,400 million (US$1.0 billion).

Gálvez heads the Public Ministry, Peru’s prosecution service. He spoke to the Justice Committee of the Senate, the upper house of Peru’s Congress.

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Key Facts —What. Attorney General Tomás Gálvez asks Congress for about S/6,900 million (US$2.0 billion) for prosecutors in 2027. —Gap. He says the government proposed about half, S/3,400 million (US$1.0 billion). —Where. Justice Committee of Peru’s Senate, on Thursday 12 November 2026. —Warning. Gálvez says the office is behind on rent and cannot meet court-ordered payments.

Peru’s top prosecutor says his office cannot pay rent or obey court rulings, and he wants Congress to nearly double the 2027 funding on offer.

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What the Attorney General Asked For

Gálvez said that reaching full operations in 2027 would take about S/6,900 million (US$2.0 billion). He said the Executive, meaning the president’s government, proposed S/3,400 million (US$1.0 billion), which he called “half”.

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The prosecutors are asking Congress to raise the figure “reasonably”. Amounts are converted from Peruvian soles at about S/3.40 per US$ on 12 November 2026 (RT market data rate).

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Unpaid Rent and Court Rulings

Gálvez said the Public Ministry is behind on rent for its offices and on court-ordered obligations. In his words, “We cannot pay anyone.”

He said the office cannot comply with court rulings “because we have no money”. He said he is talking with legislators to obtain more funds.

A Tense Session

The session had political tension between the Attorney General and some legislators. The Rio Times could not confirm further detail of those exchanges.

We reported earlier on prosecutors’ funding gap in Peru prosecutors flag budget shortfall. More coverage is in Peru news.

Why It Matters

A prosecution service that says it cannot pay rent or meet court rulings may struggle to keep cases moving. By Gálvez’s own figures, the gap between the request and the proposal is S/3,500 million (about US$1.0 billion).

There is no direct figure linking this request to US readers or investors. It is mainly a test of how Congress weighs the needs of Peru’s justice system.

What Is Not Known

Whether Congress will raise the figure is not known. The size of the unpaid court judgments has not been stated.

What to Watch Next

No date for the budget vote has been announced, so the next checkpoint is Congress’s decision on the 2027 figure. Gálvez says he is continuing talks with legislators.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Peru’s prosecution service want for 2027?

Attorney General Tomás Gálvez said it needs about S/6,900 million (US$2.0 billion). He said the government proposed about half, S/3,400 million (US$1.0 billion).

Why does the office say it needs more money?

Gálvez said it is behind on office rent and cannot meet court-ordered payments. He said, “We cannot pay anyone.”

Who decides the budget?

Peru’s Congress votes on the 2027 budget. No date for the vote has been announced.

Sources: Statements by Attorney General Tomás Gálvez to the Senate Justice Committee, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT market data, 12 November 2026.