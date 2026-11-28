Paraguay · Holidays and Closures

Paraguay has four public holidays between 1 December 2026 and 1 January 2027: Monday 7 December, Tuesday 8 December, Friday 25 December and Friday 1 January 2027. The first of them is new, because President Pedro Alliana announced it on Friday 27 November.

Banks also close on Thursday 31 December if a 1949 rule on the last business day of the year is applied again. The 2026 notice from Paraguay’s central bank is not yet confirmed, and every other unconfirmed item below is marked “not yet confirmed”.

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Key Facts Holidays Monday 7, Tuesday 8 and Friday 25 December 2026; Friday 1 January 2027.

New this year Monday 7 December, announced 27 November, makes a Saturday to Tuesday break; decree text not yet confirmed.

Bank day Thursday 31 December is a bank holiday under a 1949 decree; 2026 notice not yet confirmed.

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A date-by-date guide to what closes in Paraguay over the Virgin of Caacupé weekend, Christmas and New Year, with the legal status of each day. Unconfirmed items are marked.

Four Holidays and One Bank Day

The table separates the legal holidays from the working days around them. Anything marked not yet confirmed has no 2026 notice from the body that sets it.

Date Day Legal status What closes What is open or unconfirmed Monday 7 December Eve of Caacupé New national holiday, announced by the president Announced as a national holiday; public offices are expected to close. Decree text, private-sector cover, bank and stock exchange hours: not yet confirmed. Tuesday 8 December Day of the Virgin of Caacupé National holiday, fixed date that cannot move Public offices close. Bank, stock exchange, bus and shop hours: not yet confirmed. Thursday 24 December Christmas Eve Working day, not a holiday Public employees had a day off in 2024; 2026 decree not yet confirmed. Banks opened normally on this day in 2024; 2026 hours not yet confirmed. Friday 25 December Christmas Day National holiday Public offices close. Bank, stock exchange, bus and shop hours: not yet confirmed. Thursday 31 December New Year’s Eve Working day, but a bank holiday under Decree 9131 of 1949 Bank counters, apart from short windows for due payments, if applied as in 2024. Stock exchange, public offices, buses and shops: not yet confirmed. Friday 1 January 2027 New Year’s Day National holiday, fixed date Public offices close. Bank, stock exchange, bus and shop hours: not yet confirmed. Saturday 2 January is an ordinary weekend day.

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How the 7 December Holiday Came About

President Pedro Alliana announced the holiday on Friday 27 November at a press conference. He took office on 6 November after the removal of Santiago Peña, the previous president.

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Law 7544 of 2025 lets the executive decree up to three extra holidays a year. Only one had been used in 2026 before this, on 30 June, so after 7 December one decree holiday remains under the law.

“We are a people of faith, and I want everyone who wishes to be able to make the pilgrimage and visit our beloved Virgin,” Alliana said on 27 November. Caacupé is the town that hosts the country’s largest Marian festival, held every year on 8 December.

The holiday joins the fixed 8 December into a four-day break from Saturday 5 to Tuesday 8 December. Tuesday 8 itself cannot be moved, so the announcement rules in an extra day on the Monday and rules out any shift of the festival.

The decree number and text have not been confirmed, and the announcement does not say whether private employers, banks or the stock exchange must close. Those points decide who actually gets the day off.

December 2026 has 23 weekdays, and the three holidays on weekdays leave 20 ordinary working days. If 31 December is again a bank holiday, banks have 19.

Year-End Banking and the Stock Exchange

A decree of 1949 (Decree 9131) declares the last business day of December a bank holiday every year. In 2026 that day is Thursday 31 December, under that rule, though the central bank has not yet confirmed it.

In 2024 the central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay, confirmed the same holiday on 17 December. Banks that year opened counters between 08:45 and 10:45 only for customers with payments due that day, and instant transfers of small amounts kept running.

Banks worked normally on Christmas Eve in 2024. No 2026 hours for 24 December are confirmed.

The stock exchange in Asunción, the Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Asunción, has not yet confirmed which days it closes in December 2026 or on 1 January 2027. Until it does, treat 7, 8, 24, 25 and 31 December as possible closures.

File photo, September 2009. The Banco Central del Paraguay headquarters in Asunción. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Public Offices, Buses and Shops

In 2024 the president decreed a day off for most public employees on both 24 and 31 December, with exceptions for urgent medical staff and essential services. A 2026 decree for those two days is not yet confirmed.

Supermarket chains set their own hours. In 2023 several large chains opened from 07:00 to 19:00 on 24 and 31 December, but 2026 hours are not yet confirmed, and nor are city bus timetables for any of the six dates.

Road traffic toward Caacupé is likely to rise around 7 and 8 December, since the president said he wants pilgrims to be able to travel. Visitors planning a day trip should confirm opening hours with the churches, museums and guesthouses they plan to visit.

After 1 January: What Comes Next

Friday 1 January 2027 is followed by a weekend, so the first ordinary working day is Monday 4 January. The next holiday on the standard list is 1 March, Heroes Day (the Day of the Heroes of the Homeland), which falls on a Monday in 2027, though the 2027 calendar is not yet confirmed.

Two dates are worth checking. The decree for 7 December has not yet been published, and in 2024 the central bank posted its 31 December notice on 17 December, and in 2025 on 19 December, so a notice around mid-December would fit that pattern.

Anyone with a payment, a visa renewal or a contract deadline on 7, 8, 24, 25 or 31 December, or on 1 January, should act a working day earlier. Our Paraguay news hub, the Asunción city guide and the Paraguay explainer cover the wider picture, and the December 2026 guide to Latin America and Africa lists the neighbouring countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is closed in Paraguay in December 2026?

Monday 7, Tuesday 8 and Friday 25 December are public holidays. Banks also close on Thursday 31 December if the 1949 year-end rule is applied again, which the central bank has not yet confirmed for 2026.

Is 7 December 2026 a holiday in Paraguay?

The president announced it on 27 November as a national holiday under the 2025 holidays law. Whether it binds private employers, banks and the stock exchange is not yet confirmed.

Is 1 January 2027 a holiday in Paraguay?

Yes, New Year’s Day is a fixed national holiday and falls on a Friday. The next day, Saturday, is an ordinary weekend day.

Are 24 and 31 December holidays in Paraguay?

No, both are working days. The government gave public employees a day off on both dates in 2024, but no 2026 decree is confirmed.

Sources Law 7544 of 2025 on national holidays (Paraguayan Congress)

Decree 9131 of 1949 on the bank holiday, Banco Central del Paraguay, bank holiday notice of 17 December 2024

Presidency of the Republic, announcement of 27 November 2026

Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Asunción, holiday calendar (2026 closures not yet confirmed). As of 28 November 2026