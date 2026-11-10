Flash Floods Hit Caguas, Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO · WEATHER

Key Facts What Thunderstorms flooded Avenida Shuford, a street in the city of Caguas, and set off landslides on PR-156, a road in nearby Aguas Buenas.

Rain An estimated 2.5 to 4.5 inches (64 to 114 millimetres) of rain fell in the affected areas.

River A river gauge on the Río Cañas in Caguas reached minor flood stage at 18.15 feet.

Now By early Tuesday the only active federal alert was a rip current statement, a notice of dangerous surf.

A burst of afternoon thunderstorms left a city street under water in central Puerto Rico. Landslides also hit a mountain road.

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Heavy thunderstorms flooded a street in Caguas and triggered landslides in neighbouring Aguas Buenas on the afternoon of Monday 9 November 2026. The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan, the US federal forecaster for the island, said emergency managers confirmed the damage at 4:54 pm local time.

Puerto Rico is a US territory, so residents are US citizens and federal agencies handle its weather alerts. Travellers and businesses in the San Juan area should know that these inland towns sit on routes into the central mountains.

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What Happened in Caguas and Aguas Buenas

Emergency managers confirmed water on Avenida Shuford in Caguas, a city of the island’s interior south of San Juan. They also confirmed landslides on PR-156, a road that runs through Aguas Buenas, a hilly town next to Caguas.

The NWS said 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain had built up in the affected areas. At 3:27 pm its radar had put the total at 2 to 3 inches, and the 4:54 pm update gave a higher range of 2.5 to 4.5 inches.

File photo. A transmission tower and power lines in forested hills in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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A river gauge on the Río Cañas in Caguas read 18.15 feet, which the NWS classed as minor flood stage. Heavy rain had eased by then, but the NWS warned that runoff could still cause new flooding.

The Warning That Was in Force

A flash flood warning stayed in force until 5:30 pm for Guaynabo, southern San Juan, western Trujillo Alto and parts of north-eastern Caguas and Aguas Buenas. The warning covered five municipalities in the San Juan metropolitan area and its surroundings.

The NWS said flash floods could hit streams, urban areas, highways, underpasses and low-lying or poorly drained spots, and urged drivers not to cross flooded roads. Mountain roads with low crossings need special care, because most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

In Plain English Flash flood warning means flooding is happening or about to start; it is more urgent than a flood advisory. Landslide is a slope of soil and rock giving way after heavy rain, common on steep roads. Minor flood stage is the lowest level on a river gauge at which water starts to cause problems.

What It Means for You

Anyone driving between San Juan and the central mountains should check road conditions before leaving, because slides can close lanes with little notice. Rental-car travellers should avoid low crossings after storms, even on roads that looked dry earlier.

Saturday 7 November also brought flood alerts around San Juan. We covered that day in Puerto Rico Storms Prompt Flood Alerts, and more is on our Puerto Rico page.

What Is Not Known

No injuries, rescues or damage costs for Caguas or Aguas Buenas have been published, and it is not known whether PR-156 has reopened. Our details come from the NWS statement of 4:54 pm local time, and no second source has confirmed the ground reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Caguas and Aguas Buenas on 9 November 2026?

Storms flooded Avenida Shuford in Caguas and caused landslides on PR-156 in Aguas Buenas. The National Weather Service said 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rain had fallen.

How much rain fell in Puerto Rico?

The US National Weather Service (NWS) estimated 2.5 to 4.5 inches (64 to 114 millimetres) in the affected areas by 4:54 pm. Its radar estimate an hour and a half earlier was 2 to 3 inches.

Is there still a flood warning in Puerto Rico?

The flash flood warning ran only until 5:30 pm on Monday. By early Tuesday the only active federal alert for the island was a rip current statement, a notice of dangerous surf, for several coastal zones.

What should drivers do after heavy rain in Puerto Rico?

Do not cross flooded roads and use alternative routes, the National Weather Service says. Take extra care where mountain roads cross streams.

Sources: US National Weather Service San Juan (weather.gov/sju), flash flood warning and updates of 9 November 2026; river gauge on the Río Cañas at Caguas, as reported by the National Weather Service; National Weather Service active alerts feed (api.weather.gov), read 10 November 2026.