Mexico Producer Prices Up 5.60% in October
Economy: Mexico
Mexico’s producer prices, which track what companies receive for goods and services before they reach shoppers, rose 5.60% in the year to October 2026, the national statistics institute INEGI reported on Monday 9 November. Prices jumped 1.92% in the month alone, after a 1.37% rise in September.
Key Facts
—Who. INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute, publishes the national producer price index.
—What. Producer prices rose 1.92% in October and 5.60% over twelve months.
—Biggest push. Crude oil prices rose 15.23% in the month and air passenger transport 37.87%.
—When. Published Monday 9 November 2026 for October; September’s annual rate was 4.05%.
—Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 87.5% to no rate change by the Bank of Mexico, the central bank, in December (about US$28,900 traded, 7:53 a.m. ET, 10 November).
—Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
What INEGI Reported
INEGI said the total producer price index rose 1.92% in October from September and 5.60% from October 2025. In September the monthly rise was 1.37% and the annual rate 4.05%.
Prices in secondary activities, which include mining, utilities, construction and manufacturing, rose 2.44% in the month and 6.08% in the year. Services prices rose 1.21% and 5.24%, while farm, livestock, forestry and fishing prices fell 0.47% in the month and rose 1.05% in the year.
Prices of goods and services that firms buy as inputs rose 5.85% in the year. Final goods and services rose 5.51%, with final goods and services sold abroad up 6.35% and those for the home market up 5.20%.
Oil and Air Fares Did the Lifting
Crude oil prices rose 15.23% in the month, adding 0.323 percentage points to the 1.92% rise. Air transport of passengers rose 37.87%, adding 0.302 points.
Together the two added about 0.625 points, roughly a third of the monthly rise. Mining prices, which include oil extraction, rose 8.18% in the month and 31.71% in the year.
Gasoline rose 4.60% and household electricity 18.51% in the month. Avocado prices fell 6.86%.
What It Means for US Readers
INEGI measures these prices in pesos, Mexico’s currency, so the 5.60% is not a dollar figure. Prices of final goods and services Mexico sells abroad rose 6.35% over the year in pesos, and whether US buyers feel that depends on the exchange rate.
Mexico is one of the largest US trading partners, and oil is a large part of what moves this index. A jump driven by crude oil and air transport can fade if those prices fall back.
What the Central Bank May Do
The Bank of Mexico, the central bank, cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to 6.25% on Thursday 5 November, in a 3–2 vote. It sets rates with consumer prices in mind, and INEGI publishes those separately from producer prices.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices “Bank of Mexico Decision in December?” at 87.5% for no change and 12.0% for a quarter-point cut, with about US$28,900 traded (read at 7:53 a.m. ET on 10 November 2026). These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
No source we could confirm explains why crude oil and air transport prices jumped so sharply in a single month. Producer prices are also revised after release, so October’s numbers can change.
What to Watch Next
The Bank of Mexico will publish the minutes of its 5 November meeting in the coming weeks, which show how policymakers read inflation. Our earlier report on September’s producer prices shows how the index moved before this jump.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Mexican producer prices rise in October 2026?
The total producer price index rose 1.92% from September and 5.60% from October 2025, INEGI reported on Monday 9 November 2026.
What are producer prices?
Producer prices measure what companies receive for goods and services before they reach shoppers. INEGI publishes them monthly, measured in pesos.
What pushed Mexican producer prices up in October?
Crude oil prices rose 15.23% and air passenger transport 37.87% in the month, together adding about 0.625 points to the 1.92% rise.
Sources
INEGI, national producer price index (INPP), October 2026 report · Polymarket, Bank of Mexico Decision in December, 10 November 2026
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error